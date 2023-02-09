Following Saturday's Senior Bowl, we're now through the All-Star Game portion of the pre-draft process. And after a brief respite for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL combine and pro day workouts will be here before you know it. We give a little nod to a few Senior Bowl standouts in this mock draft, players who had good practice weeks and while not slam-dunk first-rounders, they have certainly given teams something to think about in the coming weeks.
First things first, though; you're probably interested in the draft-compensation details from the mock trade-ups. Here's what the trade compensation for those deals could look like:
Colts-Bears trade
- Colts get: No. 1
- Bears get: No. 4, 2023 second-rounder (36) and third-rounder (80), 2024 second-rounder
Buccaneers-Cardinals trade
- Buccaneers get: No. 3
- Cardinals get: No. 19, 2023 second-rounder (51), 2024 first-rounder and fourth-rounder
We've tried to make these trades as realistic as possible but the bigger takeaway is that both Indianapolis and Tampa Bay could be looking to move up for a quarterback, in part because there may be few free agent options (and, at this point, the Colts may be tired of going the veteran route after back-to-back campaigns with Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan).
Also new this week: The Saints are back in the first round! They got the Broncos' pick as part of the Sean Payton deal.
And if you want more on Senior Bowl Week, well you're in luck. Rick Spielman and I were in Mobile, Alabama, and we did a With the First Pick recap podcast. You can also check out my practice reports from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's sessions.
Finally, Rick and I will be in Phoenix this week for Super Bowl festivities and we'll be doing our usual live Monday show on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Tom Brady has re-retired and the Bucs currently have Kyle Trask under contract ... and that's it. This would be a bold move but if Tampa stays at No. 19, four QBs could already be off the board. Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Will Anderson could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft but the Bears trade down and still land an elite pass rusher here.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Lions use the first of two first-rounders to add arguably the best player in this draft. In related news: a defensive front that includes Carter and Aidan Hutchinson is a real problem for the rest of the NFC North.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, the Panthers are in dire need of a starting QB right now. David Tepper could choose to go the free agency route (again), but that has been, shall we say, a crapshoot. At the end of the day, Carolina may have to move inside the top five if it's a quarterback it really wants with Day 1 starter potential.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs.
Round 1 - Pick 11
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Texans drafted their QB of the future first overall and now they give him an explosive playmaker here. The only question is whether Addison or Quentin Johnston will be WR1. Two different body types, two different playing styles, both dominant.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Mac Jones has a new offensive coordinator and now he gets a new downfield target.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce but that's not a bad thing. And in Green Bay he'll get plenty of chances, whether it's with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, or the QB behind Door No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Deonte Banks DB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Deonte Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
We'll see if Jones ultimately find his way into the first round, but it's hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He's block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Keion White DL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 286 lbs
White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him slip into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. And with Daniel Jones about to get paid, the Giants might as well get him some more weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
Musgrave was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile, and while he didn't have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. He missed most of '22 with an injury but he's well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress but he'll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Washington is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. The Bengals will only have one TE under contract after the season and Washington would serve the dual role of both receiver and blocker in Cincy's offense.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacked defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. The Eagles have few needs but it would be hard to pass up on the Texas standout if he's still on the board.