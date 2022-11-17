Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young is a leader and a play extender. His feel for the game sets him apart from other quarterbacks in the class. It is the first of two first-round picks for the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Justin Fields has established himself as the guy in the Windy City so the team can use resources elsewhere. Anderson is a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh could stick and pick or trade out, but they do not have any bad options. If they stick and pick, it is not unreasonable to think they may consider a quarterback, but Carter is the safer bet to pair with Cam Heyward.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd In this scenario, Detroit would be faced with a decision between Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Levis. Levis has struggled this season but coaches will look at the situation and say that he did not have the offensive line to allow time to make full field reads and battled through injuries, which limited him to a pure pocket passer.

Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd After the Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield experiments come to an end, Carolina gets a franchise quarterback to build around at No. 5 overall. Stroud is a young prospect with immense upside but, just like any other quarterback, teams need to do a better job of supporting him and making him feel comfortable in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Bresee was the top rated high school recruit and he remains one of the top rated draft prospects. His combination of size and athleticism make him one of the most promising young defenders in the draft class. Las Vegas gets stronger up front.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Perhaps new head coach Jeff Saturday will be able to fix all of the team's problems but left tackle is a situation that needs to be addressed. Indianapolis is also a contender for the right to move up and take a quarterback.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Geno Smith becoming a quality NFL starting quarterback was the best case scenario for Seattle because now it can use those assets to address other areas of need. The defensive front seven becomes a focal point after adding Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to the secondary a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Washington gets a height, weight and speed cornerback to replace William Jackson on the boundary. The Commanders have been re-invigorated by Taylor Heinicke and now opt to upgrade the defense.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia is notorious for preparing for the future and Skoronski is a player with positional flexibility. In the short-term, he can be a utility lineman available to step in for injury while awaiting his moment to be a full-time starter.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville needs youth at wide receiver to build alongside Trevor Lawrence. Johnston has not been consistent but he has flashed more potential than any other wide receiver in college football.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd By selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall, Houston bypasses on the opportunity to draft one of the top defensive talents. Wilson does not carry the same level of fanfare or production as Will Anderson but he does have all of the traits that excite talent evaluators.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Cordarelle Patterson is an outlier in every sense of the word. He is a 31-year-old veteran with significant playing experience albeit at another position. Although productive, he is not a part of the long-term plan in Atlanta. Robinson can be that feature running back as Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom have emerged as key cogs in that Falcons offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Arizona needs to upgrade the cornerback position and Gonzalez is a way of accomplishing it. It feels as though the draft will be on the backburner soon with potentially more changes coming to the franchise's leadership.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After trading T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota, Detroit suddenly has a vacancy at tight end. Mayer is not going to be an athletic standout at the NFL Combine but he will be a reliable target for new Lions quarterback Will Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay historically does not use first-round picks on the wide receiver position but this season has been a litmus test for that strategy and it has failed. To maximize the final year(s?) of Aaron Rodgers' career, the Packers need to jump in feet first and try to resolve their issues.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd General manager Joe Douglas has worked wonders on the roster in one year but offensive tackle is still an issue long-term. Johnson has fared well in his first season at left tackle and should fill a starting role with the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants need help at the wide receiver position. It feels as though Wan'Dale Robinson is the only player on the roster that can be expected to be on the roster long-term. Smith-Njigba comes from a program of polished route-runners and that should ease his transition in the Big Apple.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Downs is a polished route runner that also happens to be elusive in space. He has emerged as a personal favorite in the draft class and his lack of ideal size should not be a problem in the modern day NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has two first-round picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks struck gold with the 2022 draft class and have revived the career of Geno Smith. The selection of not one, but two Clemson Tigers could set the franchise on a path of sustainability.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee certainly needs a new starter at right tackle and may need a new left tackle in the not-too-distant future. Enough time has passed for the Titans to move on from the heartbreak of Isaiah Wilson's selection and Bergeron is on the opposite end of the spectrum in regards to his passion for football.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th Los Angeles has used first-round picks on the offensive line each of the past two years but it is still a work in progress. It remains to be seen what the Chargers do with Jamaree Salyer once Rashawn Slater returns but the presence of Duncan gives them options to protect Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Cincinnati drafting Porter would be hilarious considering all that the franchise went through with his father when he played for the Steelers. The Nittany Lion is at a position of need for the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Branch is a versatile defender capable of fulfilling a variety of roles. Safety Mike Edwards is a free agent after the season so there is the possibility that they search for his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas adds a versatile piece to its secondary with the physical Aggie. Although originally from Illinois, Johnson has already made quite the career for himself in the state of Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore will eventually succumb to Lamar Jackson's financial demands but, what have they done to set him up for success in the future? They need to upgrade the wide receiver room and Boutte would certainly add immense potential.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has exceeded expectations this season but there is not much to get excited about as it relates to the future of the secondary. Smith is not going to test off the charts but he can be a reliable presence at what has been a volatile position group for the franchise.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver moved on from Bradley Chubb at the NFL Trade Deadline and while they have some promising young players to which they are giving an extended look, they lack a difference maker at that position. Verse is a well-rounded player that can supplement the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City took a chance on adding Clyde Edwards-Helaire but Gibbs' skill set could be so much more impactful in that Kansas City offense. The Georgia Tech transfer is truly a wide receiver playing running back. His skill set is similar to an Alvin Kamara and the thought of that player in Andy Reid's offense is terrifying.

Round 1- Pick 31 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia is all about adding players that can be staples in their locker room for several years. Witherspoon is an intelligent player at a position of need.