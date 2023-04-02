From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd C.J. Stroud had a great pro day and it further solidified his case as one of the top two QBs in this draft class. We've heard that the Panthers are high on Stroud -- and for now, we have him going No. 1 because it's easy to envision him transitioning from Ohio State to a Carolina staff that includes Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills. But he threw at his pro day and, like Stroud, showed off the traits that make him so special. He's our QB1 but it's not hard to imagine why, for example, the Panthers might prefer Stroud. If so, the Texans will jump at the chance to land Young here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson had his pro day last Thursday and he was impressive. He's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reigns for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special. (Trade details: TEN gets No. 3 pick; ARI gets picks No. 11 and 41 in 2023 and a 2024 first-rounder).

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders trade up -- but not for a quarterback. The job is Jimmy Garoppolo's, and instead Las Vegas makes a move to bolster the offensive line. Johnson Jr. played left tackle last season at Ohio State and was the right guard during the 2021 season, and is coming off an impressive pro day performance. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38).

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Pass rusher Will Anderson is the safest pick in the draft and fills an obvious need for the Seahawks along their defensive line.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Tyree Wilson with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way but they don't want to compound matters by overdrafting one here. Instead, they trade down, pick up some draft capital and get one of the most athletic players in this class. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time player who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38).

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Then he showed up last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle too. That's not the final determinant of success. Either way, the Bears get Day 1 starter to protect Justin Fields.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Let's bring weird from Austin to Philly with this pick. Is it something of a reach to think the Eagles would take a running back with the 10th pick? Yeah, sure. But the team will reportedly host Robinson on a top-30 visit, and while that doesn't guarantee anything, it is a sign they're interested. And they should be because Robinson is special -- and he'd be a perfect in the Eagles' offense, even with the loss of Shane Steichen. And if the club doesn't think he'll be on the board when they're back on the clock at No. 30, then maybe this isn't so weird after all.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the team trades down, accumulates some picks and still gets Van Ness, one of the draft risers in recent weeks. (Trade details: TEN gets No. 3 pick; ARI gets picks No. 11 and 41 in 2023 and a 2024 first-rounder).

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Texans got their QB with the No. 2 pick, and now they give him a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State pro day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots were busy the first week of free agency, beefing up the offense for Mac Jones. The team added tackle Riley Reiff, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Robinson. And even though the team re-upped cornerback Jonathan Jones, there isn't much depth at the position. Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his 180-pound frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd We've often mocked a wide receiver to the Packers here but we did it with the understanding that it's been 20 years since the team last addressed that position in this round. So instead, we're going tight end here. And it's the debut for LaPorta in the top 31. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Washington added guard Nick Gates and tackle Andrew Wylie in free agency, so the urgency to upgrade the offensive line early in the draft is no longer what it once was. Instead, the team targets cornerback; Kendall Fuller is entering the final year of his contract and Benjamin St-Juste has been replacement level. Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield but that doesn't mean he can't be dominant at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

From From Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks but together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Assuming Lamar Jackson returns to Baltimore, the team has to get him some downfield weapons and they've been quiet in free agency through the first week. Here they get a player who could end up WR1 on draft night. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd We were at Will Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold; you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. The Vikings could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Jags lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency and while Walker Little would seem to be next man up, the 2021 second-round pick wasn't able to beat out Taylor for the job last August. He fared well in fill-in duty at left tackle late last season but as Jacksonville looks to take the next step, protecting Trevor Lawrence is job. No. 1. Wright, meanwhile, is a first-round talent all day long and don't be surprised if he's RT1 -- and maybe even one of the first offensive linemen off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 25 John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 3rd There are several good centers in this class -- Schmitz, Luke Wypler, Joe Tippmann, Steve Avila (if his NFL future isn't at guard) ... and we have Day 2 grades on all of them. But the Giants have a glaring need in the middle of the offensive line so they address it here.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Dalton Schultz exited for the Texans. The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where Musgrave comes in. He was getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, and while he didn't have a great week, it was certainly easy to see why teams like him. Musgrave missed most of '22 with an injury but he's well built, long, and has the athleticism to consistently separate from both safeties and linebackers. His blocking is a work in progress but he'll be a contributor in the passing game from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Trey Hendrickson is signed through 2025 and Sam Hubbard through 2026, but there's not much depth behind them, and finding a talent like White at the bottom for Round 1 might be too good to pass up. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he's is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Philly.