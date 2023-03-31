usatsi-jalen-carter-georgia.jpg

It's three-round mock draft time. Yes, officially in NFL Draft month and with free agency into its third or fourth wave, we generally know what needs all clubs have to address in the draft, so let's dive deeper than normal. 

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs get aggressive in this mock draft and add to the defensive front, which is absolutely needed heading into another season in which Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. try to defend their title. 

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks! And there are trades featured in all three rounds!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Riding this out for now. Richardson has the most upside in the class, and the Panthers have a veteran coaching staff to aid his development early on.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
No trade back for the Cardinals; just a stud in Anderson to anchor the edge of the defensive line for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts are ecstatic to land Stroud without having to move any draft picks in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wilson is too long and athletic for the Seahawks to pass on him here.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, the Lions added to the secondary in free agency, but that shouldn't stop them for grabbing Gonzalez here to play opposite Jeff Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders have to add more pieces up front to block for Jimmy Garoppolo. Johnson has multiple seasons of clean film at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons have to add to the pass-rushing unit, and Van Ness has sky-high upside at his size with his athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bears are all about maximizing the chances Justin Fields turns into a sure-fire franchise quarterback, so they pick his former Ohio State teammate at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Witherspoon is an ultra feisty outside corner who'll be the perfect mentee to Darius Slay and James Bradberry in Philadelphia. The Eagles like planning a year ahead with their draft picks.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Jones feels like a Titans type blocker. He's strong, athletic, and stars in the run game.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Texans aren't concerned with Addison's lack of size or elite athletic profile. They love the idea of pairing him with Young in this youthful offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Yes, more cornerback reinforcement for the Sauce Gardner-led Jets secondary. Smith is a similarly impressive man-to-man type at corner.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers don't wait around for Levis as he gets this close to them. Serious competition for Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. The Patriots get No. 19 overall and a 2024 second-round pick to slide back in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
It would be so fitting for the Packers to finally pick a first-round receiver after trading Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Commanders have to get stickier in coverage on the perimeter. They'd get an awesomely athletic corner in Banks here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Steelers go with the super-versatile Skoronski with some of the cleanest pass-protection film in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions replace T. J. Hockenson with the sure-handed Dalton Kincaid, further helping Jared Goff.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
After the trade back, New England grabs Simpson. Belichick envisions him as another in-space weapon next to Kyle Dugger.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks are intent on stopping Carter's slide here and are thrilled to come away with Wilson and the former Georgia star in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about Robinson in Los Angeles with Justin Herbert? While the Chargers may not be able to trade Austin Ekeler, this would be a plan-for-the-future pick at RB.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
7th
Hyatt is a big-play specialist who'd help the Ravens become more vertical passing the football, which, in theory, should move a defender out of the box more frequently.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Vikings jump at the opportunity to pick the ultra-athletic Smith as their long-term solution on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Emmanuel Forbes CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 166 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
An uptick in takeaways in 2022 was low-key important to the Jaguars winning the division and a playoff game. Because of that, they lean toward Forbes here, one of the SEC's most dynamic playmakers at corner.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
11th
Kansas City doesn't have a litany of holes, but outside pass-rusher is one of them. The Chiefs get aggressive and make sure the explosive and bendy McDonald is rushing on the same line as Chris Jones. In this trade, the Giants get the Chiefs' third-round pick (No. 95).
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Branch can do anything you ask of him in the secondary. The Cowboys could improve in the slot and at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jack Campbell LB
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
135th
POSITION RNK
6th
Campbell is Tremaine Edmunds sized -- with shorter arms -- but better instincts. His size and awesome coverage abilities make him an intriguing prospect for the Bills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals add more pass-rushing upside with Murphy, who has all the tools but has yet to play the best football of which he's capable.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After the Carr signing in this mock scenario, the Saints have to add weaponry to the offense. They do that with the small but sensational Flowers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Eagles reload along the defensive line -- as per usual -- with the big, long, and athletic Bresee.
  Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Giants are overjoyed to land the super-long Porter Jr. after the trade back.

Round 2

No. 32: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
No. 33: Houston Texans - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
No. 34: Arizona Cardinals - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin
No. 35: Indianapolis Colts - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
No. 36: Los Angeles Rams - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
No. 37: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
No. 38: Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
No. 39: Carolina Panthers - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
No. 40: New Orleans Saints - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
No. 41: Tennessee Titans - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
No. 42: Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Jets) - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
No. 43: New York Jets - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
No. 44: Atlanta Falcons - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
No. 45: Green Bay Packers - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
No. 46: New England Patriots - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
No. 47: Washington Commanders - O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
No. 48: Detroit Lions - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
No. 49: Pittsburgh Steelers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
No. 50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
No. 51: Houston Texas (mock trade with Dolphins) - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
No. 52: Seattle Seahawks - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
No. 53: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
No. 54: Los Angeles Chargers - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
No. 55: Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia
No. 56: Jacksonville Jaguars - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
No. 57: New York Giants - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
No. 58: Dallas Cowboys - Mike Morris, EDGE/DL, Michigan
No. 59: Buffalo Bills - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
No. 60: Cincinnati Bengals - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
No. 61: Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame 
No. 62: Philadelphia Eagles - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
No. 63: Kansas City Chiefs - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3 

No. 64: Chicago Bears - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
No. 65: Miami Dolphins (mock trade with Texans + 2024 third-round pick) - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
No. 66: Arizona Cardinals - Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army 
No. 67: Denver Broncos - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
No. 68: Denver Broncos - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
No. 69: Los Angeles Rams - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane 
No. 70: Los Angeles Chargers (from mock trade with Raiders) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
No. 71: New Orleans Saints - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
No. 72: Tennessee Titans - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
No. 73: Houston Texans - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
No. 74: Cleveland Browns (from Jets) - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
No. 75: Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
No. 76: New England Patriots - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
No. 77: Los Angeles Rams - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
No. 78: Green Bay Packers - Jartavius Martin, S, Ilinois
No. 79: Indianapolis Colts - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
No. 80: Pittsburgh Steelers - John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota
No. 81: Detroit Lions - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
No. 82: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
No. 83: Seattle Seahawks - Steve Avila, OL, TCU
No. 84: Miami Dolphins - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
No. 85: Las Vegas Raiders (from mock trade with Chargers + pick No. 125): D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan
No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
No. 87: Minnesota Vikings - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
No. 89: New York Giants - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
No. 90: Dallas Cowboys - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
No. 91: Buffalo Bills - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
No. 92: Cincinnati Bengals - Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
No. 93: Carolina Panthers - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
No. 94: Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M
No. 95: New York Giants (from mock trade with Chiefs): Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
No. 96: Arizona Cardinals: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
No. 97: Washington Commanders: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
No. 98: Cleveland Browns: JL Skinner, S, Boise State
No. 99: San Francisco 49ers: Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
No. 100: Las Vegas Raiders: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
No. 101: San Francisco 49ers: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
No. 102: San Francisco 49ers: Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan