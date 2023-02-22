Because we don't know where veteran quarterbacks will land in what will be another chaotic, blockbuster-move filled offseason in the NFL, it only makes sense to cycle through different possibilities with these household name passers.

For this mock, I've set the quarterback scene as follows:

Derek Carr signs with the New Orleans Saints

Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

Lamar Jackson traded to the Washington Commanders

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks! We're going two rounds deep here.

No. 32: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

No. 33: Houston Texans - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

No. 34: Arizona Cardinals - Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

No. 35: Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis mock trade) - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

No. 36: Los Angeles Rams - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

No. 37: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

No. 38: Las Vegas Raiders - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

No. 39: Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina mock trade) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

No. 40: New Orleans Saints - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

No. 41: Tennessee Titans - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

No. 42: Cleveland Browns - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

No. 43: New York Jets - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

No. 44: Atlanta Falcons - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

No. 45: Green Bay Packers - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

No. 46: New England Patriots - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

No. 47: Baltimore Ravens (from Washington mock trade) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

No. 48: Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

No. 49: Pittsburgh Steelers - Ade Adebawore, EDGE/DL, Northwestern

No. 50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

No. 51: Miami Dolphins - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

No. 52: Seattle Seahawks - Siaka Ika, DL, Baylor

No. 53: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Demarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

No. 54: Los Angeles Chargers - Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

No. 55: Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

No. 56: Jacksonville Jaguars - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

No. 57: Atlanta Falcons (from New York Giants mock trade) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

No. 58: Dallas Cowboys - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

No. 59: Buffalo Bills - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

No. 60: Cincinnati Bengals - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

No. 61: Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina mock trade) - Nolan Smith, LB/EDGE, Georgia

No. 62: Philadelphia Eagles - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

No. 63: Kansas City Chiefs - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn