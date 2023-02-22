Because we don't know where veteran quarterbacks will land in what will be another chaotic, blockbuster-move filled offseason in the NFL, it only makes sense to cycle through different possibilities with these household name passers.
For this mock, I've set the quarterback scene as follows:
- Derek Carr signs with the New Orleans Saints
- Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets
- Lamar Jackson traded to the Washington Commanders
- Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Las Vegas Raiders
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.
Let's get to the picks! We're going two rounds deep here.
For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL Scouting Combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
I can't get away from this trade. It's too perfect. The Seahawks slide back with Carter and Anderson off the board, and the Panthers don't have to trade an arm and a leg to get Levis.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Raiders are thin at receiver behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Johnston is a long, vertical weapon who excels after the catch.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Giants see Stroud slipping and pounce. He has All-Pro upside as a passer. They trade away pick No. 26 overall, their second-round pick (No. 58 overall), and 2024 first-round and fourth-round picks.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
The Seahawks were fine giving Poona Ford an opportunity inside as an undersized defensive tackle, so they could gravitate toward the smaller but enormously explosive and productive Kancey. Seattle lands both of Carolina's second-round picks (No. 62 and No. 94) in this deal.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Eagles reload along the defensive line with Wilson, a towering, bendy, pass-rush specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson is a large, athletic, well-balanced blocker equally as impressive paving lanes for the run game as he is protecting the quarterback.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch can be a Swiss Army knife in the Packers secondary, and GM Brian Gutekunst has a history of prioritizing defensive backs early in the draft. The Packers get this selection, New York's third-round pick (No. 75 overall), 2024 first-round and third-round picks and edge rusher Micheal Clemons in the deal for Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness wasn't a full-time player at Iowa in 2022, but when he saw the field, he was damn difficult to block. He has first-round caliber athletic traits too.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
The Packers add to the pass-catching contingent with the big, super-fast Musgrave to threaten the seam.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Ravens secondary after the Jackson trade. In the blockbuster swap, Baltimore gets this pick, Washington's second-round and third-round picks (No. 48 overall and No. 98) a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Steelers need to add more youthful talent to the secondary, and Gonzalez is arguably the most calm but effective outside corner in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Buccaneers get a pass-blocking stud in Skoronski to man one of the tackle spots in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He'll be ready to go from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So, it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter's dad is going to feel weird wearing Ravens gear around the house. This would be an exquisite fit, as Porter is one of the best man-coverage corners in this class. Yes, two of the class's top corners for Baltimore in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings, given Smith-Njigba's injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Jaguars could go in plenty of directions here, but protecting Trevor Lawrence is priority No. 1 in Jacksonville. Duncan's 2022 film wasn't tremendous, yet he has big-time athletic upside.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 25
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons are overjoyed to land Murphy after the big trade back. With good coaching, Murphy can be an awesome three-down defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bills' current regime has a long history of picking magnificent athletes in the draft, especially on the first two days. Jones isn't a finished product but has monstrous upside because of how springy he is at his size. He could even start at guard if need be.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Bengals add more youth to the secondary with Forbes, a big-time playmaker from the SEC.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
After the Carr signing in this mock scenario, the Saints have to add weaponry to the offense. They do that with the small but sensational Flowers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Wright is a methodical pass blocker with serious size to man either the right tackle or left tackle spot -- depending on what happens with Orlando Brown Jr. -- early in his career with the Chiefs.
No. 32: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
No. 33: Houston Texans - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
No. 34: Arizona Cardinals - Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
No. 35: Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis mock trade) - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
No. 36: Los Angeles Rams - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
No. 37: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
No. 38: Las Vegas Raiders - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
No. 39: Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina mock trade) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
No. 40: New Orleans Saints - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
No. 41: Tennessee Titans - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
No. 42: Cleveland Browns - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
No. 43: New York Jets - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
No. 44: Atlanta Falcons - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
No. 45: Green Bay Packers - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
No. 46: New England Patriots - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
No. 47: Baltimore Ravens (from Washington mock trade) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
No. 48: Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
No. 49: Pittsburgh Steelers - Ade Adebawore, EDGE/DL, Northwestern
No. 50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
No. 51: Miami Dolphins - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
No. 52: Seattle Seahawks - Siaka Ika, DL, Baylor
No. 53: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Demarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
No. 54: Los Angeles Chargers - Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
No. 55: Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
No. 56: Jacksonville Jaguars - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
No. 57: Atlanta Falcons (from New York Giants mock trade) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
No. 58: Dallas Cowboys - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
No. 59: Buffalo Bills - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
No. 60: Cincinnati Bengals - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
No. 61: Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina mock trade) - Nolan Smith, LB/EDGE, Georgia
No. 62: Philadelphia Eagles - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
No. 63: Kansas City Chiefs - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn