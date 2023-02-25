Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st With new head coach Shane Steichen in tow, Indianapolis trades up to No. 1 overall for the right to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Colts are now tasked with upgrading the wide receiver position with a depleted war chest of draft capital.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston watches as its AFC rival takes the first quarterback off the board, responding by adding a quarterback of its own. C.J. Stroud helped boost his stock in the College Football Playoff, but is he capable of sustaining that performance at the next level?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Will Anderson Jr. is an accomplished pass-rusher, and Arizona will need that after losing J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones in the past calendar year. The Cardinals finished bottom 10 in the league last year in sack production. The addition of defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon should not dissuade them from taking a defender early.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The 2023 NFL Draft is a roaring success for the Bears, as they trade back and still manage to add an elite defender. The NFC North franchise has infused a lot of talent into the defense recently with cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones, safety Jaquan Brisker and now Carter. However, it is no closer to supporting Justin Fields.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Most have the assumption that Geno Smith is the long-term answer in Seattle. When will the Seahawks have another opportunity to take a potential franchise quarterback this early? They exceed expectations most years. Will Levis could sit behind Geno Smith and learn at his own pace.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th With three quarterbacks going in the top-five, Carolina can not sit idly around. Anthony Richardson is a raw prospect but has as much upside as anyone. The Panthers take him and hope that they do enough to support him this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas missed on the top draft options, so the plan may entail riding with Jarrett Stidham in 2023. The Raiders add arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft to support whomever is under center next season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta adds a fast-rising, still rather raw edge rusher to its defensive front. Tyree Wilson possesses a high ceiling and now slides in opposite Arnold Ebiketie.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit slid back to accommodate Carolina's interest in moving up for a quarterback. The Lions add a player known for his strength but certainly not lacking in athletic ability.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia had been known for playing a zone scheme under then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. One would think that continues regardless of who the Eagles hire as the next defensive coordinator. Devon Witherspoon is a fiery competitor with the instincts to play in zone coverage and the traits to play man as well.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee may need to replace both offensive tackles this offseason; that was set in motion Wednesday with the release of Taylor Lewan. Broderick Jones turns the heat level down a bit.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st After adding C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection, Houston selects Quentin Johnston to give Stroud more options in the pass game. He now has two big bodies on the boundary to throw to.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd New York has Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell to defend the edge, but there was talk of moving on from Becton a year ago. A year of injury probably did not lessen those concerns. Paris Johnson Jr. has played guard but is now in charge of protecting the blindside of the next Jets quarterback. Zach Wilson? Aaron Rodgers? Lamar Jackson?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd New England has gotten quality production out of its cornerbacks, but Bill Belichick has always fancied a long cornerback capable of locking down one side of the field. Christian Gonzalez possesses those qualities.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay's future at quarterback is unsettled. It may be as simple as turning the keys over to Jordan Love if Aaron Rodgers departs. Michael Mayer is a quality safety valve and a contributor in the run game with Aaron Jones returning.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Washington played a healthy mixture of man and zone coverage last season. Cam Smith is a better fit for the scheme. He has good instincts and the physical nature to excel in man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers need a cornerback and get it. Pittsburgh was patient, and it benefits from Joey Porter Jr. slipping to this stage of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 8th After adding Myles Murphy in the top-10, Detroit invests in the defense again with the selection of cornerback Deonte Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay is destined for an interesting offseason as it wades through the first offseason without both Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Mike Edwards is a free agent, so the Buccaneers add a replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has other needs, but it is a victim of the board. The Seahawks are planning for the present and the future with the selections of Will Levis and Jordan Addison.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th For the third consecutive year, Los Angeles adds an offensive lineman in the first round. It seems like overkill, but rookie contracts are cheap relative to a second deal, and there is no such thing as providing Justin Herbert with too much protection.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd If Quentin Johnston were available, he would have been the selection. The cornerback position has been plundered and options were limited. A year ago, Baltimore made selections of center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Kyle Hamilton; two players who fell further than most expected. Running backs have had a difficult time staying healthy in Baltimore, as Kenyan Drake played the most snaps of any returning running back. Robinson takes the pressure off of Lamar Jackson through his contributions as a runner and a passer.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Minnesota adds some speed to compliment Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Zay Flowers will one day become the long-term compliment to Jefferson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th It initially seemed like Bryan Bresee was going to be a polarizing evaluation, but it seems to be leveling out. He is a naturally talented interior defender but certainly not a lock to become a top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale gets a lengthy, raw prospect to play on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Drew Sanders is a versatile linebacker capable of providing some spot pass-rush help. His versatility pairs well with Micah Parsons as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can really maximize their skillsets.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo could also entertain the idea of adding a slot receiver. Fans saw how much more effective the offense was with a valuable slot receiver. However, the Bills choose to invest in Josh Allen's protection instead.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati has some unsettled offensive questions regarding the future of Tee Higgins and/or Tyler Boyd. The loss of either obviously strips quarterback Joe Burrow of a weapon, so Dalton Kincaid bridges that gap.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th New Orleans may be forced to move on from Marcus Davenport this offseason, so the Saints respond by adding Lukas Van Ness to retain depth at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia would probably look to trade back in this scenario, but it takes two to tango; would anyone be interested in moving up for someone still on the board? With Miles Sanders scheduled to hit free agency, the Eagles add someone to that room.