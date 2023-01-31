The Super Bowl is all that remains on the football calendar. For the majority of the NFL world, focus has turned to the 2023 NFL Draft and the milestones leading up to those three nights. One of those key events will occur this week, as many of college football's top senior prospects are in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. Practices will be held Tuesday through Thursday ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Before we take a look at the quarterbacks, top prospects and sleepers to watch, here's how you can watch this year's game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

For more extensive draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Top quarterback prospects

The quarterback class in Mobile lacks its usual star power. For five consecutive years, an eventual first-round pick at the position -- Kenny Pickett being the latest -- has taken part in the festivities. Kentucky's Will Levis, a projected top-10 overall selection, was invited to the game but declined to focus on recovering from the season and preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is also dealing with an injury suffered during the season.

Without those players, there is an opportunity for others to differentiate themselves. Houston's Clayton Tune and TCU's Max Duggan probably have the best chance to improve their stock. Fresno State's Jake Haener is a personal favorite because of how he sees the field and his toughness. He may not be viewed as a long-term starter, but it would not be a surprise if he hung around the league for a long time.

Division II's Shepherd University will be represented by not only quarterback Tyson Bagent, but also his offensive tackle -- Joey Fisher. BYU's Jaren Hall and Louisville's Malik Cunningham are also in attendance.

Top non-quarterback prospects

Florida interior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence is the highest-rated prospect, according to CBSSports.com's prospect rankings. He is the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 15 prospect overall.

BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland (No. 30 overall), Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron (No. 31 overall) and Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones (No. 34 overall) are all closely bunched as the next highest-rated. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy revealed that Jones is the longest player to ever measure at the event with an 89 1/2 inch wingspan.

Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks and Army edge rusher Andre Carter II are also ranked among the top-50 prospects.

Sleepers to watch

The term "sleeper" can take on multiple meanings. For example, it could be a small-school player who has not yet been introduced on a national stage. It could also be a player who was limited by injury or situation during his career.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is going to make a name for himself in the lead up to the 2023 NFL Draft. He has great size, speed and production. South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. will play one final game in his home college stadium. Luter has five interceptions over the past two seasons.

Clemson tight end Davis Allen has been on the radar for a few years, but his usage has not matched that of a top prospect. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White and Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson have tantalizing size and athletic traits, but are still a work in progress.