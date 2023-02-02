With prospects in the Senior Bowl, there's never any questions about facing less than top competition. The all-star event provides an awesome opportunity for prospects to showcase their skills against the best senior talent entering the NFL Draft. Without fail, every year, a handful of players rise boards while others see their stock drop due to what transpires on the field during practices and the game held in Mobile, Alabama.

Who has the most to gain this week? What about the most to lose? Let's examine.

Most To Gain

Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

White is an oversized defensive end with first-round pass-rusher flashes. But that's just it -- consistency wasn't a staple of his game at Georgia Tech. At the Senior Bowl, one-on-one battles between defensive linemen and blockers are all the rage, and they usually favor the defenders given how much space there is to operate. This event is primed for White to flourish and drop jaws of evaluators while doing so given his thickness, power, and hand-work talent.

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd

This is a down quarterback class for the Senior Bowl. Period. That means Bagent, the quarterback from Division II Shepherd, has a magnificent chance to seize some eyes of scouts and media members more so than one from a lower-level passer would. At just under 6-3 and almost 220 pounds, Bagent is one of the largest quarterbacks in Mobile this week.

Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Horton remarkably managed 48 pressures on just over 400 pass-rush snaps in 2022 despite predominantly rushing as an end in a three-man front in TCU's famed 3-3-5 defense. There were not many opportunities from a wide alignment for the sleek, 6-foot-4, nearly 260-pound rusher. In Mobile, Horton will be given more opportunities to rush the passer -- even in one-on-ones -- in a more classic sense. That opportunity alone makes Horton an easy selection here.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Any Ivy League Senior Bowl participant will get the nod from me in this section every year. Iosivas is precisely the type of prospect who makes the Senior Bowl such an awesome event. We know he rocked against Ivy League competition, as he had over 100 grabs and 1,600 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons. Now let's see how he fares against NFL talent from the Power 5 conferences. At nearly 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds with serious vertical speed, Iosivas has NFL-caliber size and speed.

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Carter was as unblockable as Aidan Hutchinson in 2021. No question about it. Carter tallied 59 pressures on just 293 pass-rushing snaps, good for a ridiculous 20.1% pressure-creation rate. Then, in 2022, defenses dedicated copious amounts of attention to him on Army's defensive line. Doubles and chips galore. Carter still generated a pressure 13.2% of the time. At 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds with vines for arms, there's plenty to like from a physical perspective with Carter. If he can collapse the pocket like he did in 2021, he'll cement himself in the first round. He's that talented.

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Hull hardly felt the spotlight in 2022 on a 1-11 Northwestern team after a rocky 3-9 campaign the year before. But if wins aren't a quarterback stat, then they certainly aren't a running back stat. Hull is an absolute joy to watch on film. Sudden, choppy steps, outstanding vision, impressive contact balance, and exceptional comfort as a receiver -- Hull's game was tailor-made for the NFL in Evanston, Illinois. I'm looking forward to watching him operate among top-tier talent at the Senior Bowl.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Musgrave flies, erupts and explodes down the football field. Use whatever similar word you'd like. And he's not one of those tall receivers masquerading as a tight end, either. At over 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, he has serious NFL tight end size. He's featured in this portion of the article because the Oregon State star only played in two games in 2022 due to a knee injury, which apparently he's completely recovered from because he's taken part -- and demonstrated his blazing speed -- during the first two days of practice in Mobile.

Most To Lose

Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State

Robinson played a unique, safety-linebacker role at Florida State and looked tremendously fast to the football his entire career with the Seminoles. At under 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, he's actually on the small side for the safety spot, particularly if he's going to roam in the box as a nickel linebacker or strong safety. Robinson will have to be very dynamic during team work and the game itself to provide some evidence to scouts and GMs that he can live in the box at the next level.

Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Duggan had a remarkable season at TCU; we all know that. He launched on-target long balls all season and was arguably the toughest quarterback in college football in the open field or even in the pocket. Took plenty of hits and continued to get up. He won't necessarily be able to show off his trademark ruggedness at the Senior Bowl, and at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, the TCU icon doesn't have the body typically thought to handle that type of beating in the NFL.

Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

The Senior Bowl favors small, quick-twitch route-running extraordinaires, particularly in the receiver-cornerback one-on-one drills. Of course, during the week of practices, there's not tackling to the ground. At 6-foot-3 and nearly 230 pounds, Higgins' greatest selling point as a prospect is his large running back frame and contact balance he showcases after the catch. This isn't really an event made for his type at the receiver spot.