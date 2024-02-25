For fans of the NFL Draft, it doesn't get much better than the next few months, starting with the NFL Combine that will kick off this week from Indianapolis.

For decades, the combine has been a way to pick up insight on players and teams ahead of the draft. NFL general managers usually provide intel on their team's plans, while top prospects try to improve their draft stock during individual drills.

During the most recent "With the First Pick" podcast, several of our draft experts (Ryan Wilson, Rick Spielman and Mike Renner) listed five players who could vastly improve their draft stock during the combine. Here's a look at each player and what our experts specifically said about each one.

Mike Renner's list

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson: In Renner's opinion, Wiggins is "the best pure cover guy" and overall cornerback in the draft. Wiggins' size, however, is a question mark for Renner.

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State: Wilson is Renner's pick as the most complete linebacker in the draft. Health is a concern, however, after having knee and shoulder injuries in college.

Austin Booker, DE, Kansas: Renner feels that Booker is a top-50 player in this draft class. A big reason why is his physical skills and untapped potential after playing just over 500 snaps in college. Booker had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss during his lone season at Kansas.

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: Fisher underwhelmed this past year after having a stellar sophomore campaign. Still, Renner is a fan of Fisher's athletic traits, but he needs to work on his hands and balance.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee: This isn't a great running back class, which could benefit Wright. Renner tabbed Wright as the draft's most explosive running back. Renner is specifically a fan of Wright's "game-changing, ankle-breaking type of speed in his game." Wright averaged a whopping 7.4 yards per carry last season.

Rick Spielman's list

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA: Spielman feels that Latu is the best EDGE rusher in the draft as far as using his hands. His medical records are going to be critical as far as where he is drafted. Latu racked up 23.5 sacks during in two years at UCLA.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama: Arnold can play inside and outside but is best in man coverage, according to Spielman. He had a great close to his final season at Alabama, which surely improved his draft stock. Arnold had two picks during Alabama's late-season win over rival Auburn.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: McCarthy is Spielman's fourth-ranked quarterback in the draft. McCarthy showcased his ability to make every throw during his time at Michigan, but his decision-making is a concern for Spielman despite throwing just 11 interceptions in college.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota: Spielman is a big fan of Nubin, especially in run support. Spielman is anxious to see how Nubin runs at the combine as there are possible questions regarding his recovery speed.

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State: Benson is an electric runner, but a serious knee injury sustained at FSU may hinder his draft stock. Benson will surely look to show NFL teams that the injury won't hurt him at the next level. NFL teams will like the fact that Benson had just 316 carries in college.

Ryan Wilson's list

Amarius Mims, RT, Georgia: Mims is a sure-fire first-round pick, even after suffering an ankle injury last season. Wilson feels his "freakish" movement is one of the reasons why he's a first-rounder.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Rattler is hoping to build off a good Senior Bowl week. He has arm talent, but Rattler's decision-making is a question mark. He threw 20 picks during his two years at South Carolina.

Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State: Undersized (he's 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds), Gould shined as an outside threat and as a punt returner in college. Gould will have to show that his size won't hinder him at the next level.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: Washington is also undersized (he's 5-9 and 192 pounds), but he produced during his lone season at Virginia, catching 110 passes for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. Renner pointed out that Washington is a gifted athlete with an impressive wing span.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech: Wilson likes Taylor-Demerson's ability in deep coverage and his willingness to run downhill. Renner feels Taylor Demerson's speed will help, but his height (5-foot-10) and tackling issues will hinder his draft stock.