Day 3 of NFL Scouting Combine workouts is the most hectic of the weekend, as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers all take the field for on-field drills. The running backs are the first ones to go, leading off an exciting day for scouts and coaches.

Jonathan Brooks, Trey Benson, and Blake Corum are three of the well-known backs in this year's class. Of course, with a position as fluent as running back, there are many players who can raise their stock thanks to these workouts and measurables Saturday.

Here's a look at all the measurements for the running backs at the combine, along with some winners and losers based off the 40 times and how they measured compared to their peers at the position.

RB measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Wingspan* Arm length* Hand size* Rasheen Ali (Marshall) 5-11 1/4 206 N/A N/A 31 1/4 8 5/8 Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) 6-1 1/4 235 N/A 76 1/4 31 1/4 9 1/4 Emani Bailey (TCU) 5-7 3/8 202 4.61 70 3/4 29 7/8 9 3/4 Trey Benson (Florida State) 6-0 1-4 216 4.39 76 3/8 31 1/2 9 1/4 Jonathan Brooks (Texas) 6-0 3/8

216 N/A 75 7/8 31 1/2 9 1/4 Blake Corum (Michigan) 5-7 3/4 205 4.53 70 1/8 28 7/8 9 Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State) 6-0 1/4 218 4.58 74 7/8 31 1/8 10 1/4 Ray Davis (Kentucky) 5-8 3/8 211 4.53 72 1/4 30 1/4 8 7/8 Daijun Edwards (Georgia) 5-9 5/8 207 N/A 71 3/4 29 3/4 9 1/2 Audric Estime (Notre Dame) 5-11 3/8 221 4.72 76 1/2 32 3/8 10 1/4 Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Mississippi) 5-7 5/8 201 N/A 70 5/8 29 5/8 8 1/4 Isaac Guerendo (Louisville) 6-0 221 4.33 74 7/8 30 3/4 9 1/4 Dylan Laube (New Hampshire) 5-9 7/8 206 4.54 71 1/8 29 3/8 9 1/4 MarShawn Lloyd (USC) 5-8 3/4 220 4.46 73 5/8 30 3/8 8 3/8 Jase McClellan (Alabama) 5-10 3/8 217 N/A 75 1/2 31 1/8 10 1/4 Kendall Milton (Georgia) 6-1 1/2 225 4.62 77 1/2 31 3/4 9 5/8 Keilan Robinson (Texas) 5-8 3/8 191 4.42 74 3/8 30 5/8 9 5/8 Cody Schrader (Missouri) 5-8 1/2 202 4.60 65 5/8 28 1/8 9 1/8 Will Shipley (Clemson) 5-11 206 N/A 74 1/8 30 1/2 9 5/8 Jaden Shirden (Monmouth) 5-8 187 4.46 69 5/8 28 3/4 9 1/4 Tyron Tracy (Purdue) 5-11 1/8 209 4.49 76 5/8 31 3/4 9 1/8 Kimani Vidal (Troy) 5-7 7/8 213 4.46 73 1/4 30 3/8 9 3/8 Michael Wiley (Arizona) 5-10 1/2 210 4.52 74 1/8 30 9 1/4 Miyan Williams (Ohio State) 5-8 1/2 229 N/A 69 5/8 38 5/8 9 Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) 5-10 1/2 210 4.38 75 7/8 31 1/2 9 3/8 George Holani (Boise State) 5-10 3/8 208 4.52 72 3/8 29 3/4 9 3/4 Bucky Irving (Oregon) 5-9 192 4.56 70 5/8 29 1/2 9 1/2 Dillon Johnson (Washington) 5-11 1/2 217 4.68 72 5/8 30 9 3/8 Jawhar Jordan (Louisville) 5-9 1/2 193 4.56 71 30 1/8 8 1/2

*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

RB winners

Isaac Guerendo: A monster combine for Guerendo ended up with the Louisville back with the fastest 40 time of the day at 4.33 (he didn't have to run a second time). The 41.5-inch vertical jump also led his group. Guerendo's stock continues to rise.

Jaylen Wright: The Tennessee running back averaged 6.7 yards per carry over the last two seasons splitting carries, but was still the second-fastest running back in the 40-yard dash at 4.38. His 7.4 yards per carry led all FBS running backs, showcasing how explosive he is in the backfield. He's in consideration for the first running back taken in this class.

Trey Benson: Florida State didn't lose a game Benson started over the last two years, as he overcame a significant knee injury in 2020 to post a 4.39 40-yard dash. The combine measurements don't tell the whole story, but he tested well enough to justify being a second-round pick.

RB losers

Audric Estime: Estime has the look of an NFL running back (5-foot-11, 221 pounds), but his 40 time are significantly going to hurt his draft stock. He clocked in at 4.72, the slowest amongst the backs that ran the 40. He did have a high vertical and broad jump to counter, but the 40 time is a bit concerning. He still can be excellent value on Day 3.

Cody Schrader: His 40 time wasn't great (4.60), but this is a player who is different with the pads on. Schrader's name may be called on Day 3, but what round is uncertain.