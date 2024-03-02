While top prospects Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye aren't throwing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, almost all of the QBs underwent measurements Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

Here are the full list of measurements for the position, including winners and losers based on heights, weights, hand size and more.

QB measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Hand size* Arm length* Wingspan* Caleb Williams (USC) 6-1 1/8 214

9 3/4 32 75 7/8

Jayden Daniels (LSU) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drake Maye (North Carolina) 6-4 3/8 223

9 1/8 32 1/4 76 1/8 J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) 6-2 1/2 219

9 31 5/8

75 7/8

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) 6-2 1/4

216



10 1/2

33 5/8

81

Bo Nix (Oregon) 6-2 1/8 214

10 1/8 30 7/8

74 1/2

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) 6-0 1/4 211

9 7/8 31 7/8

74 1/4

Michael Pratt (Tulane) 6-2 1/4 217

9 1/4 30 1/4

77

Jordan Travis (Florida State) 6-1 1/8 200

9 31 3/8

76 Kedon Slovis (BYU) 6-2 1/2 223

9 7/8 31 1/8

74 3/8 Devin Leary (Kentucky) 6-1 1/4 215

9 1/2 30 7/8

74 3/8

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) 6-1 1/8 211

9 3/4 31 3/8

75 1/4

Joe Milton (Tennessee) 6-5 1/8 235

10 1/4 33 3/8

80 Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) 6-1 1/2 220

9 7/8 30 1/8 73 3/8

*Hand size, arm length and wingspan in inches

QB winners

Caleb Williams: While Williams became the first prospect to attend the combine but not undergo any medical tests, he did get measured in Indianapolis. And if anyone was slighting the likely No. 1 overall pick for his physical stature, there's not much reason to. Williams told reporters Friday that he is a similar size to Aaron Rodgers, and the measurements showed as much. Williams stands at 6-foot-1 1/8 and weighs 214 pounds, while Rodgers is listed as 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds. Williams also has 9 3/4 inch hands, which are bigger than other top prospects Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Williams has checked yet another box as he aims to hear his name called first on draft night.

Drake Maye: Despite having just 9 1/8 inch hands, Maye is the second-tallest (6-foot-4 3/8) and tied for the second-heaviest (223 pounds) among QBs at the combine. And he's not just a big body; he can move, evident by his 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons.

J.J. McCarthy: On Michigan's website, J.J. McCarthy is listed as weighing 202 pounds. At the NFL Combine, that number shot up to 219 pounds. As I mentioned below while discussing Jayden Daniels, QBs who weigh less than 205 pounds have not fared well in the NFL. Safe to say franchises won't have to worry about that at all with McCarthy anymore.

QB losers

Jayden Daniels: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was the only QB and one of just two combine prospects (LSU teammate Malik Nabers being the other) who did not get measurements taken. Both will do their measurements at LSU's Pro Day on March 27. With Daniels opting not to throw or undergo athletic testing, his measurements were going to be his biggest takeaway from Indianapolis, especially because of his slight frame. (He listed as 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds on the LSU website). If Daniels ends up weighing less than 205 pounds, he'll join a group of QBs without much NFL success. In fact, only five signal-callers under that weight have started at least 14 games in a single season since 2000, according to Yahoo Sports.