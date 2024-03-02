Day 3 of the NFL Combine featured running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to show NFL scouts what they got. However, before the on-field workouts came measurements, which general managers are keeping a close eye on.

One of the top wide receivers in this class did not partake in measurements, as LSU's Malik Nabers opted out. It's expected he will measure at his Pro Day on March 27, per ESPN. While Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't speak with reporters this week, he did get measured.

Below, we listed the wide receiver measurements and discussed some takeaways from the day.

WR measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Wingspan* Arm length* Hand size* Rome Odunze (Washington) 6-2 7/8 212 N/A 76 3/4 32 1/4

9 1/4

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) 6-2 7/8 209 N/A 79 5/8 32 3/4

9 3/4

Tez Walker (UNC) 6-1 4/8 193 N/A 79 1/8 33 1/4

9 1/8

Xavier Worthy (Texas) 5-11 2/8 165 N/A 74 1/4 31 1/8

8 3/4

Troy Franklin (Oregon) 6-1 7/8

176

4.41 77 2/8

31 7/8

8 6/8

Adonai Mitchell (Texas) 6-2 2/8 205 4.34 77 5/8 32 3/8

9

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) 6-3 2/8 209 N/A 77 1/4 31 7/8

9 1/2 Javon Baker (UCF) 6-1 2/8 202 4.54 78 2/8 32 2/8

9 5/8

Keon Coleman (Florida State) 6-3 2/8 213 4.61 78 1/8 32 1/8

9 3/8

Jermaine Burton (Alabama) 6-0 2/8 196 4.45 74 7/8 31

9 7/8

Jalen Coker (Holy Cross) 6-1 3/8 208 4.57 76 6/8 32 7/8

9 7/8

Jacob Cowing (Arizona) 5-8 3/8 168 4.38 69 1/8 29 2/8

9

Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State) 6-0 6/8 202 4.44 76 1/8 31 5/8

10 1/8

Anthony Gould (Oregon State) 5-8 3/8 174 4.39 69 7/8 29 5/8

8 7/8

Lideatrick Griffin (Mississippi State) 5-10 181 4.43 72 6/8 30 5/8

9 1/8

Jah'Quan Jackson (Tulane) 5-9 1/8 188 4.42 74 7/8 30 7/8

8 7/8

Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) 6-2 6/8 212 4.44 77 2/8 31 7/8

8 5/8

Xavier Legette (South Carolina) 6-1 221 4.39 77 4/8 31 7/8

9

Luke McCaffrey (Rice) 6-1 5/8 198 4.46 74 4/8 30 1/8

9 5/8

Ladd McConkey (Georgia) 5-11 5/8 186 4.39 72 30 2/8

8 5/8

Jalen McMillan (Washington) 6-1 197 4.47 77 3/8 32 1/8

10

Bub Means (Pittsburgh) 6-1 212 4.43 79 3/8 33 2/8

10 1/8

Ricky Pearsall (Florida) 6-1 189 N/A 73 3/8 30 7/8

9 1/4

Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington) 6-1 3/8 203 N/A 74 1/2 31 3/4

9 3/4 Brenden Rice (USC) 6-2 3/8 208 N/A 78 33

9 5/8

Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky) 5-10 4/8 191 N/A 75 1/4 31

9 1/4

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Georgia) 6-1 1/8

195

N/A 77 3/4 33

10

Ainias Smith (Texas A&M) 5-9 3/8

190

N/A 70 1/4

29

8 1/2

Jamari Thrash (Louisville) 5-11 6/8

188

N/A 74 1/2

31

8 5/8

Devaughn Vele (Utah) 6-4

203

N/A 79 1/8 33 1/2

9 3/4

Malik Washington (Virginia) 5-8 1/2

191

N/A 72 7/8

30 3/8

9 1/4 Tahj Washington (USC) 5-9 3/4

174

N/A 70 29 1/8

8 3/8 Zay Weaver (Colorado) 6-0 1/4

169

N/A 73 1/4 31 1/8

8 7/8 Jordan Whittington (Texas) 6-0 5/8

205

N/A 73 5/8

30 3/8

10 Johnny Wilson (Florida State) 6-6 3/8

231

N/A 84 1/2

35 3/8

10

Roman Wilson (Michigan) 5-10 3/4

185

N/A 72 1/2

30 3/8

9 3/8 Isaiah Williams (Illinois) 5-9 2/8

182

N/A 72 3/4 30 1/8

9 1/8

*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

Winners

Johnny Wilson: The FSU pass-catcher was allegedly born in California, but I think he was created in a lab. His 84.5-inch wingspan is the longest ever recorded by a wide receiver, per PFF, and his impressive measurements didn't stop there. His height of 6-foot-6 3/8 ranks in the 99th percentile since 2000, his weight at 231 pounds is in the 97th percentile, his hand size at 10 inches is in the 86th percentile and his arm length of 35 3/8 inches is in the 99th percentile, per 247Sports.

Ladd McConkey: After tearing up the Senior Bowl, McConkey turned heads at the combine. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and looked super smooth running the gauntlet. McConkey was almost impossible to cover in 1-on-1s at the Senior Bowl last month, and figures to be a fun slot weapon at the next level.

Losers

Malik Nabers: The two LSU stars in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers chose not to take part in measuring at the combine. In regards to Nabers, this isn't something that's going to sink his stock, but it's notable that he opted against it since other top wideouts, such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, were fine being measured. Harrison didn't even want to speak to reporters, but he put his measurables out there.

Xavier Worthy: It was understood that Worthy was not the biggest wide receiver in the country, but he came in at 165 pounds. (Worthy was listed at 172 pounds on Texas' official website.) Worthy led the Big 12 in receiving yards (2,755) and receiving touchdowns (26) during his collegiate career, and led the FBS in punt return yards in 2023 with 371. He caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Ainias Smith: At the combine, doctors discovered that Texas A&M wideout Ainias Smith has a stress fracture in his left shin, per NFL Media. Smith did measurements, but did not partake in workouts. Ian Rapoport reports that he will visit with a specialist next week.