The college football season begins this weekend, as the work done this offseason will finally play out on the football field. Several prospects will be able to parlay that improvement into an NFL future.

Here are some under-the-radar players that could be in for a big jump this season:

Oregon DL Jordan Burch

The former 5-star recruit transferred from South Carolina and his home town this offseason. Burch should find fewer distractions and be able to focus in Eugene. He has a unique blend of size and speed that will have NFL talent evaluators salivating if it all comes together. Burch had 3.5 sacks and 40 pressures last season. Head coach Dan Lanning has produced star defenders in the past at Georgia. Lanning did a good job developing Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson in one year so perhaps he will have similar success with his latest project.

Florida State WR Keon Coleman

Coleman transferred from Michigan State to Tallahassee this offseason. The Spartans did not get good quarterback play last season en route to a 5-7 record. Coleman still managed 58 receptions for 798 yards and 7 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, the Louisiana native is often talked about as if he is just a possession receiver but he has some juice. With more consistent play at quarterback and an elevated national platform, Coleman should be viewed differently by season's end.

Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers

Over the final five games of the 2022 season, he led all tight ends with 346 receiving yards. His five touchdowns were also the most during that time. Conyers' 5.70 air yards per target were the 18th lowest in the nation among-non running backs, per TruMedia, so he was not being asked to stretch the field vertically.

Conyers has great size and he should join that second tier tight end group behind Georgia's Brock Bowers if he picks up where he left off.

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Guyton played in nine games at TCU before transferring to Norman. In his first season with the Sooners, the Texas native started five of 10 games in which he played. Similar to his former teammate, Anton Harrison, who was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Guyton has the physical attributes to be a successful NFL linemen but the technique needs to improve. If the redshirt junior is able to make that progression, he will join an offensive tackle group more talented than the class featuring Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton.

Michigan edge rushers Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell

The opportunity to break out is so often based on opportunity. The Wolverines have produced NFL players Mike Morris, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo over the past two years. They also lost three to the transfer portal this offseason. McGregor and Harrell have the measurables and athletic potential to take big leaps this season.

Will they be developed as effectively as they had when Mike Macdonald was defensive coordinator? Those two players accounted for a total of six sacks last season.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III

Milton has appeared in 31 games, beginning at Michigan. There is no doubt that he has the strongest arm in college football but accuracy was always the issue. The Florida native has completed just 57.8% of his 296 career passing attempts.

Josh Heupel's vertical passing attack benefitted Hendon Hooker, who was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker's completion percentage rose 5.8% from his time at Virginia Tech to the end of his collegiate career with the Volunteers. Heupel simplifies the quarterback's reads often cutting it to half field. Milton's arm strength will find targets that would not be available to most quarterbacks. Can he find the consistency necessary to be thought of as a potential NFL starter?

Georgia OT Amarius Mims

In the age of the college football transfer portal, schools are finding that they have to recruit their own players to stay. Mims entered the transfer portal last April, officially visited Florida State, and elected to return to Athens for his junior season.

To that point in his collegiate playing career, he had appeared in eight games as a reserve lineman, playing a total of 120 offensive snaps. As a junior, the former 5-star recruit made his first two starts and played 370 offensive snaps. He was beaten on four of his 184 pass blocking reps, according to TruMedia, but did not allow a sack. Mims' name has made the rounds as a high level prospect to watch but he should really blow up as a prospect in 2023. The right tackle has the size and skill set to challenge Penn State's Olu Fashanu as the first offensive lineman taken next spring.

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

Mitchell was an effective player for Georgia as a true freshman but his encore campaign was spoiled by a lingering high-ankle sprain. The Texas native was limited to just four games played as a sophomore before transferring to play for the Longhorns. Texas' Steve Sarkisian expects to throw it around more this off-season with a bevy of weapons at Quinn Ewers' disposal.

Mitchell is a lengthy receiver with good speed. He has dropped 6 of his 69 targets, according to TruMedia, so that needs to improve.

UCLA WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Sturdivant was one of the most productive pass catchers in football last season and yet few talk about him. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Sturdivant is expected to test really well at the NFL Combine. He recorded 65 receptions for 755 yards and 7 touchdowns with California last season. According to TruMedia, he dropped 10.8% of his targets last season and the average among college football players was 5.0%. When Jordan Addison transferred from Pittsburgh to USC, his drop rate fell 5.1% to just 2.5%. It is possible for strides to be made in that regard.

The Texas native is now playing in Chip Kelly's offense but a lack of clarity remains at quarterback. Ethan Garbers and 5-star true freshman Dante Moore are in competition to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Sturdivant actually played with Garbers' older brother, Chase, at Cal.

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace

Wallace has the size, speed and strength to take a big leap this season. Kentucky had two super senior linebackers that have since moved on to the NFL, which clears the deck for the Georgia native, who had been recruited to Lexington by now Troy head coach Jon Sumrall.

As a true freshman, he returned a blocked field goal attempt 78 yards for a touchdown against Florida. In his second season, sharing a starter's workload, Wallace had 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 interceptions. TruMedia credits him with just three missed tackles last season. As the game slows down for him, Wallace's draft prospects should take off.