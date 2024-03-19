There are 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft that are initially evenly distributed among the league's 32 teams, but that inevitably changes as decision makers make moves that they feel allow them to put together the best possible roster now and long-term. Using the trade value chart of SportsLine's R.J. White, we ranked the teams based on the cumulative value of each team's picks. The results are as follows:

Top five

1. Chicago Bears: 1364.16 points (4 picks)

The Bears have just four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after completing trades for veterans such as edge rusher Montez Sweat and wide receiver Keenan Allen. The saving grace is that the franchise has two picks in the Top 10 overall and those are weighted more heavily than others as the draft progresses. Chicago should be able to find two and maybe three starters in this draft class.

2. Washington Commanders: 1236.73 points (9 picks)

Washington holds the No. 2 overall selection but they also have three picks in the Top 50 overall and six in the Top 100 overall, which is more than two teams have in the entire draft, as a result of trading pass rushers Chase Young and Sweat. The first selection is earmarked for a quarterback but the rest of their draft war chest should go a long way towards rejuvenating that roster.

3. Arizona Cardinals: 1149.57 points (11 picks)

Arizona is in a similar situation to Washington except they are not in the market for a quarterback this offseason. The Cardinals possess six of the Top 90 overall selections, including No. 4 overall. The luxury of not needing a quarterback could allow them to capitalize on the trade market.

4. New England Patriots: 935.25 points (8 picks)

There is nothing flashy about New England's draft assets. They hold one pick in every round with the exception of the seventh when they are slated to pick twice. The weight of the No. 3 overall selection is what props them up on this list. The most intriguing storyline as it relates to the Patriots is just how they intend to use that early choice. Will they take a quarterback or trade out to build up the roster?

5. Los Angeles Chargers: 803.20 (9 picks)

Los Angeles has each of their own picks in all seven rounds as well as additional fourth and seventh-round picks. They remain committed to quarterback Justin Herbert, which gives them flexibility to use that No. 5 overall selection in a way that is best for the organization.

Middle of the pack

6. Atlanta Falcons: 694.26 points (8 picks)

7. New York Giants: 692.95 (6 picks)

8. Tennessee Titans: 634.48 points (8 picks)

9. Minnesota Vikings: 627.01 points (9 picks)

10. Las Vegas Raiders: 532.83 points (8 picks)

11. Green Bay Packers: 530.36 points (11 picks)

12. Indianapolis Colts: 486.75 points (7 picks)

13. Cincinnati Bengals: 483.41 points (10 picks)

14. New York Jets: 472.05 points (7 picks)

15. Philadelphia Eagles: 462.62 points (8 picks)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: 460.69 points (8 picks)

17. New Orleans Saints: 460.58 points (9 picks)

18. Los Angeles Rams: 451.06 points (11 picks)

19. Denver Broncos: 447.88 points (8 picks)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: 440.15 points (7 picks)

21. Carolina Panthers: 425.54 points (7 picks)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 382.90 points (7 picks)

23. Seattle Seahawks: 382.63 points (7 picks)

24. Dallas Cowboys: 351.71 points (7 picks)

25. Baltimore Ravens: 343.54 points (9 picks)

26. Detroit Lions: 338.27 points (7 picks)

27. San Francisco 49ers: 334.96 points (10 picks)

Bottom five

28. Miami Dolphins: 334.65 points (6 picks)

Miami's position on this list is a direct result of not having a pick in either the third or fourth rounds. They also hold the No. 21 overall selection, which does not carry as much value as most in the round.

29. Buffalo Bills: 332.90 points (11 picks)

Nine of Buffalo's 11 picks fall between picks No. 125 overall and the end of the draft. Those picks are important because it gives them more opportunities to bring in players that can compete for a role on the roster, but expectations are lower for those prospects. For a team competing for a Super Bowl, it is hard to fathom how they have room for that many rookies on the roster.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: 309.27 points (7 picks)

Kansas City has not made many moves that impact their draft choices but the value of each choice is low as a result of being the Super Bowl champions that pick last in each round.

31. Houston Texans: 296.74 picks (8 picks)

Houston traded back up last year to select edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall. The move was integral to the team's success surprise success in 2023, but that strains their resources in the 2024 NFL Draft. They held Cleveland's first-round pick for the third and final year as a result of the Watson trade, but they shipped that pick to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of second-round picks.

32. Cleveland Browns: 153.37 points (5 picks)

The Browns are being aggressive in what they feel is a Super Bowl window with quarterback Deshaun Watson so stockpiling Day 3 picks is not what they have sought to do over the past few years. They are turning those picks into players that can help now, such as edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Smith.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.