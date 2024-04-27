Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles trading up in the second round of the NFL Draft and selecting Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean on Friday night in Detroit, Brandon Graham had the honor of announcing the team's pick at No. 40 overall. Graham -- a Michigan grad and native -- wanted to have some fun up at the podium.

The veteran defensive end didn't hesitate to take his shot at the Dallas Cowboys when he had the chance. This is his 15th and final NFL season after all.

"First off I wanna say. Go Blue! Go Blue! All day baby. Hey! E-A-G-L-E-S! Eagles! Y'all already know! Dallas sucks! All day!"

This certainly isn't the first time Graham poked fun at the Cowboys, as he famously wore a Cowboys hat with the "no symbol" sign after the Eagles beat the Cowboys in November. Graham put on a Cowboys hat with a stop sign crossing out the logo -- knowing the cameras were coming as he was prepared to exit the locker room.

For Graham, it's all in good fun.

"I'm gonna miss this when it's over, but I'm gonna enjoy it while it's here," Graham said back in November. "At the end of the day, we just are trying to get off the field. To get out the game with a win, that's all you really care about."