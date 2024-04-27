The Denver Broncos took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix No. 12 overall on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. With one of the first picks on Day 3, the organization took one of his favorite pass catchers: wide receiver Troy Franklin.

It is only the third time in the common draft era that a singular team selected a quarterback and wide receiver from the same school. The other two occurrences were in 1979 when the Chiefs took Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller and wide receiver Stan Rome and in 2019 when the Commanders drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Franklin departed Oregon as the program's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most games with 100+ yard receiving. In his 2023, his 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns were single-season records.

Head coach Sean Payton has put his fingerprints on the Denver organization since arriving last winter. Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been released and traded, respectively. The Broncos took Marvin Mims Jr. in the second round a year ago and still employ Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler.

Sandwiched between Nix and Franklin was Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss.