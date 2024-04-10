Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears later this month, as he is viewed as the No. 1 quarterback available. The Washington D.C. kid was the No. 2 quarterback in his recruiting class, per 247Sports, and the No. 1 overall transfer prospect when he decided to leave Oklahoma in 2022.

In Dane Brugler's "The Beast" draft guide, The Athletic reporter gave us some more insight into who Williams was as an athlete before he became a household name. Williams apparently played running back and linebacker at the Pop Warner level before his quarterbacking days, and even played up several levels because of his talent. He was such a physical player that he earned the nickname "Bobby Boucher" after the Adam Sandler character in "The Waterboy."

Boucher is a fictional character who went from lowly water boy to arguably the most-feared outside linebacker of all-time. His motivation stemmed from the bullying he endured, as well as the controversial opinion that Gatorade offers superior hydration compared to water. Once he was able to channel his rage, Boucher's Mud Dogs shook off a lengthy losing streak and earned a Bourbon Bowl berth. Boucher was named MVP after showing up at halftime and helping the Mud Dogs erase a 27-point deficit to win by three.

Boucher was a generational athlete, and the Bears hope Williams will be as well. It's up to Matt Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to find Williams' "Gatorade," or motivating factor that is so powerful it can keep the team in the win column.

