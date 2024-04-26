The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may be over but the fun is only beginning. There are several situations that could and will play out over the next few days. CBSSports.com explores some of the questions that may be answered over the next two days in Detroit.

Will either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk be traded?

The availability of San Francisco's star pass catchers had been a topic of conversation all day leading up to the first round. Neither was moved but the 49ers did use the No. 31 overall selection on Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Was that insurance in the event either was traded or truly an example of the franchise wanting to add to the room? Fans may receive more clarity on that situation in the coming days.

Samuel and Aiyuk do not have a monopoly on trade speculation, however. In recent days, it was made known that Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and wide receiver Tee Higgins are still seeking trades from the franchise. Although neither is expected to be traded, could there be a surprise? Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton's name has been consistently thrown around in trade conversations over the past few years as well.

How long before a running back is drafted?

No. 54 overall is the latest that the first running back has come off the board in the modern NFL era; the Titans took Bishop Sankey there in 2016. If Texas' Jonathon Brooks had not suffered a torn ACL this season, there would not be a debate over which running back will be picked first, in my opinion. However, the injury did open the door for others, including Florida State's Trey Benson, Michigan's Blake Corum, USC's Marshawn Lloyd, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright and others.

Dallas currently holds the No. 56 overall selection. The Giants, Cardinals and Rams are among the other teams that could explore adding to that position.

When will the next quarterback be drafted?

The fallout of an NFL record six quarterbacks being taken in the first round is that there is a more shallow supply on Day 2. South Carolina's Spencer Rattler and Tulane's Michael Pratt are widely viewed as the next best options available at the position. With six teams out of the quarterback market, perhaps a team like the Raiders can be patient in adding competition for Aidan O'Connell.

Most teams are looking to fill the backup roles on their roster. Baltimore, New Orleans and Kansas City may consider their options at those positions.

Tampering investigations will proceed

One question that has been answered is whether or not penalties for alleged tampering will be levied to the Eagles, Falcons this week. The NFL has said that fans should not expect a resolution this week, which likely means that the 2025 NFL Draft will be impacted for those two teams.

How will three teams impact the NFL Draft?

The Bills, Browns and Texans have yet to make a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. All three will make their first selections of the second round. Buffalo has clear needs to fill with wide receiver and cornerback among them. Houston and Cleveland have been two of the most aggressive teams all offseason. Will that continue as they finally join the fray?

Coverage of Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along in our live blog for up the minute news and reaction.