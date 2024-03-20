The ongoing 2024 NFL Draft discussion has been consumed by questioning where the top quarterback and wide receiver prospects will be taken, but lost in the shuffle has been an offensive line class as talented as the league has seen in recent years. Not every team is in the market for a quarterback or pass catcher, which could allow franchises to secure a key piece to their offensive line for the next decade.

Here are some of the potential team and prospect matches in the first round:

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt: Tennessee Titans

All of Tennessee's offseason moves indicate that they are looking to acquire offensive tackle help at No. 7 overall. They released left tackle Andre Dillard and signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley, which is the other position most often associated with the organization in the first round. Alt is viewed as the top offensive tackle in this draft class and would serve as quite a 'Thank you' present for offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who departed Cleveland to coach with his son in Nashville.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga: New York Jets

New York traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and signed left tackle Tyron Smith. Moses missed three games last season and Smith has missed 37 games over the past four years. Both are 33 years old. The team is one injury away from being in dire straits again. Most have linked Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the Jets in the wake of the offensive tackle moves, but Fuaga makes a lot of sense as well. He can play offensive guard in the short term while serving as the emergency tackle and then ultimately take over long term.

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is no stranger to being aggressive in its pursuits to acquire players of interest in the draft. The Steelers can trade up, secure Fashanu and have a pair of bookend tackles for the foreseeable future. Georgia's Broderick Jones was drafted by the organization in the first round a year ago and saw time at right tackle. A well-constructed offensive line would allow the Steelers to embrace their inner desires to be a run-based offense.

Alabama OT J.C. Latham: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles is one of the teams most commonly theorized as a trade-down partner with Minnesota. Moving back may cost the Chargers a top wide receiver, but it would also put them in range to address the right tackle position. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has always worked to establish a physical, run-heavy offense and there is no reason to suspect that will change. Latham is originally from Wisconsin and blocked for Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in high school. Harbaugh has a prior relationship with the offensive lineman.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is tentatively anticipating Rasheed Walker as the starting left tackle in replacement of veteran David Bakhtiari, who was released and remains unsigned after years of dealing with injuries. Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies and has positional flexibility. It would not be a surprise if the team traded up for a shot to draft one of the more highly ranked offensive tackles.

Oregon OG/C Jackson Powers-Johnson: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's interior offensive line has been a game of musical chairs as Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen and Ali Marpet are now long gone. The team signed offensive guard Sua Opeta in free agency and have 2023 second-round pick Cody Mauch slated to play right guard. By drafting Powers-Johnson, the Buccaneers hopefully find some consistency along the offensive line and create functional depth in the process.

Georgia OT Amarius Mims: Dallas Cowboys

Two years ago, Dallas played rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle when Tyron Smith went down with an injury. It is unclear if the Cowboys intend to start Smith at left tackle moving forward. The selection of Mims would allow Smith to remain at guard. Mims played right tackle in Athens, but has the athleticism to make that transition to the left side. His experience at Georgia has been limited by injury so perhaps there is not as much muscle memory to override.

Duke OG/C Graham Barton: Miami Dolphins

Center Aaron Brewer could prove to be a bargain signing to replace Connor Williams, but the offensive guard spots are still a bit worrisome with Robert Hunt moving on to Carolina. Barton played left tackle at Duke but projects inside at the next level. He is an athletic, smart offensive lineman presumably with positional flexibility that allows Miami to get its best five on the field.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.