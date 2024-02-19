Super Bowl LVIII is only a few days away, which means free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner. For fans who are just now tuning into draft coverage and growing more acquainted with the eligible prospects, here is a crash course on a variety of topics, including the top prospects available, first-round draft order and positions of need for each team.

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. The event will be simulcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network (stream on fubo).

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET

First round draft order and positions of need

There are only two teams without a first-round pick as part of the 2024 NFL Draft: the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. Carolina is sending the No. 1 overall selection to Chicago as part of last year's draft trade, which allowed the Panthers to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

Here is the Top 10 draft order, as of now, as well as some positional needs and notable free agents:

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 2-15 Panthers)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

2. Washington Commanders (4-13)

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB

Notable free agents: DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller

3. New England Patriots (4-13)

Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier

5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis

6. New York Giants (6-11)

Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB

Notable free agents: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons

7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)

Team needs: OT, WR, DT, CB, EDGE, RB

Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, OT Chris Hubbard

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S

Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy, WR Van Jefferson

9. Chicago Bears (7-10)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

10. New York Jets (7-10)

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman

Here is the entire first-round draft order as well as positional needs and pending free agents

Top prospects

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weakness of this class is linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to CBSSports.com: