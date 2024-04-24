You've made it, Steelers fans. After months of speculation, reports and mock drafts, Pittsburgh's fanbase will finally see who its team will select during the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a huge draft for the franchise, which has seven picks that includes four of the first 100 picks.

As every Steelers fan knows, the team is desperate to add to a receiving corps. While they will undoubtedly draft a wideout, there's a growing believe that Pittsburgh will select one with the 20th pick, especially if former LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. is still on the board.

Offensive line is an area that needs to be beefed up, too. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, there are a slew of talented tackles to choose from, including former Georgia standout Amarius Mims. The Steelers have been linked to Duke's Brandon Barton, who started his college career at center before becoming a three-year starter at left tackle.

Cornerback is another position Pittsburgh will surely address during the draft. Like offensive tackle, there are a plethora of talented prospects to pick from. Don't be surprised if the Steelers acquire multiple defensive backs during the draft.

This is a pivotal time for the Steelers, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Steelers own heading into Thursday night.

Round Overall Pick 1 20 2 51 3 84 3 98 (via Philadelphia) 4 119 6 178 (via Arizona through Carolina) 6 195

