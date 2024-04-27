Want to know what I think of every pick made in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 6 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.

177. Vikings: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: B

Classic Sooners blocker. Huge, clunky feet with plenty of power. Will torque defenders out of running lanes. Plays with strong grip strength. Not a tortoise getting out into space just won't be a speciality in the NFL. Further ahead in pass protection but can stretched beyond athletic limit by outside rushers.

178. Steelers: Logan Lee, DT, Iowa

Grade: B-

Vintage Steelers pick here. High-caliber athlete who can win at any alignment up front although his productivity in college didn't match how good of an athlete he is. Could stand to add some weight at next level. Has to get stronger but can win with slippery rushes between gaps.

179. Seahawks: Sataoa Laumea, IOL, Utah

Grade: A+

One of my favorite mashers in this class. College OT but will play guard at the next level. Short-area quicks with good length and once he locks on, it's over. Nice lateral quicks, will be useful inside. Has enough burst to get across the face of DTs on reach blocks. Awesomely balanced too. Starter.

180. Patriots: Marcellus Dial, CB, South Carolina

Grade: A-

This is tremendous value. Zone awareness for days. Didn't see the football thrown in his direction much. Outstanding ball skills when it does arrive. Doesn't miss many tackles either. Hard to find a clear flaw to his game.

181. Chargers: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Grade: A

This is a future feature back. Stocky, well-built frame. Between the tackles experience and can blend slashing and multi-cut style together. Elusive, sets up blockers well and has effortless power through contact at times. Not a true burner.

182. Titans: Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

Grade: B+

Small, somewhat twitchy vertical threat. Not as ridiculous changing direction as his size would indicate but has electric burst and speed. Minuscule catch radius but flashed some bounce to go up and get it at times, although physicality and longer CBs give him problems.

183. Giants: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Grade: A-

No-hesitation off-ball LB with length deficiency. Quicker than fast but plays with good speed because of how fast he reacts to what he sees happening. Unafraid to meet blockers in the hole and give them a jolt. Average ball skills and tackling soundness. Feels like someone who can outplay draft position.

184. Dolphins: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Grade: A+

Electric short, not small wideout who was the heartbeat of the Virginia offense after transferring from Northwestern. Wins understand with explosion and powerful lower half gives him high-end contact balance. Won't be huge separator on full route tree. Leaper who can find it in the air. Good, not great speed. Niche type but a lot of fun.

185. Eagles: Johnny Wilson, WR, FSU

Grade: A-

Enormous wideout, essentially a sleek TE but has legit WR-like movement skills. Hands are incredibly boom-or-burst. A moose in the open field leads to him dragging defenders and is a capable blocker.

186. Falcons: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Grade: C+

Jack of all trades, master of none with minimal mileage on his legs. Will run away from some slower defenders but not a true burner. Receiving ability is there. Vision is a strength between the tackles. Elusive but not special in that regard. Classic scatback.

187. Falcons: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Grade: C

Good-sized outside WR who plays with a throwback style. Jump balls, back-shoulders etc. are his speciality. Good speed for his size too. Just doesn't have the bend or suddenness to separate consistently.

188. Texans: Jamal Hill, LB, Oregon

Grade: B

ormer safety and it shows on his tape. He is more comfortable working in coverage than playing down in the box, but there is value in his skillset considering it is the same defensive system that allowed Talanoa Hufanga to succeed. -- Josh Edwards

189. Lions: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

Grade: B

Smaller, upfield rusher with some pass-rush moves, he simply needs to utilize more. Dynamic off the snap and can win with his first step alone at times. Gets overwhelmed against the run.

190. Eagles: Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State

Grade: C+

One of the elite testers at the center spot in this class. Lacks supreme length and it hurts him at times. Counters drive him crazy for long stretches. Accurate when climbing to second level. Balance could improve. Project-y type with traits.

191. Cardinals: Tejhaun Porter, WR, UAB

Grade: C

Bigger-bodied classic outside receiver who wins at the catch point with good regularity. Burst off the ball is lacking, and he's stiff changing directions, so uncovering from NFL CBs will be a challenge. Some YAC ability. Surprised he was picked.

192. Seahawks: D.J. James, CB, Auburn

Grade: A

Has a case as the twitchiest CB in the class. Played a lot of zone and has the click-and-close skills to shine there but can also lock up in man. Tackling must improve. Serious speed to run with downfield routes. Well-rounded CB who feels like a quick transition to the pro game.

193. Patriots: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee

Grade: C+

Will immediately have one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Grew a lot as a passer after transfer to Tennessee. Accuracy is very hit or miss and he's an average athlete. Coverage-reading needs to improve.

194. Bengals: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

Grade: B+

Older TE prospect with reasonable separation skill and consistent YAC production. Athleticism is solid overall. Project as a blocker but the receiving skill makes this worthwhile.

195. Steelers: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas

Grade: B+

Huge, sensationally long outside CB. Not crazy fast nor a freaky athlete but can get to the football because of his length. Explosive from his backpedal and active against the run. Wants to blow up outside screens and does so often. Ball skills aren't stellar right now. Fascinating project.

196. Rams: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

Grade: A

Stocky, reasonably charged-up interior rusher. Doesn't play with diverse pass-rush moves but brings the power every snap. Gets off blocks in the run game as well as any defensive tackle in the class and can win with his bull rush as a pass rusher. Great find here post Aaron Donald retirement.

197. Falcons: Zion Logue, DT, Georgia

Grade: C+

Big, long, thick SEC-tested DL with some above-average burst for his size and a pass-rush move every so often. Production never matched his size or athleticism.

198. Dolphins: Patrick McMorris, S, California

Grade: C

Checks size and physicality boxes but doesn't meet normal athleticism or tackling-reliability requirements. Multi-positional usage in college will help him learn the playbook in the NFL. Surprising selection.

199. Saints: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Grade: B+

Big-bodied NT with athletic prowess. Rushes tend to get high, and while he converts speed to power on occasion, if he sunk the pad level, he could be a very powerful defensive lineman. Pass-rush move arsenal isn't barren just not relied upon often. Unique NT with DT abilities.

200. Panthers: Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State

Grade: C+

Older, very experienced interior rusher who won from multiple alignments in the SEC and has smooth athletic traits. Production never matched how fluid he is as an athlete and his hands. Needs to have a pass-rush plan more often. Has long stretches of invisibility. Plays hard every snap.

201. Colts: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

Grade: C+

Reasonable size, Bouncy in zone to make plays on the football. Spindly frame. Plenty of ball production. Athleticism will be tested at the next level. Good speed.

202. Packers: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State

Grade: B+

Wide offensive tackle with the frame of a guard but plenty of length. Smooth athleticism for his size and loves to mash at the second level. Balance is good but can get a little overzealous in pass pro. Hand work and punch timing are solid. Another classic Packers pick. Versatile.

203. Vikings: Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Grade: C+

Multiple years of high-level accuracy, and his make percentage actually increased in each of three years. Big, not enormous leg. This is a need.

204. Bills: Tylan Grable, OT, UCF

Grade: B

Height and length type at OT who probably plays guard at the next level. Smooth athleticism and can sustain speed throughout the play. Not just quick. Hands are more active and heavy than they are accurate. Good depth add here with positional versatility. Can grow into his frame.

205. Texans: Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

Grade: D+

Tiny RB who plays bigger and doesn't have elite speed nor elusiveness. Even with tinier frame, he sheds tacklers with decent regularity. Even at this late, this feels early.

206. Browns: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Grade: B+

Enormous, towering off-ball LB. Not a deft block-defeater despite that but has the strength to make one-arm tackles when engaged. Hard to find a missed tackle on film. QB spy or blitzer, not a coverage type.

207. Seahawks: Mike Jerrell, OT, Findlay

Grade: B-

Small-school stud with plus athleticism and awesome pad level that equates to serious power. Can slip off defenders when engaged but will get to most of his assignments in a flash. More offensive line investment.

208. Raiders: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Grade: A-

Insane receiving RB. Built low to the ground and had fine testing figures before the draft. Low, side-to-side wiggle, but lacks speed once he finds space. Contact balance is good too. Think the small-school Blake Corum.

209. Rams: Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Grade: C+

Big athlete with three years of experience, but not loads of kicking opportunities. Sizable leg and was very accurate over the past three years.

210. Lions: Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College

Grade: B

Had pre-season hype but fell off many blocks and didn't play with awesome balance in his final season for the Eagles. Has the length and squatty frame that projects well to guard. Feels about right for him.

211. Chiefs: Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

Grade: B+

Good-sized boundary CB with better on-field athleticism than his workout suggests. Mirrors well at all three levels but not a true burner when tested deep. Plus ball skills but have incomplete grade on his run-support ability because he played so much off coverage. Good, not great movement skill.

212. Jaguars: Cam Little, K, Arkansas

Grade: B-

Three years of 80-plus percent make rate on field goals in the SEC.

213. Rams: Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Grade: C

Sizable but limited athlete who plays with some dynamic skills after the catch. Reasonable ball skills too. Will play to his size over the middle in traffic or on the boundary. Was in clogged WR room but had minimal receiving productivity in college.

214. Bengals: Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Mississippi

Grade: A

Stocky defensive end with dynamic flashes. Love his swipe move, just wished he utilized it more frequently. Powerful player who has to be coached up on how to utilize his length better to keep blockers off him. Ascending rusher. I like this pick.

215. 49ers: Jarrett Kingston, IOL, USC

Grade: B+

Chippy, high-energy blocker without big-time length or size but carries out his duties with plenty of consistency. Can play any position up front. Good getting across the line of scrimmage on zone plays. Stays square to the line of scrimmage. Not a people-mover power wise.

216. Cowboys: Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State

Grade: A

Big, chiseled vertical threat who makes it a nightmare for DBs to corral him once he gets the ball in his hands. While he's not incredibly sudden, he is a horse in space. Back-shoulder skill is there. Love this pick.

217. Rams: Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas

Grade: A

This is a future starting center. Big, strong, and explosive. Run-game master. Can win ugly when he's not square but that only happens on rare occasions. Under control at second level. Can get a bit too overanxious in pass pro but overall his balance is awesome. Super experienced.

218. Ravens: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Grade: B-

Never quite developed after huge year early in his NC State career. But certainly has NFL-caliber arm strength. Many impressive in-pocket throws on film. Just crumbles under pressure.

219. Bills: Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State

Grade: A-

Case for most sudden, twitch-up athlete at CB in the class. Super speedy too. Plus recovery talent. Explosiveness in every movement. Not always sticky in coverage but does have high-caliber reps. Check Ohio State game. Erratic tackling and hard to get off blockers because of his size. Chippy in trying to make plays on screens.

220. Buccaneers: Elijah Klein, IOL, UTEP

Grade: C

Smooth operator at guard. Quality run-blocking abilities. Opens the gate too soon in pass pro and not ultra-experienced there. Not many true sets in college.