We're officially one day away from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Prospects from all over the globe have gone under the microscope of league evaluators over the past few months as teams hope to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round kicks off April 25.
While the No. 1 overall pick seems to be a foregone conclusion (Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears), there are still plenty of intriguing storylines for Round 1. Will quarterbacks be taken with the top four picks for the first time in NFL history? Will a defensive player actually be shut out of the top 10? And what kind of trades will unfold as clubs get aggressive toward improving their roster?
Below you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and, of course -- mock drafts.
When is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:
- Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
- Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.
How to watch
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
2024 NFL Draft order
There are only three teams without a first-round pick as part of the 2024 NFL Draft: the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Here's the full order for the first round. You can check out the entire seven-round draft order with all 257 picks, here.
1. Chicago Bears
Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL
2. Washington Commanders
Team needs: QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR, S, LB, IOL
3. New England Patriots
Team needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, WR, OT, LB, DL, TE
4. Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Team needs: WR, CB, DL, OT, LB, WR, RB
6. New York Giants
Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB
7. Tennessee Titans
Team needs: OT, DL, EDGE, LB, IOL, WR, CB, TE
8. Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, LB, S, WR, CB
9. Chicago Bears
Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL
10. New York Jets
Team needs: WR, TE, OT, RB, S, WR, CB
11. Minnesota Vikings
Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
12. Denver Broncos
Team needs: QB, DL, CB, S, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
13. Las Vegas Raiders
Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, DL, LB, OT, RB
14. New Orleans Saints
Team needs: OT, DL, WR, CB, IOL, RB, TE, S
15. Indianapolis Colts
Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, WR, LB, CB
16. Seattle Seahawks
Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Team needs: WR, CB, DL, EDGE, IOL
18. Cincinnati Bengals
Team needs: TE, DL, IOL, EDGE, CB, WR, OT
19. Los Angeles Rams
Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, RB, CB, S, LB, WR
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Team needs: WR, OT, IOL, S, CB, LB, DL
21. Miami Dolphins
Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, WR, IOL, EDGE, CB
22. Philadelphia Eagles
Team needs: CB, LB, S, OT, IOL, WR, TE
23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)
Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB, DL
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, WR, S
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL, LB, QB
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, LB, S, WR
27. Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR
28. Buffalo Bills
Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, IOL, S, WR, LB
29. Detroit Lions
Team needs: IOL, CB, WR, EDGE, DL, S, LB, TE
30. Baltimore Ravens
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, DL, EDGE, WR, LB
31. San Francisco 49ers
Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, EDGE, IOL, S, CB
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DL, LB, S, RB, EDGE
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns
Team needs: IOL, OT, WR, RB, LB, DL
Carolina Panthers
Team needs: WR, EDGE, CB, TE, OT, DL, RB
Houston Texans
Team needs: CB, TE, LB, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Mock draft central
Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub.
Top prospects
The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group, but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weakness of this class is linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.
We've got you covered with CBS Sports prospect rankings of the top 400 players in this year's draft class. Here's the top 10:
|1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|6. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|8. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
|9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
|10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama