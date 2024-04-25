roger-goodell.jpg
We're officially one day away from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Prospects from all over the globe have gone under the microscope of league evaluators over the past few months as teams hope to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round kicks off April 25.

While the No. 1 overall pick seems to be a foregone conclusion (Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears), there are still plenty of intriguing storylines for Round 1. Will quarterbacks be taken with the top four picks for the first time in NFL history? Will a defensive player actually be shut out of the top 10? And what kind of trades will unfold as clubs get aggressive toward improving their roster?

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and, of course -- mock drafts.

When is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

  • Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
  • Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit. 

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2024 NFL Draft order

There are only three teams without a first-round pick as part of the 2024 NFL Draft: the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Here's the full order for the first round. You can check out the entire seven-round draft order with all 257 picks, here.

1. Chicago Bears

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL

2. Washington Commanders

Team needs: QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR, S, LB, IOL

3. New England Patriots

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, WR, OT, LB, DL, TE

4. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, OT, LB, WR, RB

6. New York Giants

Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB

7. Tennessee Titans

Team needs: OT, DL, EDGE, LB, IOL, WR, CB, TE

8. Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, LB, S, WR, CB

9. Chicago Bears

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL

10. New York Jets

Team needs: WR, TE, OT, RB, S, WR, CB

11. Minnesota Vikings

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

12. Denver Broncos

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, S, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, DL, LB, OT, RB

14. New Orleans Saints

Team needs: OT, DL, WR, CB, IOL, RB, TE, S

15. Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, WR, LB, CB

16. Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, EDGE, IOL

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: TE, DL, IOL, EDGE, CB, WR, OT

19. Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, RB, CB, S, LB, WR

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Team needs: WR, OT, IOL, S, CB, LB, DL

21. Miami Dolphins

Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, WR, IOL, EDGE, CB

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Team needs: CB, LB, S, OT, IOL, WR, TE

23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB, DL

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, WR, S

25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL, LB, QB

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, LB, S, WR

27. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR

28. Buffalo Bills

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, IOL, S, WR, LB

29. Detroit Lions

Team needs: IOL, CB, WR, EDGE, DL, S, LB, TE

30. Baltimore Ravens

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, DL, EDGE, WR, LB

31. San Francisco 49ers

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, EDGE, IOL, S, CB

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DL, LB, S, RB, EDGE

Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns

Team needs: IOL, OT, WR, RB, LB, DL

Carolina Panthers

Team needs: WR, EDGE, CB, TE, OT, DL, RB

Houston Texans

Team needs: CB, TE, LB, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub.

Top prospects

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group, but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weakness of this class is linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.

We've got you covered with CBS Sports prospect rankings of the top 400 players in this year's draft class. Here's the top 10:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
4. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
6. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
8. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama