The pre-NFL Draft process is not one size fits all and there are multiple opportunities for prospects to express their potential. The NFL Scouting Combine may not have gone as desired for some but fortunately there is still time to change the narrative at their respective pro days.

Here are a handful of prospects who need to turn in good pro days:

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bowers has been slipping in mock draft projections and, while positional value is the cause, he could prop himself back up by showcasing just how unique he is at the tight end position. Bowers is a really smooth athlete who can stretch the field and put stress on opposing defenses. If he can come out and test like an elite athlete, then his projections should level off and he should be picked where his talent suggests he should.

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

It was a record-setting day for wide receivers at the NFL Combine. Corley chose not to do any of the athletic testing. While Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, Ladd McConkey and others were improving their stock, Corley was sidelined. College football's yards after the catch king now has the burden of proving himself in a deep wide receiver class to reassert himself among that group.

RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Estime's workout in Indianapolis has been one of the most difficult to make sense of. The only real issue with his time in Indianapolis was the 4.71 seconds 40-yard dash. Running backs who run that slow often do not find success in the NFL; yes, there are exceptions. His speed does not look like an issue on game film, but he could really help himself by getting that time down.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon



Franklin tested really well with a 4.41 seconds 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump. However, he is a rail-thin prospect at 6-foot-2-inches, 176 pounds and he struggled in the gauntlet drill. Franklin drifted significantly and had a bobble or two. It is a deep wide receiver class so he needs to get the momentum moving back in a positive direction.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry's weigh-in did not raise any red flags. He is a filled-out prospect at nearly 6-feet, 199 pounds. The biggest concern with him has been his athletic testing, specifically the 40-yard dash. Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson's Nate Wiggins each ran really fast in Indianapolis. Those two, along with Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold, are his primary competition in this draft class. McKinstry has been lauded for his football IQ but running a sub 4.5 seconds 40-yard dash at his pro day would really help.

DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

Newton did not do any of the athletic testing in Indianapolis. He has almost become the forgotten defensive tackle in this draft class as Florida State's Braden Fiske, Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro and Texas' Byron Murphy II blew the top off of Lucas Oil Stadium. It would not hurt for Newton to remind talent evaluators of the player once projected to be taken in the top-20 picks.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.