The work never seems to end in the NFL player evaluation world, which means front offices have already turned their attention toward the upcoming college football season in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft. With that in mind, let's continue our CBS Sports summer prospect series.

We've covered the offensive side of the ball with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, and offensive linemen. Now we enter our final installment on the defensive side of the ball after deep diving into edge rushers, defensive tackles and linebackers: defensive backs. With the NFL becoming a league more tilted toward the passing game seemingly each season, just about as valuable as having dynamic, playmaking receivers is having the right personnel to defend them. The 2023 NFL Draft displayed that reality as 11 defensive backs, nine cornerbacks -- four in the first round -- and two safeties, were selected in the first two rounds.

However, the top defensive back in the 2024 class, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, may be a better prospect than any of the upcoming 2023 NFL rookies.

"I think he [McKinstry] has the potential to be that [be better than any corner in the 2023 class]," former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager and current CBS Sports HQ NFL analyst Rick Spielman said on an episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast. "The only question is what he is going to run [his 40-yard dash time], but he has every trait you could imagine when you check all the boxes as you evaluate this player to be a shutdown-type corner in the NFL."

Here's an in-depth look at the current top defensive backs, including McKinstry, with some pro comparisons from Spielman and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, plus some names who could rise through the ranks in the upcoming season. The defensive backs are ranked by their readiness for the NFL entering the 2023 college football season.

Honorable mentions: Josh Newton (TCU), Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

5. CB Denzel Burke (Ohio State)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 190 pounds

6-foot-1 | 190 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, 2021 Second-Team All-Big Ten

Rick Spielman's comp: Stephon Gilmore (Cowboys)

"I was truly expecting more when I watched his tape. I was disappointed. I think he is more than athletic enough. He has size, speed, and quick twitch. I think he needs to play with more strength in run support, and he needs more dog in him. I agree he needs to be more patient versus double-moves and reading receivers out of their break. He doesn't anticipate like some other guys. The physical tools are all there. I would like to see if there is more fight in him than what he showed in 2022. He has all the traits to be a first-round talent. He just needs to play to that level. He did in 2021. I don't know why he wasn't as good in 2022. If he gets back to the flashes I saw in 2021, he'll be a first-rounder."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Levi Wallace (Steelers)

"I liked him, I didn't love him. No interceptions in 2022. I thought he looked a little stiff at times on comebacks. I thought he got a little handsy at the top of routes. I thought he was a little stiff on slants and that he could get pushed off of routes by stronger, more physical receivers. That said, I thought he does a good job of understanding leverage and where his help is in coverage. He did really well in zone concepts. He is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can meet the ball at the catch point. He did well fastening to receivers during the scramble drill, and he can stick with receivers on deep routes."

Games to circle: Ohio State practices

Draft range: First or second round (Rick Spielman), second or third round (Ryan Wilson)

Final thoughts

Denzel Burke is great when the football is in the air, up for grabs. He has the speed to stick with receivers going deep. However, he needs to improve on his strength and anticipation in man coverage. Burke has the speed to cover up for his anticipation misses when trying to evaluate what a receiver's route is going to be. However, he finds himself trailing in coverage a little too often. Should he tweak some technique quirks and increase his football IQ/play awareness, Burke could see his stock rise exponentially during the upcoming college football season.

4. S Javon Bullard (Georgia)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 190 pounds

6-foot-1 | 190 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal Defensive MVP (three tackles, sack, one pass defended), two interceptions and one tackle in 2023 CFP National Championship Game vs TCU, two-time CFP national champion

Rick Spielman's comp: Brian Branch/C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions)

"This kid is exceptionally quick. I think that as a nickel corner you can get away with less speed, but you can get extended down the seams or if you get in a foot race across the field on deep crossing routes. He played a plenty fast on tape. I love this kid. Watching this kid was exciting, I love his style of play."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Cobie Durant (Rams)

"He's listed at safety, but he played solely nickel [cornerback] last season. He's a dawg in man and zone. Two interceptions, but he saved them for TCU in the national championship game. One was an overthrow by [TCU quarterback] Max Duggan by about 80 yards, and Bullard made a nice over-the-shoulder catch. He looked like the receiver on that play. There was another play closer to TCU's end zone where he jumped the route and showed good hands. I like this guy. He is playing on a defense where everyone is balling out, but he is still making plays. He plays with a lot of confidence, and is smooth with his moves. He doesn't fall for double moves. He won't get beat out at the top of the route. He's really good."

Games to circle: College Football Playoffs

Draft range: First round (Rick Spielman), second round (Ryan Wilson)

Final thoughts

Javon Bullard is one of the many hammers on Georgia's domineering defense, as evidenced by this massive hit below against Tennessee last season. He provides great versatility being able to line up as a cornerback in the slot or as a safety in different parts of the formation. Bullard put solid ball skills on tape for a player who provides a hard-hitting presence, corralling two interceptions in the biggest moment, the national championship game, last season. Bullard is a high-upside player who should only get better with NFL coaching at the next level.

3. S Calen Bullock (USC)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 190 pounds

6-foot-3 | 190 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 First-Team All-Pac-12, five interceptions in 2022 (led team, T-11th-most in FBS)

Rick Spielman's comp: Jayron Kearse (Cowboys)

Note: Spielman drafted Kearse 244th overall (seventh round) in the 2016 NFL Draft as the Vikings general manager.

"I liked his length. He needs to add bulk and strength to his game. He needs to be more consistent tackling as a run defender. He does have range, and he does have ball skills. I think he is a solid Day 2 pick. I don't think he's a first-round talent at this point."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Kerby Joseph (Lions)

"He had five interceptions last year. I love that part of his game. He has a long frame but also an incredibly thin lower half. He played a lot of deep safety in Cover 1 and Cover 2 looks. I thought he was smooth in his movements from the middle of the field. He wasn't stiff changing directions sideline to sideline and in coverage. He is not an enforcer in the run game. He can make the tackle, but he's not a thumper. He needs to strong to make a bigger impact in that area. I liked his ability in the pass game. The run game can cause some questions to arise."

Games to circle: vs. Washington (Nov. 4), at Oregon (Nov. 11)

Draft range: Second or third round (Rick Spielman), second round (Ryan Wilson)

Final thoughts

Calen Bullock is a top tier safety in coverage. His ability to track the football and make plays, five interceptions in 2022, provides a defensive coordinator incredible flexibility from a schematic perspective because there is a faith that the deep middle will be locked down when Bullock is around. His speed jumps out in coverage, closing on pass lanes quickly. However standing at 6-foot-3 while weighing 190 pounds lends itself to issues when coming up to make plays in the run game. Bullock needs to become more polished and physical as a run defender. Otherwise, he will have a limited upside.

2. CB Kalen King (Penn State)

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 191 pounds

5-foot-11 | 191 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 Third-Team All-Big Ten, 93.4 PFF coverage grade in single coverage (highest among draft-eligible cornerbacks, per PFF)

Rick Spielman's comp: Denzel Ward (Browns)

"Technically, he has some things that need to be cleaned up. The slipping is a technical issue that can be corrected with coaching. I love his aggressiveness. That's hard to find in corners. He is an upper echelon corner as far as run support. Being out of control as a tackler in space can be corrected. You can't teach his aggression, twitchiness, and speed. I think he has a knack for stripping the football from the receiver. All of the flaws that you saw can all be fixed with coaching. You can't teach the grit and toughness that he has. He has the savvy and mentality that you look for in a corner."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Janoris Jenkins (11-year NFL veteran)

"I think he plays plenty fast. Had three interceptions last year and is an absolute animal in run support. He slipped a little bit coming out his breaks on comeback routes, but may be that was a field conditions thing. I liked a lot of what he did in terms of his ability to cover. He plays with an edge, and he's a willing tackler as a corner. He can sometimes be a little out of control as a tackler coming downhill or after the catch. You like that he is there, but you could like him to be in more control. I think he has a chance to be drafted pretty high."

Games to circle: at Ohio State (Oct. 21)

Draft range: First or second round

Final thoughts

Kalen King's speed and physicality are off the charts. His elite athleticism allows him to consistently stick with receivers stride for stride. His 93.4 Pro Football Focus coverage grade in single coverage, the highest among draft-eligible cornerbacks, per PFF, tells you how strong his man coverage skills are. King's three interceptions also showcase strong awareness and ball skills at the catch point. His consistent motor and willingness to play the run is a bonus for cornerbacks. If King can clean up some timing and anticipation either this year or in the NFL, his football future will be incredibly bright.

1. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 195 pounds

6-foot-1 | 195 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 Third-Team All-American, 16 passes defended in 2022 (most in FBS)

Rick Spielman's comp: Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers)/Asante Samuel Sr. (retired four-time Pro Bowler)

"He didn't have a lot of interceptions [one in 2022], but he has great instincts and awareness. He does a great job at the catch point, stripping the football from the receiver. He is long. He is athletic. He is smooth and very instinctive. He looks like a natural corner. He also has punt return skills, steady there. Of all the guys I looked like, he is the top corner on my initial list. I think his play speed is fast enough."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Marshon Lattimore (Saints)

"I thought he was smooth staying with people on routes whether they were deep balls or comebacks. He was a willing tackler. I had a question at times about his ball awareness, but obviously a lot to like here."

Games to circle: vs. Texas (Sep. 9), vs. LSU (Nov. 4)

Draft range: First round

Final thoughts

Kool-Aid McKinstry is the best ball-denying defensive back in all of college football, as evidenced by his 16 passes defended in 2022. His agility is top tier as he can stick to wide receivers on almost any route, able to back-pedal and flip his hips at any angle within seconds. If he can cut down on the four penalties he had in coverage a year ago, McKinstry's draft stock will be through the roof.