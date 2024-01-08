The College Football Playoff National Championship is to be played Monday night between Washington and Michigan. Each team is loaded with future NFL talent.

Here are the ten NFL Draft prospects to know from tonight's game:

1. WR Rome Odunze, Washington

At 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, Odunze is a very fluid athlete, which allows Washington to line him up across the formation and execute a variety of roles. He does a good job of getting off press man coverage and does as well as anyone tracking the ball downfield. He is expected to run faster during the pre-draft process than it looked like he was playing this season. One of the most admired qualities of his game is his willingness to serve as a blocker when he is not targeted.

2. EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Trice is a heavy-handed player capable of turning speed to power but he also has the flexibility to dip his shoulders and flatten at the high side of his rush. Fans saw the impact he is capable of having on a game in the College Football Playoffs semifinal against Texas when he recorded two sacks. The Arizona native also does a good job of sealing the edge and aiding in run support.

3. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The senior has shown arm strength capable of pushing the ball downfield all season. He consistently throws with as much touch and accuracy downfield as any quarterback eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. While not known for his mobility, Penix has shown good pocket presence and enough athleticism to extend plays when the situation necessitates. His 2.1% sack rate is comparable to Oregon's Bo Nix but significantly better than each of the other prospects commonly mentioned under first-round consideration. Penix does a good job of leading his targets and giving them opportunities to make plays one-on-one against man coverage.

The concerns stem from his injury history and the fact that he will be 24 years old shortly after draft night. His 32 carries this season are a mechanism to protect him from being unnecessarily exposed to further injury. The left-hander is a full body thrower like Baker Mayfield, which means his whole body is working to deliver throws downfield and away from pressure; it is not effortless power like North Carolina's Drake Maye, for example.

4. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

The quarterback has been a consistent voice for a program mired in controversy this season. When head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended following the in-person scouting investigation, McCarthy took ownership of the offense. He has a natural release and good arm strength to push the ball downfield. His 73.2% completion percentage during the regular season was third in the nation behind Nix and UAB's Jacob Zeno.

McCarthy throws with good touch but is inconsistent with his processing. There were moments in the semifinal where he should have thrown it sooner.

5. OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Fautanu has played left tackle for the Huskies but is expected to transition inside at the next level. He is sub 6-foot-4, so arm length will be important. In 1,108 pass blocking snaps over the past two years, Fautanu surrendered just two sacks. He is quick out of his stance and shows good athleticism on pulling assignments, working in space. Physical by nature, the lineman looks for work when disengaged and mirrors defenders well laterally.

6. WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Polk was a fringe Top-100 prospect coming into the season and has only elevated his game. Like Odunze, Polk does a great job of tracking the ball downfield. The Washington wide receiver room reminds of the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver room a few years ago with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp that featured very talented pass catchers willing to block.

Polk caught 65 passes this season for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns.

7. DT Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan

Jenkins is the son of the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle selection that played with the Panthers and Jets over 10 seasons. The younger Jenkins does a good job of stacking blockers and impacting the run game but can continue developing his pass rush plan. He has amassed 4.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The Wolverines have a 65.9% success rate in run defense when Jenkins is on the field, according to TruMedia.

8. LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Colson has been a high-volume tackler over the past two seasons cleaning up the chaos created by that aggressive defensive front. The Tennessee native shows comfort playing in coverage and is competitive when the ball arrives. He had just a 3.9% missed tackle rate, according to TruMedia, which validates his ability to play in space. Colson has not shown much in regards to contributing pass rush.

9. S Rod Moore, Michigan

Moore has excellent instincts and awareness as evidenced by his six interceptions over the past two seasons. His play strength can improve but he trusts his eyes and triggers downfield quickly. Michigan's secondary is very talented and intelligent. They could prove to be the difference in a game that features a potent Washington pass attack.

10. CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Sainristil will get dinged for his size, 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, but there is no shading his production. His awareness on the football field is elite. The Massachusetts native had five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2023. TruMedia credits him as having missed 16.7% of his tackles; the average is 13.9% among players with at least 250 defensive snaps played.

There are several other prospects that are expected to be drafted in the spring, including Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan, Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Michigan tight end A.J. Barner and Washington edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui. Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter suffered an injury in November or he would have made the list.