The quarterback names at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft have been discussed for months: USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. There are a handful of others that have entered the chat at various points during the college football season, including LSU's Jayden Daniels, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix.

With a healthy pool of candidates in the draft and a shortage of options in free agency, teams may be in a position to overdraft the position in order to secure a more appealing option than what currently exists on each roster. Here are the teams most likely to draft a quarterback in the first round, in order:

1. Washington Commanders

Washington is the most likely team to draft a quarterback despite picking No. 2 overall because there is the least amount of doubt surrounding its pick. The team benched its starting quarterback, Sam Howell, late in the season. The franchise will also have a first year head coach, a first year general manager and a second year ownership group that has no commitment to Howell or any other quarterback on the roster.

The Commanders have several needs that need to be addressed but the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback this early may not come around again in the near future. The situation is similar to Indianapolis last year. They are taking a quarterback. The only question is, which one?

2. Chicago Bears

Every other team on the list, from this point forward, either carries some doubt or there are obstacles to selecting a quarterback in their path.

Chicago has former first round pick Justin Fields at quarterback so they could theoretically run it back with him next season. He has shown some progress but has yet to secure his claim to the throne entering the fourth season of his rookie contract. The alternative is that the team could bring in his replacement and have five years to evaluate that player on a cost-controlled deal while recouping some draft capital in the trade of a player that may never prove to be a long-term NFL starter.

The firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicates that the team is leaning towards moving on from Fields and drafting a quarterback. Otherwise, why would you bring in a new voice and likely a new system in the fourth year of a quarterback's rookie contract?

3. New England Patriots

The idea of another season under the guidance of former first-round selection Mac Jones is likely not appealing to first year head coach Jerod Mayo. The offense has been incredibly limited with Jones at the helm but the offensive line, wide receivers and play-calling certainly have contributed to the unit's collapse.

Mayo should be looking to remove all ties to the Bill Belichick era rather than trying to re-create it and fail in the way so many others have over the years.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The order of the next four teams is irrelevant because each has a convincing case and they are all jumbled together in the actual draft order.

Kirk Cousins is coming off a significant injury at 35-years-old. He is expected to hit free agency and is in a position to cash in for potentially the final time in his career. If he and the franchise that has employed him for the past six seasons are unable to come to terms, then Minnesota will be in the market for a quarterback.

Roster moves made upon arrival of new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah illustrates some self-awareness that this organization is rebuilding rather than contending. The knowledge that Minnesota tried to trade up for a quarterback last year is a clear sign the team is comfortable with a rookie quarterback at the forefront of that rebuild.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

It will be interesting to see how Antonio Pierce handles his first year as head coach. Will they be honest with themselves and seek out an upgrade at the quarterback position or will they fall into the trap of believing that winning three of the last four games is a reason to double down on the current roster? The decision could determine the fate of his tenure as head coach of the Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo has two years remaining on his contract and Aidan O'Connell is playing out his rookie contract. Las Vegas is scheduled to pick No. 13 overall right now. If they want to guarantee themselves a chance to select one of the top quarterback prospects, they will have to trade up.

6. Denver Broncos

Veterans Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are under contract for the coming season but the uncomfortable situation with Wilson leaves the organization with few options but to move on from him. They could take their medicine in 2024 with Stidham taking snaps but selecting a rookie quarterback must be on the table. Denver is in position to pick No. 12 overall.

Sean Payton worked with Tony Romo as a rookie in 2003 but Romo did not become Dallas' starter until after Payton was gone in 2006. He worked with veterans Drew Brees, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston over the duration of his time with the Saints so building around a rookie quarterback would be uncharted territory for the 60-year-old coach.

7. Atlanta Falcons

There is a theme among multiple teams on this list and that is a change of head coach. Atlanta moved on from head coach Arthur Smith after the team went 7-10 in arguably the weakest division. Desmond Ridder was a problem for the team this season and free agent acquisition Taylor Heinicke was not any better.

The Falcons have been linked to veteran coaches like Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel. Those coaches may prefer the idea of pursuing a possible acquisition of Fields or signing a veteran like Cousins rather than starting over with a rookie quarterback. One interesting possibility is whether Harbaugh would strong arm the organization into drafting his quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, from the National Champion Wolverines.

Atlanta is No. 8 overall in the draft order.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Times are changing in the Pacific northwest as Pete Carroll is out as head coach. His replacement has yet to be named. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith has two years remaining on the deal he signed last offseason but the reality is that the operation always had a ceiling with Smith under center. Seattle is slated to pick No. 16 overall and the franchise's ability to draft a rookie quarterback is likely contingent upon the choices of others. Who takes a quarterback ahead of them in the draft order? If they elect to trade up, which team will say yes to Seattle's offer?

If their plan fails, they are one of a few teams with a reasonable contingency plan.

Others of note

There are a few other teams less likely to draft a quarterback in the first round for a multitude of reasons.

In the case of the Giants, New York is not going to draft just any quarterback to check a box. It has to be a top quarterback prospect that represents an upgrade over the incumbent -- Daniel Jones. At No. 6 overall, the perceived top two quarterbacks may not even be on the market and, at the very least, would require trading significant draft capital to move up in the draft order.

Pittsburgh is very likely to make an addition to its quarterback room but they have gone down the rookie path in recent years with Kenny Pickett and that did not go as planned. The Steelers are more likely to seek out a veteran because they have a roster otherwise fit to compete in the postseason.

In New Orleans, moving on from the 34-year-old Derek Carr would trigger a $52.8 million dead salary cap hit. It is far more likely that they give the Carr experiment a second season before becoming more aggressive in 2025. Tampa Bay's postseason run ended in the Divisional Round against the Lions. They are said to be pleased with the job performed by traveled veteran Baker Mayfield and are expected to bring him back as the starter next season.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.