The 2024 NFL Draft got off to a record-setting start Thursday night and things never slowed down after that.

The Chicago Bears kicked things off by taking Caleb Williams, who ended being one of six quarterbacks taken during the first round, which tied the NFL record for the most quarterbacks taken in the opening round. That was one of several draft records that was tied or set during the first round.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a few more records from the NFL's history-making night:

Our final record of the night goes to the city of Detroit. According to the NFL, a total of 275,000 fans showed up in Detroit for the draft on Thursday, which set the record for highest first-round attendance. The previous record was set in 2019 when 200,000 fans showed up in Nashville.