The Tennessee Titans added one of the biggest offensive linemen in the draft with JC Latham at No. 7 overall, and followed it up by selecting one of the biggest defensive linemen in the draft with T'Vondre Sweat out of Texas.

The 2023 Outland Trophy winner was also a unanimous All-American this past season, and was named the Defensive Big 12 Player of the Year. Sweat is a talent, but he was expected to fall down teams' draft boards due to off-field issues.

Earlier this month, Sweat was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. That same week after being released from jail, he was off to Nashville to visit with the Titans.

After making the selection, Titans general manager Ran Carthon explained to reporters why Tennessee decided to spend a top 40 pick on Sweat. He said they spent a lot of time talking about Sweat's mistake, and the Titans brass, including head coach Brian Callahan, even flew to Sweat's hometown to visit with him. Carthon said the Titans had tough conversations with Sweat and his family about the poor decision he made. Ultimately, all of their research led to the Titans feeling comfortable enough to select Sweat.

Check out all that Carthon said, here:

In 14 games played last year, Sweat recorded 45 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four passes defended. He and All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons could form quite the dynamic duo on the inside. Sweat is about 360 pounds, but said on Friday he wants to get down into the 350s. If he does, Sweat believes "most likely I am going to be a Hall of Famer."

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso graded the Sweat pick a "C-."

"Monstrous NT who finally demonstrated a glimmer of pass-rush capability with hand work as a senior. Not as good against the run or double teams as his size indicates. Probably two-down player in the NFL. Tennessee did need more size inside along the DL, but this is too early for a limited player."

(For CBS Sports' NFL Draft tracker, click here)