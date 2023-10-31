The 2024 NFL Draft is less than six months away. There is still a lot to be sorted out with prospect rankings, including who ultimately declares for the draft and who returns to school. The first two months in the college football season have been important in validating or changing opinions on eligible prospects, however. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I joined our individual prospect rankings to create the aggregated below:
|1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|6. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
|7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|8. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
|9. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
|10. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
|11. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
|12. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
|13. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|14. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
|15. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
|16. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
|17. Taliese Fuaga, IOL, Oregon State
|18. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
|19. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
|20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
|21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|22. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
|23. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
|24. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
|25. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Marvin Harrison Jr. has overtaken Caleb Williams as the top overall prospect in the CBSSports.com 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings. Harrison started the season slow but has come on as of late. Williams, conversely, has gone in the opposite direction. The top seven are the true blue-chip talents in this right now, in my opinion; all seven of those players are on the offensive side of the ball.
Drake Maye has asserted himself as the No. 2 quarterback prospect while two others, Shedeur Sanders and J.J. McCarthy, found their way into the top 25. Offensive tackle and wide receiver were the most well-represented positions with five apiece. There were no running backs in the first group, which supports the eye test. No running back has proven worthy of first-round consideration.
The top 25 also features several transfers: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (Washington), Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse (Albany), Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (Michigan State), Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Williams and Sanders.
|26. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
|27. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
|28. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
|29. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
|30. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
|31. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|32. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
|33. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
|34. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
|35. Graham Barton, OT, Duke
|36. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
|37. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
|38. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
|39. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
|40. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
|41. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
|42. Maason Smith, DL, LSU
|43. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
|44. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
|45. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
|46. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
|47. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
|48. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
|49. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
|50. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The second group features two PAC 12 quarterbacks who squared off earlier this season: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who transferred in from Auburn and Indiana, respectively. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is the first and only running back inside the top 50 overall.
The cornerback position is the most well represented with five.
|51. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
|52. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
|53. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
|54. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
|55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
|56. Jermayne Lole, DT, Louisville
|57. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
|58. Calen Bullock, S, USC
|59. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
|60. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
|61. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
|62. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
|63. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
|64. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
|65. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia
|66. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
|67. Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia
|68. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
|69. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
|70. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
|71. Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
|72. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
|73. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
|74. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
|75. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
|76. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|77. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
|78. Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU
|79. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
|80. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
|81. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
|82. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
|83. Evan Williams, S, Oregon
|84. Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina
|85. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
|86. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
|87. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
|88. Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
|89. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
|90. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
|91. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
|92. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest
|93. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke
|94. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
|95. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
|96. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
|97. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
|98. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
|99. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
|100. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Six quarterbacks were in the final group of the top 100, which means that 12 quarterbacks are seen as potential Day 1 or 2 prospects. It is a potentially deep quarterback class but that is because there are several seniors who went back to school for another year. It is conceivable that the depth at quarterback dwindles as non-guaranteed first-round picks chase NIL money in college.
Four running backs found their way into the group. One prospect who could eventually join them is Texas' Jonathon Brooks, who has taken on a larger workload in the absence of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The first two tight ends since Brock Bowers -- Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ohio State's Cade Stover -- made the list.
|101. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
|102. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
|103. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
|104. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
|105. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
|106. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
|107. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
|108. Beau Brade, S, Maryland
|109. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
|110. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
|111. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia
|112. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
|113. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
|114. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
|115. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
|116. Eyabi Okie, EDGE, Charlotte
|117. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
|118. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State
|119. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
|120. Rod Moore, S, Michigan
|121. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
|122. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
|123. Javion Cohen, IOL, Miami
|124. Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
|125. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
|126. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
|127. Malachi Moore, CB, Alabama
|128. Brenden Rice, WR, USC
|129. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington
|130. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas
|131. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
|132. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
|133. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
|134. Jalen Catalon, S, Texas
|135. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
|136. Davin Vann, DL, NC State
|137. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
|138. Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson
|139. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA
|140. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson
|141. Nelson Ceasar, EDGE, Houston
|142. DJ James, CB, Auburn
|143. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
|144. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
|145. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
|146. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois
|147. Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
|148. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma
|149. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
|150. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
There are nine wide receivers in the final grouping. Most of those players are big and only just scratching the surface of their potential. Several of these are players who returned to school despite being on the draft radar a year ago. Many will return to school from this group and that will become more clear over the next few months when prospects must declare their intentions to either return to school or declare for the NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27. Check out CBSSports.com's full prospect rankings.