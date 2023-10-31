marvin-harrison-jr-getty-images-cbs.jpg
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than six months away. There is still a lot to be sorted out with prospect rankings, including who ultimately declares for the draft and who returns to school. The first two months in the college football season have been important in validating or changing opinions on eligible prospects, however. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I joined our individual prospect rankings to create the aggregated below:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
6. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
8. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
9. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
10. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
11. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
12. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
13. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
14. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
15. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
16. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
17. Taliese Fuaga, IOL, Oregon State
18. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
19. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
22. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
23. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
24. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
25. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Marvin Harrison Jr. has overtaken Caleb Williams as the top overall prospect in the CBSSports.com 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings. Harrison started the season slow but has come on as of late. Williams, conversely, has gone in the opposite direction. The top seven are the true blue-chip talents in this right now, in my opinion; all seven of those players are on the offensive side of the ball.

Drake Maye has asserted himself as the No. 2 quarterback prospect while two others, Shedeur Sanders and J.J. McCarthy, found their way into the top 25. Offensive tackle and wide receiver were the most well-represented positions with five apiece. There were no running backs in the first group, which supports the eye test. No running back has proven worthy of first-round consideration.

The top 25 also features several transfers: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (Washington), Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse (Albany), Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (Michigan State), Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Williams and Sanders.

26. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
27. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
28. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
29. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
30. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
31. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
32. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
33. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
34. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
35. Graham Barton, OT, Duke
36. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
37. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
38. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
39. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
40. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
41. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
42. Maason Smith, DL, LSU
43. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
44. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
45. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
46. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
47. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
48. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
49. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
50. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The second group features two PAC 12 quarterbacks who squared off earlier this season: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who transferred in from Auburn and Indiana, respectively. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is the first and only running back inside the top 50 overall. 

The cornerback position is the most well represented with five. 

51. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
52. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
53. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
54. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
56. Jermayne Lole, DT, Louisville
57. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
58. Calen Bullock, S, USC
59. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
60. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
61. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
62. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
63. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
64. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
65. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia
66. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
67. Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia
68. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
69. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
70. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
71. Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
72. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
73. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
74. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
75. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
76. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
77. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
78. Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU
79. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
80. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
81. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
82. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
83. Evan Williams, S, Oregon
84. Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina
85. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
86. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
87. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
88. Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
89. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
90. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
91. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
92. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest
93. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke
94. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
95. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
96. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
97. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
98. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
99. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
100. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Six quarterbacks were in the final group of the top 100, which means that 12 quarterbacks are seen as potential Day 1 or 2 prospects. It is a potentially deep quarterback class but that is because there are several seniors who went back to school for another year. It is conceivable that the depth at quarterback dwindles as non-guaranteed first-round picks chase NIL money in college. 

Four running backs found their way into the group. One prospect who could eventually join them is Texas' Jonathon Brooks, who has taken on a larger workload in the absence of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The first two tight ends since Brock Bowers -- Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ohio State's Cade Stover -- made the list. 

101. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
102. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
103. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
104. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
105. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
106. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
107. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
108. Beau Brade, S, Maryland
109. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
110. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
111. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia
112. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
113. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
114. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
115. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
116. Eyabi Okie, EDGE, Charlotte
117. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
118. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State
119. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
120. Rod Moore, S, Michigan
121. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
122. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
123. Javion Cohen, IOL, Miami
124. Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
125. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
126. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
127. Malachi Moore, CB, Alabama
128. Brenden Rice, WR, USC
129. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington
130. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas
131. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
132. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
133. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
134. Jalen Catalon, S, Texas
135. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
136. Davin Vann, DL, NC State
137. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
138. Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson
139. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA
140. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson
141. Nelson Ceasar, EDGE, Houston
142. DJ James, CB, Auburn
143. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
144. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
145. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
146. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois
147. Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
148. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma
149. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
150. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

There are nine wide receivers in the final grouping. Most of those players are big and only just scratching the surface of their potential. Several of these are players who returned to school despite being on the draft radar a year ago. Many will return to school from this group and that will become more clear over the next few months when prospects must declare their intentions to either return to school or declare for the NFL Draft. 

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27. Check out CBSSports.com's full prospect rankings.