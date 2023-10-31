The 2024 NFL Draft is less than six months away. There is still a lot to be sorted out with prospect rankings, including who ultimately declares for the draft and who returns to school. The first two months in the college football season have been important in validating or changing opinions on eligible prospects, however. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I joined our individual prospect rankings to create the aggregated below:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC 3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State 4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 6. JC Latham, OT, Alabama 7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame 8. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama 9. Kalen King, CB, Penn State 10. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami 11. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 12. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 13. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 14. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 15. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State 16. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State 17. Taliese Fuaga, IOL, Oregon State 18. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado 19. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson 20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State 21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan 22. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson 23. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia 24. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami 25. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Marvin Harrison Jr. has overtaken Caleb Williams as the top overall prospect in the CBSSports.com 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings. Harrison started the season slow but has come on as of late. Williams, conversely, has gone in the opposite direction. The top seven are the true blue-chip talents in this right now, in my opinion; all seven of those players are on the offensive side of the ball.

Drake Maye has asserted himself as the No. 2 quarterback prospect while two others, Shedeur Sanders and J.J. McCarthy, found their way into the top 25. Offensive tackle and wide receiver were the most well-represented positions with five apiece. There were no running backs in the first group, which supports the eye test. No running back has proven worthy of first-round consideration.

The top 25 also features several transfers: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (Washington), Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse (Albany), Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (Michigan State), Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Williams and Sanders.

26. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 27. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois 28. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona 29. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State 30. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 31. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington 32. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas 33. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 34. Josh Newton, CB, TCU 35. Graham Barton, OT, Duke 36. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 37. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 38. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa 39. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri 40. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston 41. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati 42. Maason Smith, DL, LSU 43. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan 44. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota 45. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 46. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State 47. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia 48. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State 49. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 50. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The second group features two PAC 12 quarterbacks who squared off earlier this season: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who transferred in from Auburn and Indiana, respectively. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is the first and only running back inside the top 50 overall.

The cornerback position is the most well represented with five.

51. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon 52. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas 53. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson 54. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida 55. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 56. Jermayne Lole, DT, Louisville 57. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan 58. Calen Bullock, S, USC 59. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State 60. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 61. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan 62. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU 63. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky 64. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 65. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia 66. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State 67. Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia 68. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA 69. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State 70. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest 71. Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College 72. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State 73. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota 74. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M 75. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington 76. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 77. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia 78. Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU 79. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo 80. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson 81. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane 82. Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon 83. Evan Williams, S, Oregon 84. Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina 85. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU 86. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan 87. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 88. Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn 89. Christian Jones, OT, Texas 90. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma 91. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona 92. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest 93. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke 94. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State 95. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama 96. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M 97. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington 98. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M 99. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina 100. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Six quarterbacks were in the final group of the top 100, which means that 12 quarterbacks are seen as potential Day 1 or 2 prospects. It is a potentially deep quarterback class but that is because there are several seniors who went back to school for another year. It is conceivable that the depth at quarterback dwindles as non-guaranteed first-round picks chase NIL money in college.

Four running backs found their way into the group. One prospect who could eventually join them is Texas' Jonathon Brooks, who has taken on a larger workload in the absence of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. The first two tight ends since Brock Bowers -- Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ohio State's Cade Stover -- made the list.

101. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina 102. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame 103. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia 104. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina 105. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State 106. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M 107. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida 108. Beau Brade, S, Maryland 109. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC 110. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan 111. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia 112. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami 113. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon 114. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama 115. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon 116. Eyabi Okie, EDGE, Charlotte 117. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State 118. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State 119. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State 120. Rod Moore, S, Michigan 121. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame 122. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri 123. Javion Cohen, IOL, Miami 124. Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan 125. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama 126. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State 127. Malachi Moore, CB, Alabama 128. Brenden Rice, WR, USC 129. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington 130. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas 131. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida 132. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson 133. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama 134. Jalen Catalon, S, Texas 135. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas 136. Davin Vann, DL, NC State 137. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida 138. Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson 139. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA 140. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson 141. Nelson Ceasar, EDGE, Houston 142. DJ James, CB, Auburn 143. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh 144. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State 145. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville 146. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois 147. Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson 148. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma 149. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU 150. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

There are nine wide receivers in the final grouping. Most of those players are big and only just scratching the surface of their potential. Several of these are players who returned to school despite being on the draft radar a year ago. Many will return to school from this group and that will become more clear over the next few months when prospects must declare their intentions to either return to school or declare for the NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27. Check out CBSSports.com's full prospect rankings.