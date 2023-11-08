The NFL has informed teams that underclassmen will now be eligible to compete in college all-star games like the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl, according to NFL Media. An honor previously limited to those players who had graduated is now available to any player who declares and is granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft.

Players must be at least three years removed from high school to be eligible for the NFL. There were 69 underclassmen who requested and were granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter.

The decision has pros and cons. While there will be fewer opportunities for senior prospects, it is a great opportunity for underclassmen to display their talents. There are seniors who are able to parlay those all-star game opportunities into training camp invites or more, so that is unfortunate collateral damage. However, there are also seniors participating in those games who will never play a down in the NFL. Those roster spots will now be dispersed to players more deserving of that platform.

It will be particularly interesting over the next few years, as those final COVID exemption year prospects are weeded out of the system. In recent years, there has been a larger pool of seniors because of that extra year of eligibility stemming from the 2020 pandemic.

Jan. 15 is the final day for prospects with collegiate eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 3 while the East-West Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowls will be played Feb. 1 and Feb. 19, respectively.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.