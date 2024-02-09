From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Has the final chapter of Justin Fields' story been written? No, but I don't think the next chapter begins in Chicago. The Bears do not have clarity on the quarterback position and Fields is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The franchise can't pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Caleb Williams is probably new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury's preference given his year-long relationship with USC, but that is unlikely to happen considering Williams is off the board. Washington can only play the hand they are dealt.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd No Tom Brady. No Bill Belichick. Now on the throne sits new head coach Jerod Mayo, so it is a great opportunity to start fresh with a new quarterback as well. Jayden Daniels is coming off a super productive season and has dual-threat ability.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray is likely back for another season so the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. can be sold as investing in Murray, but it is also an investment in the future quarterback if Murray does not pan out. Harrison profiles as an impact player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles is deep in salary cap debt so it is not unreasonable to think they could part ways with Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams. In doing so, they create a void among their wide receiver room. Malik Nabers is a downfield threat and would be a good compliment to Quentin Johnston in the event he continues developing.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st As New York begins identifying young skill talent to build around, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Brock Bowers are two of those tent poles. There is not a lot of sense in building around an almost 32-year-old tight end making $14 million+ over the next three years when you are multiple years away from contention.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd "Hey, dad. Thank you for leaving some really well paid offensive linemen in Cleveland to come coach for me. As a reward, I'd like to use the No. 7 overall selection on an offensive lineman for you!" That should be the conversation Titans head coach Brian Callahan is having with his father, Bill, who's now Tennessee's O-line coach.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, and it would not surprise anyone if Morris used his first draft choice to address his side of the ball. The pass rush is one area that should be addressed.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd In five years, if we look back on this draft class and Laiatu Latu was the best pass rusher to emerge, it would not be a surprise. Latu is the most well-rounded of the top pass rushers at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st One would think that the Titans and Jets have already earmarked their respective first-round selections for the offensive tackle position. New York gets a young, ascending talent in the back end of the Top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Drafting a cornerback in the first round has not played out well for Minnesota in the past, but that has to be a consideration even if it is not their biggest need. Edge rusher and cornerback are a few other spots that could draw their attention.

Round 1 - Pick 12 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Russell Wilson is under contract for the 2024 regular season but it would be pretty awkward if he were back as the team's starting quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is a winner and he is accurate. I could see Sean Payton falling in love with those qualities and bringing the national champion to the Rocky Mountains.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Outside of primarily playing non-Power 5 competition, there is nothing to not like about Quinyon Mitchell. He has the size, speed, aggressiveness and ball production that teams often seek from an impact performer.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans is in an odd place. They have a few spots that need improved play next season, like quarterback and the offensive line, but now may not be the right time. The Saints can build around Rome Odunze and Chris Olave in that receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis should be able to apply pressure from a variety of spots this season with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, DeForest Buckner and now Verse. The Colts exceeded expectations this season but cannot lose self-awareness in where they are with the rebuild, like the Giants last year.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st When naming Seattle's best players, fans will think of DK Metcalf, Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Abe Lucas, Charles Cross, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, etc... A lot of that young talent was added over the past few years. They continue stockpiling talent with a stout, but effective, interior defender in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th It is an important offseason for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. They need to re-establish an upward trajectory, and heavily investing in the offense is a way to do just that. Jacksonville has a good group of young skill talent locked up for a few years with Travis Etienne, Evan Engram and Thomas. They just need to bring Calvin Ridley back into the fold now.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency and Cincinnati gets great value with Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham lasting until the late teens.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles is at a crossroads yet again. Do they continue trying to maximize their window with Matthew Stafford or do they build around the talent they assembled last offseason and embrace the future? Taliese Fuaga is a pick that satisfies both approaches.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Broderick Jones can flip back to the left side, which would allow Tyler Guyton to play right tackle as he had in Norman. He was still technically rough at the beginning of the season but continues to show improvement each time he touches the field.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn are all slated to hit free agency. Robert Jones is a restricted free agent. Miami's starting five and depth could be challenged depending how those situations play out, so the selection of Troy Fautanu allows them to maintain.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd If giving another offensive lineman or defensive lineman to Philadelphia, despite needs at linebacker and cornerback, sounds like a broken record that is because the Eagles' philosophy is tried and true. They will always prioritize those spots and the defensive line upheaval over a three year period could be significant.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans adds another high motor soldier to the defensive front. The Texans are bound to continue on an upward trajectory with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 9th Tyron Smith is a free agent and he is advanced in his career. If he were to not return, Dallas would likely need to draft another offensive lineman to account for his absence. Tyler Smith and Jordan Morgan would each have experience playing left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th If left tackle David Bakhtiari does not return after battling injuries the past few years, then Amarius Mims is a prospect capable of filling his massive shoes.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 196th POSITION RNK 16th Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen's illustrious career has come to an end. Tampa Bay already needed help along the interior offensive line but Jensen's retirement only exacerbates the situation. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a prospect beloved by many in the draft community.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Arizona essentially created a competitive practice setting in the first round by picking Marvin Harrison Jr. first and now Cooper DeJean. The Cardinals roster is devoid of talent and simply needs reinforcements.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Is this going to be another offseason of Stefon Diggs drama? They could use another consistent ball winner and that is what Keon Coleman has been throughout his career.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd A year ago, Detroit plucked defensive back Brian Branch out of Tuscaloosa. Dan Campbell identifies another Nick Saban protégé in the first round to upgrade the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darius Robinson DL Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 13th Darius Robinson played on the edge a lot for Missouri but has the size to slide inside when necessary. Baltimore likes to be multiple and deploy defenders in a variety of ways, so Robinson is an ideal fit regardless of whether or not Jadeveon Clowney returns.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I often give the Chiefs a defensive tackle or a wide receiver. Cornerback is not a primary need but adding a lockdown cornerback like Nate Wiggins to go along with L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie has to be appealing for Kansas City.