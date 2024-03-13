Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 The Cardinals make this pick in seconds, giving Kyler Murray a monster outside vertical threat in MHJ.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside and will be a coveted dude at this spot in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Head coach Brian Callahan had a front-row seat to the impact a former LSU stud receiver can have on an offense. Nabers is electric with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Odunze is a big, athletic rebounder with deceptive YAC skills who'll help round out the Bears' new-look offense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Another quick selection here -- the Jets have to get stronger in the trenches, and Alt has plenty of upside because of his length and athletic gifts.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd With the top quarterbacks and Dallas Turner gone, the Vikings are eager to move back. And the Jaguars need cornerback help. Mitchell is long, fast, athletic, and was ridiculously productive in college.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 Instead of hoping to wheel and deal to get back into the first round later, Sean Payton simply picks his quarterback of the future here to be a point-guard type in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Even with Noah Fant re-signed, the Seahawks get a premier tight-end talent in Bowers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 17 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Murphy is a twitched-up interior rusher Brian Flores will love to add to the middle of his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu is the precise type of freaky mover the Rams would love to insert to their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Howie Roseman stays true to form and addresses the defensive line in Round 1.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th The Texans grab a do-everything defensive back to turnover the football often.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Braden Fiske DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th After releasing Shaq Barrett, who signed with the Dolphins, the Buccaneers have a giant hole on the edge, and Robinson has All-Pro potential because of his burst and bend.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Latu is arguably the most polished edge rusher in the class, and while he's not a ridiculous athlete, he can stand up to power at the point of attack when he's not winning with one of his pass-rush moves.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 After all the talk about the Bills trading up for a receiver, they stay put and pick a plus route-runner in the former Georgia star.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Vikings trade No. 42 overall, No. 108 overall (fourth-round) and a 2025 third-round pick to jump from No. 42 to get their quarterback and that coveted fifth-year option.