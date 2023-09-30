From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Kyler Murray should make his return to the field in the coming weeks and that will inform us on Arizona's decision should they get the No. 1 overall selection. He has a lot to prove for the Cardinals not to take Williams with the first overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Arizona gives Caleb Williams a tall boundary option in the form of Harrison Jr. to go along with quicker athletes like Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Justin Fields' confidence has been shaken and there is a clear disconnect between he and the coaching staff. They opt to go in another direction.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Fashanu gives Chicago more scheme versatility at the left tackle position. The offensive line has been an issue for years so the emphasis on improving the starting five continues.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs There are not many prospects worthy of top-10 consideration right now and even fewer at positions of need for New York. In a real-life scenario, they are probably fielding offers for a potential trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Chase Young is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Is Washington going to be able to pay him considering all that it has tied up to the defensive line? Trading Young at the deadline or initiating a tag and trade next spring would open the door for the Commanders to draft his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs New York is in desperate need of at least one and probably two long-term offensive tackle solutions unless Mekhi Becton steps up by season's end. Mims is a young, inexperienced prospect who has the potential to be one of the league's best.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Wiggins is a good coverage cornerback who could start opposite Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 9 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Las Vegas has a bookend to its offensive line as Latham starts opposite Kolton Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 10 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Baker Mayfield has played well for Tampa Bay, all things considered, but it is still difficult to envision the Buccaneers turning to Mayfield long term. McCarthy needs to play more consistently but his play in the first two games were impressive.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Los Angeles has done a good job manufacturing a pass rush despite a lack of talent in those spots. Verse raises the floor of that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs There is already buzz that Minnesota could trade Kirk Cousins this year. Moving on from Cousins appears imminent except a viable replacement is not yet on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs New England has Trent Brown available to play either left or right tackle so the addition of Alt allows them to flip Brown back to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs For the second consecutive year, Tennessee uses a first-round selection on the offensive line. If Will Levis or Malik Willis are the future, then they will need talent around them to have a fighting chance.

Round 1 - Pick 15 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Indianapolis adds Tuimoloau to upgrade its pass rush. Tuimoloau is a long, powerful edge rusher who is still developing a pass-rush plan.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Egbuka is the second wide receiver off the board in this scenario. Wide receiver may be a bit of a luxury considering the offensive structure but Egbuka makes a lot of sense from a conventional perspective.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Green Bay has a pretty solid roster so there are not many areas that require significant investment. Safety is one of those spots.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Pittsburgh took Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and take his teammate a year later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs If Geno Smith can hang in there and give the Seahawks a few more years of high-level play, then there will be no reason not to succeed. The skill group would be chock full of talent with the addition of Bowers. The interior offensive line is another area of weakness but no one warrants this early of consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Jacksonville will eventually reset the wide receiver salary cap table and Nabers allows them to do that without witnessing a diminished level of performance. Calvin Ridley is due a new contract soon so that will inevitably lead to difficult financial choices.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs New Orleans commonly spends its first-round pick on either the offensive or defensive lines. Newton is a high-motor player who creates some stability on the Saints' front.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs The run defense is still an issue for Los Angeles so they address the interior defensive line with a high-ceiling prospect like Smith.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Houston will want to send pass rushers at the opponent in waves like he was accustomed to in Houston. Latu has been one of college football's best pass rushers but the medical check will be important.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Size, speed and precision. Detroit will have all of its bases covered with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and now Coleman, to go along with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Cincinnati has been looking for a reliable pass rush from the interior. Taylor II brings a bit more juice to the field.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zak Zinter IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK With Ronnie Stanley's rash of injuries, the only offensive lineman who can be projected forward with any level of certainty is center Tyler Linderbaum. Zinter gives them a bit more stability.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Buffalo adds a feisty nickelback to go along with 2022 draft choices Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Dallas is turning a weakness into a strength as they add DeJean to a room that already has Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Round 1 - Pick 29 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Miami is filling out its interior defensive line rotation with the addition of Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The discussion of Derek Barnett possibly leaving seems to arise every year and the 2024 season will almost certainly be the final year for Brandon Graham. Philadelphia is always going to over-invest in the offensive and defensive lines.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Kansas City has always used its draft choices to invest in the offensive and defensive lines but it may be time to give Patrick Mahomes more dynamic, reliable playmakers.