The Bears are in one of the most captivating positions we've seen in a while for a club with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft

They have a former first-round quarterback in Justin Fields who's been good, and then, at times, not so good. They have a second first-round pick in this draft. And they sit at the top of the 2024 draft, staring at a relatively strong quarterback class. What do they do? 

Unless something drastically changes organizationally -- either head coach Matt Eberflus or GM Ryan Poles is fired -- I've landed on what will be my official stance for the Bears this offseason. They should trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. It's straightforward. It's logical from team-building and financial perspectives. You could convince me Chicago should load the roster with another trade down from the top pick, thereby retaining Fields, but for the betterment of the franchise, dealing Fields in the next few months is the best course of action in my mind. 

That doesn't mean every single mock I do from now on will feature a Fields trade. But this one does. 

Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick), 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2024

Important: The draft order now set for the non-playoff teams. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

Round 1
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility, and creativity as a playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bookend young rushers from UCLA and USC for the Chargers. Latu is a large and slippery outside rusher who lived up to the hype this season after a stellar 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants simply go best player available, and in Bowers they get a three-down tight end who has a direct positive impact on the quarterback for the Giants.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons snagged a defensive tackle with similar traits to Grady Jarrett on the interior. Pass-rush specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nabers is an electric athlete who runs sharp routes and can win at all three levels. Fun, young complement to D.J. Moore in Chicago for Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Adding Alt to the offensive line would be a shrewd decision for Jets GM Joe Douglas entering Year 2 of the Aaron Rodgers era.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson is a premier athletic specimen on the edge and the Vikings have to add youth to that position, especially given Danielle Hunter's contract is up and the fact he'll be 30 next season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How about a long, athletic boundary cornerback with quality ball skills to add to a surprisingly good Raiders defense?
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I'm of the belief the Saints desperately need more weapons on offense. Odunze has an alpha mentality on the perimeter and the skill set to back it up.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts have to invest in the secondary in the draft, and DeJean is as active of a playmaker as there is in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
1st
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, and Pete Carroll loves rangy, versatile defensive backs. Perfect match.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Jaguars go offensive line to better protect Trevor Lawrence in 2024 and beyond. Jacksonville's quarterback took a step back in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
16th
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Packers love themselves some defensive backs early in the draft, and Arnold will be a riser during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Buccaneers replenish the off-ball linebacker spot with the productive second-level defender from Texas A&M.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cardinals get a former top recruit at the edge-rusher spot to boost Jonathan Gannon's defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Rams could use a highly talented boundary cornerback, and McKinstry would be great value here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another grown man on the interior of the defense for the Steelers. Imagine that.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse would represent long-term upside at a cheap price for the next three or four years in Miami on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
MAC quarterbacks had no chance throwing in Mitchell's direction the past three seasons, and his feisty nature will be welcomed in Philadelphia's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Given Jimmie Ward's age, the Texans plan for the future at safety with Nubin, another do-everything safety with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon, and the Lions need a secondary rusher on the outside after Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Brenden Rice WR
USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Given his large frame and fluidity on film, I could envision Rice erupting at the combine and pushing his way into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham can be a plug-and-play right tackle on the Cowboys already reinforced offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
14th
Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.