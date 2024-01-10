The Bears are in one of the most captivating positions we've seen in a while for a club with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft.
They have a former first-round quarterback in Justin Fields who's been good, and then, at times, not so good. They have a second first-round pick in this draft. And they sit at the top of the 2024 draft, staring at a relatively strong quarterback class. What do they do?
Unless something drastically changes organizationally -- either head coach Matt Eberflus or GM Ryan Poles is fired -- I've landed on what will be my official stance for the Bears this offseason. They should trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. It's straightforward. It's logical from team-building and financial perspectives. You could convince me Chicago should load the roster with another trade down from the top pick, thereby retaining Fields, but for the betterment of the franchise, dealing Fields in the next few months is the best course of action in my mind.
That doesn't mean every single mock I do from now on will feature a Fields trade. But this one does.
Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick), 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2024
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility, and creativity as a playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Bookend young rushers from UCLA and USC for the Chargers. Latu is a large and slippery outside rusher who lived up to the hype this season after a stellar 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Giants simply go best player available, and in Bowers they get a three-down tight end who has a direct positive impact on the quarterback for the Giants.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Falcons snagged a defensive tackle with similar traits to Grady Jarrett on the interior. Pass-rush specialist.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Nabers is an electric athlete who runs sharp routes and can win at all three levels. Fun, young complement to D.J. Moore in Chicago for Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson is a premier athletic specimen on the edge and the Vikings have to add youth to that position, especially given Danielle Hunter's contract is up and the fact he'll be 30 next season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
How about a long, athletic boundary cornerback with quality ball skills to add to a surprisingly good Raiders defense?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
I'm of the belief the Saints desperately need more weapons on offense. Odunze has an alpha mentality on the perimeter and the skill set to back it up.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Colts have to invest in the secondary in the draft, and DeJean is as active of a playmaker as there is in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, and Pete Carroll loves rangy, versatile defensive backs. Perfect match.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jaguars go offensive line to better protect Trevor Lawrence in 2024 and beyond. Jacksonville's quarterback took a step back in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Packers love themselves some defensive backs early in the draft, and Arnold will be a riser during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
The Buccaneers replenish the off-ball linebacker spot with the productive second-level defender from Texas A&M.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Cardinals get a former top recruit at the edge-rusher spot to boost Jonathan Gannon's defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Rams could use a highly talented boundary cornerback, and McKinstry would be great value here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Another grown man on the interior of the defense for the Steelers. Imagine that.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse would represent long-term upside at a cheap price for the next three or four years in Miami on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
MAC quarterbacks had no chance throwing in Mitchell's direction the past three seasons, and his feisty nature will be welcomed in Philadelphia's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given Jimmie Ward's age, the Texans plan for the future at safety with Nubin, another do-everything safety with plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon, and the Lions need a secondary rusher on the outside after Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Brenden Rice WR
USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Given his large frame and fluidity on film, I could envision Rice erupting at the combine and pushing his way into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.