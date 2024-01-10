The Bears are in one of the most captivating positions we've seen in a while for a club with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft.

They have a former first-round quarterback in Justin Fields who's been good, and then, at times, not so good. They have a second first-round pick in this draft. And they sit at the top of the 2024 draft, staring at a relatively strong quarterback class. What do they do?

Unless something drastically changes organizationally -- either head coach Matt Eberflus or GM Ryan Poles is fired -- I've landed on what will be my official stance for the Bears this offseason. They should trade Fields and draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. It's straightforward. It's logical from team-building and financial perspectives. You could convince me Chicago should load the roster with another trade down from the top pick, thereby retaining Fields, but for the betterment of the franchise, dealing Fields in the next few months is the best course of action in my mind.

That doesn't mean every single mock I do from now on will feature a Fields trade. But this one does.

Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick), 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2024

Important: The draft order now set for the non-playoff teams. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

