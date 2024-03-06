The NFL season is the most joyous time of the year, but the offseason ain't bad, either. We've got the NCAA Tournament and the Masters on deck and it's MOCK DRAFT SZN, baby. And Mock SZN means it's time for the godfather of the veteran QB trade mock draft (aka me) to test out some craziness.
But for this first mock draft, we're not going to trade a veteran quarterback. Instead, we're going to have the Bears change course, do what no one expects them to do, and keep Justin Fields while trading away the No. 1 overall pick.
Bears fans and friends, you know where to find me with your anger (@WillBrinson on Twitter/X and also on Instagram) because I've gotten it before. But this is a pre-free agency mock draft. And it's starting to look like there might not be a great market for Fields. If that's the case, why not make some massive moves.
In this particular instance, the Bears get THREE future firsts and a 2024 second-round pick from the Patriots to move down to No. 3. The Pats are that desperate for a quarterback, and it's the opposite of what Bill Belichick would do.
Also, just to make my Giants friends happy, they trade up with the Cardinals to grab a quarterback, giving up a future first to swap with Arizona.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Patriots are hell-bent on getting a franchise quarterback to help them forget Mac Jones ... and Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington has talked about trading down, but it's also talked about trading up. I think the Commanders ultimately stand pat and take Maye here.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Bears could go with a quarterback here or they could kick the can down the road and grab a superstar wide receiver to see how things could work in 2024 with Justin Fields.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Giants move up to grab a quarterback, a leader type who can step in and take over for Daniel Jones. This franchise needs a reboot at QB, and McCarthy can handle the pressure that comes with being the quarterback in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Rashawn Slater is still slotted in at left tackle, but Jim Harbaugh loves to draft in the trenches, and he'll want to get his franchise quarterback help early.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Cardinals have gone over the top in professing their love for Kyler Murray, so now's the time to show it by drafting him a weapon. Nabers has enormous upside.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Falcons are THRILLED to find Daniels sitting here, even though he doesn't necessarily fit the coaching staff's description. Plus, I think they'll sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, giving Daniels a year plus to sit and learn Zac Robinson's system.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
First you get the wide receiver, then you get the offensive lineman, then you get the khakis. The Bears come away with two GREAT players and an insane number of draft picks for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Jets stop a surprising fall -- they really want to go OL to help Aaron Rodgers, but Odunze plus Garrett Wilson is absolutely LETHAL.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Vikings could go in any direction here, and a lot may depend on whether or not they bring back Kirk Cousins. I'll give them some defensive help with free agency still pending.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Broncos are a team in flux with Russell Wilson gone, so QB could be an option here. However, I don't see Sean Payton reaching. He might prefer getting Jarrett Stidham some weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Raiders are at a point where they can just take the best player available, and while pairing an edge rusher with Maxx Crosby could work, they're shoring up the back end of the defense here with a player who fits well with Antonio Pierce.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Cameron Jordan ain't getting any younger! He's aging marvelously, but adding more pass-rush help wouldn't be a bad thing for the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Lean into a strength and keep loading up on that defensive line. Pairing Murphy with DeForest Buckner would be a problem for interior pass blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Seahawks snap up a premium pass-rusher who fell further than expected.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Jags are likely franchise tagging Josh Allen, but he's not under contract, so they could use additional pass rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Tee Higgins got the franchise tag, but it's entirely possible the Bengals end up letting him walk in free agency after this season. They'll need help if so.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
I have no clue what the Rams will do in the first round... Sean McVay might spontaneously combust when he finds himself on the clock in the first round for the first time ever.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Steelers are being coy about their plans at quarterback, so for now we'll give them additional help on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Losing Christian Wilkins means the Dolphins need to restock on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Mock drafting for the Eagles is easy. Just find the highest-rated Alabama or Georgia guy remaining and add water. You got a stew going baby.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kansas • Soph • 6'6" / 245 lbs
The Texans defense was great last year, but it was largely the result of smart, cheap free agent signings. A lot of them may be hitting the market again.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyron Smith is moving on after a decade plus in Dallas, so the Cowboys will need to keep restocking the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
If the Packers move on from David Bakhtiari, they'll need to restock the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Another blazing Texas WR, the Bucs can add more WR talent even with Mike Evans back in the fold.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Arizona should/will be in the business of adding more defensive players after grabbing an offensive star early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Bills need some speed and help at wide receiver with Gabe Davis possibly moving on. McConkey would step in and fit perfectly with Josh Allen from jump street.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Brad Holmes is a big fan of defensive back play, and the Lions are in need of a cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Freak athlete, and defensive line is a position of need for the Ravens with their impending free agents.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
I would never put it past Kyle Shanahan to try and grab some offensive line help given the importance of his system working in sync.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
The Chiefs might address wide receiver in free agency, but they certainly need to consider doing it in the draft as well.