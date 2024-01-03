justin-fields.jpg
Getty Images

Justin Fields' play of late has boosted his chances of remaining the Bears quarterback in 2024, which of course would have a seismic impact on the 2024 NFL Draft, given that Chicago has the No. 1 overall selection. 

Therefore, after my last few mocks featuring a Fields trade, this one does not. Instead, Chicago makes another trade out of the No. 1 spot for a second-consecutive draft. 

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 17. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Even with a prohibitive Daniel Jones contract, along with quality play from Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor in 2023, the Giants swing for the fences at quarterback to land Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but if there's a new coaching staff in D.C., it'll likely be interested in drafting its own quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Latu, the Bears would boast two long, powerful, and athletic rushers at defensive end. In the trade down, Chicago gets this selection, New York's second-round pick in 2024 (No. 39 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall), a 2025 first-round selection, a 2025 third-round pick, and wideout Darius Slayton.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Newton is a disruptive force at defensive tackle, clearly the best penetrator at the position in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sound choice here by GM Joe Douglas to fortify the tackle position with the squeaky-clean Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons secondary needs another play-making weapon who can cover man-to-man.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Suddenly, with D.J. Moore, Slayton -- in the trade -- and Nabers, the Bears are really cooking at receiver for Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
There's a chance this is a quarterback for the Raiders; instead they get another receiver to bolster the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
8th
Because he's older and not crazy athletic, Penix isn't your classic top-half-of-the-first-round quarterback prospect. However, he is as surgical as they come on downfield throws and could be inserted into Kevin O'Connell's offense and thrive immediately with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
I currently view this as the floor for Bowers. The Saints desperately need more talent catching the football.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pete Carroll loves himself a rangy free safety. That's precisely what the intimidating Kinchens is.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Coleman would be the perfect replacement for Tee Higgins if he signs elsewhere in free agency.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson is too explosive and bendy for the Cardinals to pass on him here. Tremendous add to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cornerback is suddenly a need in Green Bay, and Wiggins is one of the most NFL-ready corners in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Buccaneers replenish the off-ball linebacker spot with the productive second-level defender from Texas A&M.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
DeJean is a magnet to the football, and the Colts could use more youthful playmakers in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
More reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Turner is such a naturally gifted rusher who had a tremendous season, and the Rams would love to pair Byron Young with another young defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
16th
Thomas is a large and physical asset on the outside who also reminded everyone of his big-play capabilities in 2023 by averaging more than 17 yards per catch. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latham can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. He's had plenty of experience in the SEC to prepare himself for the job.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I love the possibility of Aidan Hutchinson and Verse rushing the quarterback together on the same defensive line.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon and would pair nicely with Will Anderson Jr. in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims is an enormous and surprisingly athletic blocker who'd be a fun add to the Dolphins' suddenly reliable offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Taylor is a wide and disruptive interior rusher, which is exactly what the Cowboys need in 2024 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
14th
Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
Another lengthy and productive defensive back for the Ravens, a club loaded on that side of the ball.