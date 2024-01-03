Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Even with a prohibitive Daniel Jones contract, along with quality play from Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor in 2023, the Giants swing for the fences at quarterback to land Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but if there's a new coaching staff in D.C., it'll likely be interested in drafting its own quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 5 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With Latu, the Bears would boast two long, powerful, and athletic rushers at defensive end. In the trade down, Chicago gets this selection, New York's second-round pick in 2024 (No. 39 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall), a 2025 first-round selection, a 2025 third-round pick, and wideout Darius Slayton.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Newton is a disruptive force at defensive tackle, clearly the best penetrator at the position in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Sound choice here by GM Joe Douglas to fortify the tackle position with the squeaky-clean Alt.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons secondary needs another play-making weapon who can cover man-to-man.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Suddenly, with D.J. Moore, Slayton -- in the trade -- and Nabers, the Bears are really cooking at receiver for Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th There's a chance this is a quarterback for the Raiders; instead they get another receiver to bolster the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th Because he's older and not crazy athletic, Penix isn't your classic top-half-of-the-first-round quarterback prospect. However, he is as surgical as they come on downfield throws and could be inserted into Kevin O'Connell's offense and thrive immediately with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I currently view this as the floor for Bowers. The Saints desperately need more talent catching the football.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Pete Carroll loves himself a rangy free safety. That's precisely what the intimidating Kinchens is.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Coleman would be the perfect replacement for Tee Higgins if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 17 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is too explosive and bendy for the Cardinals to pass on him here. Tremendous add to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Cornerback is suddenly a need in Green Bay, and Wiggins is one of the most NFL-ready corners in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 5th The Buccaneers replenish the off-ball linebacker spot with the productive second-level defender from Texas A&M.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th DeJean is a magnet to the football, and the Colts could use more youthful playmakers in the defensive backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th More reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Turner is such a naturally gifted rusher who had a tremendous season, and the Rams would love to pair Byron Young with another young defensive end.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 16th Thomas is a large and physical asset on the outside who also reminded everyone of his big-play capabilities in 2023 by averaging more than 17 yards per catch. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Bills offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 26 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Latham can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. He's had plenty of experience in the SEC to prepare himself for the job.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd I love the possibility of Aidan Hutchinson and Verse rushing the quarterback together on the same defensive line.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 28 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon and would pair nicely with Will Anderson Jr. in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Mims is an enormous and surprisingly athletic blocker who'd be a fun add to the Dolphins' suddenly reliable offensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Taylor is a wide and disruptive interior rusher, which is exactly what the Cowboys need in 2024 and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 14th Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.