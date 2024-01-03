Justin Fields' play of late has boosted his chances of remaining the Bears quarterback in 2024, which of course would have a seismic impact on the 2024 NFL Draft, given that Chicago has the No. 1 overall selection.
Therefore, after my last few mocks featuring a Fields trade, this one does not. Instead, Chicago makes another trade out of the No. 1 spot for a second-consecutive draft.
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 17. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Even with a prohibitive Daniel Jones contract, along with quality play from Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor in 2023, the Giants swing for the fences at quarterback to land Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but if there's a new coaching staff in D.C., it'll likely be interested in drafting its own quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 5
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
With Latu, the Bears would boast two long, powerful, and athletic rushers at defensive end. In the trade down, Chicago gets this selection, New York's second-round pick in 2024 (No. 39 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall), a 2025 first-round selection, a 2025 third-round pick, and wideout Darius Slayton.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a disruptive force at defensive tackle, clearly the best penetrator at the position in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Falcons secondary needs another play-making weapon who can cover man-to-man.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Suddenly, with D.J. Moore, Slayton -- in the trade -- and Nabers, the Bears are really cooking at receiver for Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
There's a chance this is a quarterback for the Raiders; instead they get another receiver to bolster the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Because he's older and not crazy athletic, Penix isn't your classic top-half-of-the-first-round quarterback prospect. However, he is as surgical as they come on downfield throws and could be inserted into Kevin O'Connell's offense and thrive immediately with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Co.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
I currently view this as the floor for Bowers. The Saints desperately need more talent catching the football.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Pete Carroll loves himself a rangy free safety. That's precisely what the intimidating Kinchens is.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman would be the perfect replacement for Tee Higgins if he signs elsewhere in free agency.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson is too explosive and bendy for the Cardinals to pass on him here. Tremendous add to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Cornerback is suddenly a need in Green Bay, and Wiggins is one of the most NFL-ready corners in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
The Buccaneers replenish the off-ball linebacker spot with the productive second-level defender from Texas A&M.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a magnet to the football, and the Colts could use more youthful playmakers in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner is such a naturally gifted rusher who had a tremendous season, and the Rams would love to pair Byron Young with another young defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Thomas is a large and physical asset on the outside who also reminded everyone of his big-play capabilities in 2023 by averaging more than 17 yards per catch. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham can be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. He's had plenty of experience in the SEC to prepare himself for the job.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
I love the possibility of Aidan Hutchinson and Verse rushing the quarterback together on the same defensive line.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is a polished pass-rush weapon and would pair nicely with Will Anderson Jr. in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is an enormous and surprisingly athletic blocker who'd be a fun add to the Dolphins' suddenly reliable offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is a wide and disruptive interior rusher, which is exactly what the Cowboys need in 2024 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Another lengthy and productive defensive back for the Ravens, a club loaded on that side of the ball.