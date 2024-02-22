The 2024 NFL Draft is still two months away but it draws nearer with each passing day. The Senior and Shrine Bowls have come to a close and the NFL Combine is around the corner. Teams are learning more about these players as they lay out their plans for free agency next month.
In today's thought exercise, we explore four quarterbacks being taken in the top 10, which would be the first such occurrence since the Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen draft. One team had to trade up with Chicago for it to play out in this scenario.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Chicago essentially starts over with a new offensive operation with coordinator Shane Waldron and now Caleb Williams. The selection of Williams allows the franchise to trade Justin Fields and receive additional draft assets.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's background leads me to believe that he would be more interested in the more mobile Jayden Daniels rather than Drake Maye. Kingsbury would probably prefer Caleb Williams because of his background working with him at USC, but surrendering so much draft capital in a trade is counterproductive to the team's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
If someone wanted to argue that New England's roster is not in a position to drop in a rookie quarterback, I would not push back. To play devil's advocate, the Patriots have not been in a position to pick this early since 1993, so there is no guarantee they will find themselves in a position to take a quarterback when the time is right.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the top prospect eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. If not for teams having needs at the quarterback position, he would go earlier. Kyler Murray gets a Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins level playmaker for the Arizona offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Los Angeles is deep in salary cap debt but has not proven willing to push its debt forward so that could mean the end of either or both of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers used their first-round pick on wide receiver Quentin Johnston but he did not do enough as a rookie to suggest he will be able to shoulder the burden of replacing a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
New York is a prime candidate to trade back if someone is willing to come up. They will be in a position to take a higher priority need rather than feeling compelled to go best player available, which Brock Bowers may be in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee made it known it intends to build around Will Levis during the coaching search. One way to make that clear is to protect him with an improved offensive line and add some skill talent. The Titans accomplish one of those two goals at No. 7 overall with the selection of Joe Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Dallas Turner may not be the most well-rounded edge rusher prospect right now but he is a young player who is still developing. Atlanta has lacked a pass rusher capable of drawing the opponent's attention, but the hope is that Turner changes that narrative.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
It is unlikely that Denver is going to be able to sit back and land a replacement for Russell Wilson. There is a stretch of teams (Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans) outside the top 10 that could be interested in a quarterback. Sean Payton moves up in the draft order to secure a smart, tough and proven winner.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans, Jets and Patriots are the three teams most desperate for offensive tackle help. Tennessee has made its choice so that leaves New York with the next best option: Olu Fashanu. Fashanu has played left tackle for the Nittany Lions but the Jets may need upgrades at both spots.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Minnesota misses out on an opportunity to take a quarterback in the first round. With Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport on track to hit free agency, the Vikings account for some of that potential loss with the selection of Laiatu Latu. The medical reports are going to be critical in where he is picked but one would be hard-pressed to find a more capable pass rusher in this draft class.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
After selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, the team takes Rome Odunze with the idea of pairing him with D.J. Moore. Chicago is slowly assembly a unit that could take big leaps forward in Shane Waldron's first year as offensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Las Vegas has to make better use of its first-round picks. Over the past five years, the Raiders have drafted Tyree Wilson, Alex Leatherwood, Damon Arnette, Henry Ruggs, Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram in the first round; Wilson and Jacobs are all who remain on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
New Orleans is similar to Philadelphia in that both invest in the offensive and defensive lines. Cam Jordan will turn 35 before the season and Payton Turner has appeared in just 15 games over his three seasons in the NFL. Carl Granderson performed well when available this past season, but the Saints need more reliable depth at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Indianapolis squeezed all of the juice out of the lemon this season but Quinyon Mitchell raises the ceiling at cornerback. Those who were asked to play significant roles will now fill out the depth chart and provide functional depth. The Colts could go in a number of directions with this pick, including pass rusher and defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Unlike Las Vegas, Seattle has made the most of its first-round draft picks with Charles Cross, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks hope the trend continues in 2024 with the selection of Byron Murphy II, who has risen as quickly as any prospect in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Calvin Ridley is a free agent. Zay Jones could theoretically be a salary cap casualty this offseason. Christian Kirk is realistically entering the final year of his contract with the way that it is structured. There is a lot of uncertainty at the position but Brian Thomas Jr. offers a bit of stability.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Cincinnati's offensive line still struggled this year despite more investment over the past two years. Jonah Williams is an unrestricted free agent next month so JC Latham steps into a starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Los Angeles has treated its offensive line as an afterthought for years but Matthew Stafford's career is drawing to a close sooner rather than later. His replacement will likely not manipulate pockets and understand where pressure is coming from quite as well. It is important for the Rams to invest in the unit now.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Pittsburgh released Chuks Okorafor recently after Broderick Jones stepped in at right tackle. Jones played on the left side at Georgia so he could flip back to that side allowing Amarius Mims to stay on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Miami has multiple interior offensive linemen who are slated to hit free agency next month. Jackson Powers-Johnson has the size to play multiple spots but projects to center where starting center Connor Williams is one of those players slated to hit free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Philadelphia sticks to its tendencies by addressing the line of scrimmage with its first-round pick. Brandon Graham is nearing the end of his playing career and Derek Barnett moved on last year. It sounds as though as Haason Reddick could be the next on his way out. The addition of Chop Robinson accounts for change that is happening at a vital position.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean is a smart, tough defensive back who can be deployed in a variety of ways in DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme. His primary role is as a cornerback opposite Derek Stingley Jr., who really started to look like the player he was expected to be in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Troy Fautanu has played left tackle at Washington but he may be best-suited moving inside. Tyron Smith is a free agent but Tyler Smith also has the flexibility to play inside or out. The Cowboys have options as they look to put their five best linemen on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Green Bay's course of action in the NFL Draft will become more clear after free agency. Are Jaire Alexander and the Packers on the same page? Do they have faith in Carrington Valentine entering his second season?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has played left tackle in Durham but has positional flexibility. The interior offensive line was a point of weakness this season and it became even more so when Ryan Jensen announced his retirement.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Arizona's focus should be adding talent that fits its culture. Johnny Newton is a high-motor interior defender who is able to provide pass rush. The Cardinals used their first pick on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton is a well-built right tackle whose best football is still ahead of him. Wide receiver may be the popular choice for folks in Orchard Park but there are multiple ways to invest in Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Sticking with the theme, Jordan Morgan has played left tackle for Arizona but some may project him inside. Detroit has a few interior blockers scheduled to hit free agency so Morgan steps into a starting role on a team fighting to take that next step toward Super Bowl contention.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Marlon Humphrey has battled injuries in recent years missing 11 games over the past three seasons. Players stepped up in the secondary when called into action but the Ravens sink some draft capital into the position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco turned the starting right tackle role over to Colton McKivitz after Mike McGlinchey departed in free agency. Successful, stable offensive lines need maintenance and that means investing in the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Kansas City's offense suffered from drops through most of the season but the Chiefs stuck with them and those players, outside of Kadarius Toney, delivered when called upon in the playoffs. The selection of Keon Coleman encourages long-term stability at the position, however.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.