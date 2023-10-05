Two teams -- the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers -- are winless and the draft order does not matter because the corresponding first-round selections belong to the Bears. In today's thought exercise, we explore the teams that could explore taking a quarterback in the first round and the veterans who could be out the door as a result.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Chicago can not have the first overall selection for the second consecutive year and not take a quarterback. They are not in this position by accident so they stay put and take Caleb Williams.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. are a great way for Caleb Williams to begin his career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
It has been another season of on and off-field drama for Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo was always thought to be a short-term solution to a larger problem so Drake Maye hopefully gives them long-term stability.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Dallas Turner was the choice even before Wednesday's Randy Gregory news. It is still relatively early but Turner looks like he is taking that next step in his development.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The end is approaching for Kirk Cousins it appears so a contingency plan needs to be in place. His replacement is not yet on the roster so the selection of J.J. McCarthy gives them a developmental prospect at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Jets need at least one and potentially two new offensive tackles next season so Olu Fashanu is added to replace Duane Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Trent Brown has always been an anchor for whichever offensive line he has been able to represent. With the addition of Joe Alt, he can flip back to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 8
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jonah Williams is in the final year of his contract and it just makes sense for the two parties to part ways. JC Latham comes from the same program but represents an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Arizona has been feisty despite a shortage of overall talent on the roster. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a big upgrade at a problem position for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
New York's interior defensive line has played well but there are multiple free agents from this group. It is not a foregone conclusion that they lose them all but the alternatives must be considered.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Green Bay is difficult to peg. There are not many pressing needs to be addressed. The Packers need to identify more reliable, youthful options along their interior and Maason Smith fits the description.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
New Orleans may need to do some soul-searching after the season but the Saints have always valued depth and power off the edge. Jared Verse can step into that rotation immediately.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Arizona may need to sweep the ship deck and start clean. Michael Wilson deserves a longer look and Emeka Egbuka gives the Cardinals another outlet with inside-out versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Los Angeles is another team that may need to look in the mirror after this season, because it has produced more of the same results. Amarius Mims is a big upgrade at right tackle.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
C.J. Stroud settled into his new surroundings very quickly. Giving him another pass catcher like Brock Bowers should only expedite his growth.
Round 1 - Pick 16
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Chase Young and Montez Sweat are set to become free agents after the season. If the Commanders are unable to retain either, then they will need to replace them. JT Tuimoloau is a bit more thunder to Young's or Sweat's lightning.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Jacksonville has simply not gotten a return on its investment of the front seven to this point. Leonard Taylor III is doubling down on that strategy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Los Angeles drafts Shedeur Sanders to be the future at the quarterback position. The Rams have plenty to address but there is one less concern.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs
Desmond Ridder has not been the answer to Atlanta's offensive struggles in the early stages of this season. The offensive structure has been effective otherwise so perhaps reliable quarterback play will allow the Falcons to continue on an upward trajectory.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Indianapolis adds more speed and finesse on the edge as it builds around the youth on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 21
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
A year after taking Broderick Jones in the first round, Pittsburgh returns to the well with the selection of another offensive lineman. Kingsley Suamataia locks down the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Tennessee will embrace the future at some point this season. The question is: is that future Will Levis or Malik Willis? Whoever that player ends up being will need the support of Malik Nabers and Treylon Burks.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Age and injury have been limiting factors in Seattle's secondary. The Seahawks move to rebuild the Legion of Boom with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and now Kamren Kinchens.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Trevon Diggs has been lost to injury and Stephon Gilmore is not getting any younger in his career. Kalen King provides a bit of stability to that room.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Size, speed and route-running: Detroit rounds out its wide receiver room with the Michigan State transfer who has been making sensational plays on a weekly basis in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Miami adds depth and bulk to its interior defensive line. The defense has some catching up to do if they want to match the offensive output.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Zak Zinter give Tampa Bay's quarterback -- whether that ends up being Baker Mayfield or someone else -- a fighting chance at success.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Injury has taken its toll on the Buffalo secondary. Josh Newton is a slot cornerback to pair with Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Can Baltimore trust Marlon Humphrey or anyone to be a part of the future in that room? Nate Wiggins is a great coverage cornerback who, at times, will frustrate fans with his inconsistency.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
San Francisco has made do with its offensive line but there is room for improvement. Jordan Morgan can move inside on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Kansas City adds more speed to the wide receiver room but the hope is that it does not come at the expense of sure-handedness.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Philadelphia will need to make some difficult decisions among its personnel in the next few years. Eventually, players like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, James Bradberry and others will move on and how the Eagles handle those departures will be important. Fortunately, Howie Roseman handles the planning as well as anyone.