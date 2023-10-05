Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago can not have the first overall selection for the second consecutive year and not take a quarterback. They are not in this position by accident so they stay put and take Caleb Williams.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. are a great way for Caleb Williams to begin his career.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It has been another season of on and off-field drama for Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo was always thought to be a short-term solution to a larger problem so Drake Maye hopefully gives them long-term stability.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas Turner was the choice even before Wednesday's Randy Gregory news. It is still relatively early but Turner looks like he is taking that next step in his development.

Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The end is approaching for Kirk Cousins it appears so a contingency plan needs to be in place. His replacement is not yet on the roster so the selection of J.J. McCarthy gives them a developmental prospect at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets need at least one and potentially two new offensive tackles next season so Olu Fashanu is added to replace Duane Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Trent Brown has always been an anchor for whichever offensive line he has been able to represent. With the addition of Joe Alt, he can flip back to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 8 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Jonah Williams is in the final year of his contract and it just makes sense for the two parties to part ways. JC Latham comes from the same program but represents an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has been feisty despite a shortage of overall talent on the roster. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a big upgrade at a problem position for the Cardinals.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd New York's interior defensive line has played well but there are multiple free agents from this group. It is not a foregone conclusion that they lose them all but the alternatives must be considered.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay is difficult to peg. There are not many pressing needs to be addressed. The Packers need to identify more reliable, youthful options along their interior and Maason Smith fits the description.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans may need to do some soul-searching after the season but the Saints have always valued depth and power off the edge. Jared Verse can step into that rotation immediately.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 13 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona may need to sweep the ship deck and start clean. Michael Wilson deserves a longer look and Emeka Egbuka gives the Cardinals another outlet with inside-out versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles is another team that may need to look in the mirror after this season, because it has produced more of the same results. Amarius Mims is a big upgrade at right tackle.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st C.J. Stroud settled into his new surroundings very quickly. Giving him another pass catcher like Brock Bowers should only expedite his growth.

Round 1 - Pick 16 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Chase Young and Montez Sweat are set to become free agents after the season. If the Commanders are unable to retain either, then they will need to replace them. JT Tuimoloau is a bit more thunder to Young's or Sweat's lightning.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has simply not gotten a return on its investment of the front seven to this point. Leonard Taylor III is doubling down on that strategy.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles drafts Shedeur Sanders to be the future at the quarterback position. The Rams have plenty to address but there is one less concern.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Riley Leonard QB Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Desmond Ridder has not been the answer to Atlanta's offensive struggles in the early stages of this season. The offensive structure has been effective otherwise so perhaps reliable quarterback play will allow the Falcons to continue on an upward trajectory.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis adds more speed and finesse on the edge as it builds around the youth on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th A year after taking Broderick Jones in the first round, Pittsburgh returns to the well with the selection of another offensive lineman. Kingsley Suamataia locks down the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee will embrace the future at some point this season. The question is: is that future Will Levis or Malik Willis? Whoever that player ends up being will need the support of Malik Nabers and Treylon Burks.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Age and injury have been limiting factors in Seattle's secondary. The Seahawks move to rebuild the Legion of Boom with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and now Kamren Kinchens.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Trevon Diggs has been lost to injury and Stephon Gilmore is not getting any younger in his career. Kalen King provides a bit of stability to that room.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Size, speed and route-running: Detroit rounds out its wide receiver room with the Michigan State transfer who has been making sensational plays on a weekly basis in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 26 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 8th Miami adds depth and bulk to its interior defensive line. The defense has some catching up to do if they want to match the offensive output.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zak Zinter IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 3rd Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Zak Zinter give Tampa Bay's quarterback -- whether that ends up being Baker Mayfield or someone else -- a fighting chance at success.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Injury has taken its toll on the Buffalo secondary. Josh Newton is a slot cornerback to pair with Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Can Baltimore trust Marlon Humphrey or anyone to be a part of the future in that room? Nate Wiggins is a great coverage cornerback who, at times, will frustrate fans with his inconsistency.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th San Francisco has made do with its offensive line but there is room for improvement. Jordan Morgan can move inside on the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Kansas City adds more speed to the wide receiver room but the hope is that it does not come at the expense of sure-handedness.