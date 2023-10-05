shedeur-sanders-colorado-usatsi.jpg
Two teams -- the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers -- are winless and the draft order does not matter because the corresponding first-round selections belong to the Bears. In today's thought exercise, we explore the teams that could explore taking a quarterback in the first round and the veterans who could be out the door as a result. 

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Chicago can not have the first overall selection for the second consecutive year and not take a quarterback. They are not in this position by accident so they stay put and take Caleb Williams.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. are a great way for Caleb Williams to begin his career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
It has been another season of on and off-field drama for Las Vegas. Jimmy Garoppolo was always thought to be a short-term solution to a larger problem so Drake Maye hopefully gives them long-term stability.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dallas Turner was the choice even before Wednesday's Randy Gregory news. It is still relatively early but Turner looks like he is taking that next step in his development.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The end is approaching for Kirk Cousins it appears so a contingency plan needs to be in place. His replacement is not yet on the roster so the selection of J.J. McCarthy gives them a developmental prospect at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets need at least one and potentially two new offensive tackles next season so Olu Fashanu is added to replace Duane Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Trent Brown has always been an anchor for whichever offensive line he has been able to represent. With the addition of Joe Alt, he can flip back to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jonah Williams is in the final year of his contract and it just makes sense for the two parties to part ways. JC Latham comes from the same program but represents an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona has been feisty despite a shortage of overall talent on the roster. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a big upgrade at a problem position for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
New York's interior defensive line has played well but there are multiple free agents from this group. It is not a foregone conclusion that they lose them all but the alternatives must be considered.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green Bay is difficult to peg. There are not many pressing needs to be addressed. The Packers need to identify more reliable, youthful options along their interior and Maason Smith fits the description.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
New Orleans may need to do some soul-searching after the season but the Saints have always valued depth and power off the edge. Jared Verse can step into that rotation immediately.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Arizona may need to sweep the ship deck and start clean. Michael Wilson deserves a longer look and Emeka Egbuka gives the Cardinals another outlet with inside-out versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles is another team that may need to look in the mirror after this season, because it has produced more of the same results. Amarius Mims is a big upgrade at right tackle.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
C.J. Stroud settled into his new surroundings very quickly. Giving him another pass catcher like Brock Bowers should only expedite his growth.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Chase Young and Montez Sweat are set to become free agents after the season. If the Commanders are unable to retain either, then they will need to replace them. JT Tuimoloau is a bit more thunder to Young's or Sweat's lightning.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jacksonville has simply not gotten a return on its investment of the front seven to this point. Leonard Taylor III is doubling down on that strategy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles drafts Shedeur Sanders to be the future at the quarterback position. The Rams have plenty to address but there is one less concern.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Riley Leonard QB
Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Desmond Ridder has not been the answer to Atlanta's offensive struggles in the early stages of this season. The offensive structure has been effective otherwise so perhaps reliable quarterback play will allow the Falcons to continue on an upward trajectory.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Indianapolis adds more speed and finesse on the edge as it builds around the youth on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
A year after taking Broderick Jones in the first round, Pittsburgh returns to the well with the selection of another offensive lineman. Kingsley Suamataia locks down the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tennessee will embrace the future at some point this season. The question is: is that future Will Levis or Malik Willis? Whoever that player ends up being will need the support of Malik Nabers and Treylon Burks.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Age and injury have been limiting factors in Seattle's secondary. The Seahawks move to rebuild the Legion of Boom with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and now Kamren Kinchens.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Trevon Diggs has been lost to injury and Stephon Gilmore is not getting any younger in his career. Kalen King provides a bit of stability to that room.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Size, speed and route-running: Detroit rounds out its wide receiver room with the Michigan State transfer who has been making sensational plays on a weekly basis in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
McKinnley Jackson DL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Miami adds depth and bulk to its interior defensive line. The defense has some catching up to do if they want to match the offensive output.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Zak Zinter give Tampa Bay's quarterback -- whether that ends up being Baker Mayfield or someone else -- a fighting chance at success.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Injury has taken its toll on the Buffalo secondary. Josh Newton is a slot cornerback to pair with Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Can Baltimore trust Marlon Humphrey or anyone to be a part of the future in that room? Nate Wiggins is a great coverage cornerback who, at times, will frustrate fans with his inconsistency.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
San Francisco has made do with its offensive line but there is room for improvement. Jordan Morgan can move inside on the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Kansas City adds more speed to the wide receiver room but the hope is that it does not come at the expense of sure-handedness.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Philadelphia will need to make some difficult decisions among its personnel in the next few years. Eventually, players like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, James Bradberry and others will move on and how the Eagles handle those departures will be important. Fortunately, Howie Roseman handles the planning as well as anyone.