Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This might not be as much of a lock anymore, but the Cardinals here don't pass on the uber-high upside of Williams.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here. Home run pairing for Chicago with these back-to-back picks.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th Nix has built on a strong 2022 at Oregon with a stellar super senior season, and his physical gifts make him a possible top five pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th Sean Payton knows how vital having a super-steady left tackle is, so he makes an aggressive move to get the best blocker in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd There are plenty of Aaron Donald similarities with Newton rushing from the inside. Natural pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers make an offensive line investment with this powerful Pac-12 blocker. It's time for a top-tier talent up front in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Odunze looks like the most physically intimidating receiver prospect in college football. Perfect replacement for Mike Evans.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots net a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and Baron Browning in this trade and still land a talented quarterback prospect inside the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd More offensive line reinforcement for the Titans, which now feels a lot more important at the outset of the Will Levis era.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Robinson has freaky burst, bend, and enough handwork to go this high to a team in need of a serious edge presence.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th In this case, the Commanders would have three springy tight ends in Bowers, Logan Thomas and John Bates for Sam Howell.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts have to infuse the receiver group with more young talent, and Coleman is a no-nonsense rebounder on the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 8th The new chapter in Raiders franchise history starts with Daniels, a former five-star recruit who's been sensational in his two seasons at LSU.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 15 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd He's not Marvin Harrison Jr., but Nabers brings it on all three levels and would be a fantastic addition to the Cardinals offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu OL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 8th Fautanu is a masher at tackle whose presence would have a sizable ripple effect on the Jets offense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Ideal pairing here. Taylor has All-Pro talent and the Chargers have to get sturdier in the middle of their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the age of their safeties, the Bills go with Nubin, a ballhawk who can make an impact on three downs thanks to his instincts and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Another wideout for Derek Carr -- who just so happens to hail from Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st Kinchens is a high-caliber safety prospect with the ability to range from the deep middle and deliver tone-setting hits against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers reunite Joey Porter Jr. with his Nittany Lion teammate at cornerback. King has first-round talent.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd McKinstry is too gifted with too impressive of a resume for the Texans to pass on him here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 16th Legette's YAC speciality will make him a fun addition to this Bengals offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who could help a 49ers offensive line that has struggled during Trent Williams' injury absence.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins have to plan ahead at left tackle, and Morgan is having a phenomenal pass-protection season for the Wildcats.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Might seem unnecessary for the Jaguars to draft another edge rusher. But in today's AFC, you can never have too many defenders who can pressure the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The Lions clearly have a thing for legitimately versatile secondary members, and that's precisely what the opportunistic DeJean can be in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens will gladly select Verse here late in Round 1. He showcased top-half, first-round talent in 2022, his first season in the FBS.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.