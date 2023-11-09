OK, so we haven't had six quarterbacks in the first round in the NFL Draft since 1983. You know what I say to that? Let's make it happen again! The planets have aligned for the 2024 draft to be oozing with top-tier quarterback talent and, vitally, there will be plenty of teams looking to draft a young passer.
While I'm not insinuating no trades or free agent adds will occur at the quarterback spot in the offseason, the Ryan Tannehill-to-the-Titans trend has worn off after the vast majority of veteran quarterback acquisitions have flopped since his revitalization in Tennessee.
Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This might not be as much of a lock anymore, but the Cardinals here don't pass on the uber-high upside of Williams.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here. Home run pairing for Chicago with these back-to-back picks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Nix has built on a strong 2022 at Oregon with a stellar super senior season, and his physical gifts make him a possible top five pick.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Sean Payton knows how vital having a super-steady left tackle is, so he makes an aggressive move to get the best blocker in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
There are plenty of Aaron Donald similarities with Newton rushing from the inside. Natural pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Packers make an offensive line investment with this powerful Pac-12 blocker. It's time for a top-tier talent up front in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze looks like the most physically intimidating receiver prospect in college football. Perfect replacement for Mike Evans.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Patriots net a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and Baron Browning in this trade and still land a talented quarterback prospect inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson has freaky burst, bend, and enough handwork to go this high to a team in need of a serious edge presence.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
In this case, the Commanders would have three springy tight ends in Bowers, Logan Thomas and John Bates for Sam Howell.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Colts have to infuse the receiver group with more young talent, and Coleman is a no-nonsense rebounder on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The new chapter in Raiders franchise history starts with Daniels, a former five-star recruit who's been sensational in his two seasons at LSU.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 15
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
He's not Marvin Harrison Jr., but Nabers brings it on all three levels and would be a fantastic addition to the Cardinals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a masher at tackle whose presence would have a sizable ripple effect on the Jets offense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Ideal pairing here. Taylor has All-Pro talent and the Chargers have to get sturdier in the middle of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given the age of their safeties, the Bills go with Nubin, a ballhawk who can make an impact on three downs thanks to his instincts and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Another wideout for Derek Carr -- who just so happens to hail from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens is a high-caliber safety prospect with the ability to range from the deep middle and deliver tone-setting hits against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
The Steelers reunite Joey Porter Jr. with his Nittany Lion teammate at cornerback. King has first-round talent.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is too gifted with too impressive of a resume for the Texans to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette's YAC speciality will make him a fun addition to this Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who could help a 49ers offensive line that has struggled during Trent Williams' injury absence.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Dolphins have to plan ahead at left tackle, and Morgan is having a phenomenal pass-protection season for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Might seem unnecessary for the Jaguars to draft another edge rusher. But in today's AFC, you can never have too many defenders who can pressure the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Lions clearly have a thing for legitimately versatile secondary members, and that's precisely what the opportunistic DeJean can be in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Ravens will gladly select Verse here late in Round 1. He showcased top-half, first-round talent in 2022, his first season in the FBS.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.