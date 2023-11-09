marvin-harrison-jr.jpg
OK, so we haven't had six quarterbacks in the first round in the NFL Draft since 1983. You know what I say to that? Let's make it happen again! The planets have aligned for the 2024 draft to be oozing with top-tier quarterback talent and, vitally, there will be plenty of teams looking to draft a young passer. 

While I'm not insinuating no trades or free agent adds will occur at the quarterback spot in the offseason, the Ryan Tannehill-to-the-Titans trend has worn off after the vast majority of veteran quarterback acquisitions have flopped since his revitalization in Tennessee.

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This might not be as much of a lock anymore, but the Cardinals here don't pass on the uber-high upside of Williams.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here. Home run pairing for Chicago with these back-to-back picks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nix has built on a strong 2022 at Oregon with a stellar super senior season, and his physical gifts make him a possible top five pick.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Sean Payton knows how vital having a super-steady left tackle is, so he makes an aggressive move to get the best blocker in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There are plenty of Aaron Donald similarities with Newton rushing from the inside. Natural pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Packers make an offensive line investment with this powerful Pac-12 blocker. It's time for a top-tier talent up front in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Odunze looks like the most physically intimidating receiver prospect in college football. Perfect replacement for Mike Evans.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The Patriots net a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and Baron Browning in this trade and still land a talented quarterback prospect inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
More offensive line reinforcement for the Titans, which now feels a lot more important at the outset of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson has freaky burst, bend, and enough handwork to go this high to a team in need of a serious edge presence.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
In this case, the Commanders would have three springy tight ends in Bowers, Logan Thomas and John Bates for Sam Howell.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts have to infuse the receiver group with more young talent, and Coleman is a no-nonsense rebounder on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
8th
The new chapter in Raiders franchise history starts with Daniels, a former five-star recruit who's been sensational in his two seasons at LSU.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
He's not Marvin Harrison Jr., but Nabers brings it on all three levels and would be a fantastic addition to the Cardinals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
8th
Fautanu is a masher at tackle whose presence would have a sizable ripple effect on the Jets offense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ideal pairing here. Taylor has All-Pro talent and the Chargers have to get sturdier in the middle of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Given the age of their safeties, the Bills go with Nubin, a ballhawk who can make an impact on three downs thanks to his instincts and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Another wideout for Derek Carr -- who just so happens to hail from Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinchens is a high-caliber safety prospect with the ability to range from the deep middle and deliver tone-setting hits against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Steelers reunite Joey Porter Jr. with his Nittany Lion teammate at cornerback. King has first-round talent.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
McKinstry is too gifted with too impressive of a resume for the Texans to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
16th
Legette's YAC speciality will make him a fun addition to this Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who could help a 49ers offensive line that has struggled during Trent Williams' injury absence.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Dolphins have to plan ahead at left tackle, and Morgan is having a phenomenal pass-protection season for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Might seem unnecessary for the Jaguars to draft another edge rusher. But in today's AFC, you can never have too many defenders who can pressure the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions clearly have a thing for legitimately versatile secondary members, and that's precisely what the opportunistic DeJean can be in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens will gladly select Verse here late in Round 1. He showcased top-half, first-round talent in 2022, his first season in the FBS.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.