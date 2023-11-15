Are we sure Caleb Williams is going to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? After what seemed to be a formality for the longest time, I don't believe it's an open-and-shut case anymore. Drake Maye is mighty talented, and Williams hasn't been as dominant as we expected for USC this season.
Staying on the quarterback topic, how nice of a fit would J.J. McCarthy be with the Falcons?
Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye has looked like a future top-five pick since his first season as a starter at North Carolina. He's trending toward being the safest quarterback selection in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Giants are more than just pleased to land Williams at No. 2 after him spending many months as the penciled-in No. 1 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
This would go against Bill Belichick's drafting history, but are we positive Belichick will be on the sidelines in New England next season?
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu looks like the most NFL-ready outside pass rusher in the class, and he'd fill a hole on Arizona's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
If Newton tests how it looks like he should, the Illinois star could be selected this high. His skill set is through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu has prodigious strength and plays balanced in pass pro. He's what the Packers need at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson has the dynamic bend and burst to be selected this high. The Rams need more of a serious presence on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Bowers would give Will Levis an elite physical specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
McCarthy has plenty of experience making key plays on a run-heavy team, making him the perfect fit in Atlanta with Arthur Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Alt is as clean as they come at tackle, and the Commanders make a prudent decision entering the second full season with Sam Howell at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Daniels is going to continue to ascend boards as he repeatedly demonstrates his multidimensional capabilities in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a people-mover inside with quality feet in pass protection. Smart investment here for New York.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Nabers would give Russell Wilson another young, talented wideout who can win at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is a disruptive force with burst, power, and pass-rush moves. The Chargers have to get sturdier inside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Colts have to continue to add to the offense at the outset of Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry would be the shutdown outside cornerback the Raiders have needed for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman is a sizable perimeter monster who'd work well as a possession target for Josh Allen who can win in traffic.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Egbuka is a crafty, route-running specialist with quality hands. He's exactly what the Bengals may need if Tee Higgins bolts in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham would provide the Saints with stability at either tackle or guard and he's very close to being "NFL strong" already.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is trending toward being a first-round pick at cornerback, and the Cardinals need more playmakers in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Given Tyron Smith's age and impending free agency, the Cowboys may ultimately need to move Tyler Smith back to left tackle, which would leave a hole at the guard spot opposite Zack Martin.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Turner reunites with his Alabama teammate, Will Anderson, as the two become the bookend rushers on Houston's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Paul is entering the first-round conversation at tackle, and the Dolphins may have to restock the shelves up front in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse would give the Jaguars another serious outside pass-rush threat even if Josh Allen is signed to an extension.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens and Tal Hufanga next to each other would be a blast of a safety tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Ravens get a versatile chess piece to add to their secondary. Fits what Baltimore has historically liked in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is an advanced butt-kicker on the outside with an NFL-caliber frame and refined pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.