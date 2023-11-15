marvin-harrison-jr.jpg
Are we sure Caleb Williams is going to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? After what seemed to be a formality for the longest time, I don't believe it's an open-and-shut case anymore. Drake Maye is mighty talented, and Williams hasn't been as dominant as we expected for USC this season. 

Staying on the quarterback topic, how nice of a fit would J.J. McCarthy be with the Falcons?

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye has looked like a future top-five pick since his first season as a starter at North Carolina. He's trending toward being the safest quarterback selection in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Giants are more than just pleased to land Williams at No. 2 after him spending many months as the penciled-in No. 1 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
This would go against Bill Belichick's drafting history, but are we positive Belichick will be on the sidelines in New England next season?
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Latu looks like the most NFL-ready outside pass rusher in the class, and he'd fill a hole on Arizona's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
If Newton tests how it looks like he should, the Illinois star could be selected this high. His skill set is through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fashanu has prodigious strength and plays balanced in pass pro. He's what the Packers need at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Robinson has the dynamic bend and burst to be selected this high. The Rams need more of a serious presence on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Bowers would give Will Levis an elite physical specimen at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
McCarthy has plenty of experience making key plays on a run-heavy team, making him the perfect fit in Atlanta with Arthur Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Alt is as clean as they come at tackle, and the Commanders make a prudent decision entering the second full season with Sam Howell at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Daniels is going to continue to ascend boards as he repeatedly demonstrates his multidimensional capabilities in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Fuaga is a people-mover inside with quality feet in pass protection. Smart investment here for New York.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nabers would give Russell Wilson another young, talented wideout who can win at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taylor is a disruptive force with burst, power, and pass-rush moves. The Chargers have to get sturdier inside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts have to continue to add to the offense at the outset of Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
8th
McKinstry would be the shutdown outside cornerback the Raiders have needed for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Coleman is a sizable perimeter monster who'd work well as a possession target for Josh Allen who can win in traffic.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Egbuka is a crafty, route-running specialist with quality hands. He's exactly what the Bengals may need if Tee Higgins bolts in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Latham would provide the Saints with stability at either tackle or guard and he's very close to being "NFL strong" already.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins is trending toward being a first-round pick at cornerback, and the Cardinals need more playmakers in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nix's athleticism and suddenly smart decision making would be accentuated in Kevin O'Connell's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Given Tyron Smith's age and impending free agency, the Cowboys may ultimately need to move Tyler Smith back to left tackle, which would leave a hole at the guard spot opposite Zack Martin.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Turner reunites with his Alabama teammate, Will Anderson, as the two become the bookend rushers on Houston's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Paul is entering the first-round conversation at tackle, and the Dolphins may have to restock the shelves up front in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse would give the Jaguars another serious outside pass-rush threat even if Josh Allen is signed to an extension.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kinchens and Tal Hufanga next to each other would be a blast of a safety tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens get a versatile chess piece to add to their secondary. Fits what Baltimore has historically liked in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Trice is an advanced butt-kicker on the outside with an NFL-caliber frame and refined pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.