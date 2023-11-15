From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Maye has looked like a future top-five pick since his first season as a starter at North Carolina. He's trending toward being the safest quarterback selection in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants are more than just pleased to land Williams at No. 2 after him spending many months as the penciled-in No. 1 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This would go against Bill Belichick's drafting history, but are we positive Belichick will be on the sidelines in New England next season?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th Latu looks like the most NFL-ready outside pass rusher in the class, and he'd fill a hole on Arizona's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th If Newton tests how it looks like he should, the Illinois star could be selected this high. His skill set is through the roof.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Fashanu has prodigious strength and plays balanced in pass pro. He's what the Packers need at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson has the dynamic bend and burst to be selected this high. The Rams need more of a serious presence on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Bowers would give Will Levis an elite physical specimen at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 9 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th McCarthy has plenty of experience making key plays on a run-heavy team, making him the perfect fit in Atlanta with Arthur Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Alt is as clean as they come at tackle, and the Commanders make a prudent decision entering the second full season with Sam Howell at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Daniels is going to continue to ascend boards as he repeatedly demonstrates his multidimensional capabilities in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Fuaga is a people-mover inside with quality feet in pass protection. Smart investment here for New York.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Nabers would give Russell Wilson another young, talented wideout who can win at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Taylor is a disruptive force with burst, power, and pass-rush moves. The Chargers have to get sturdier inside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts have to continue to add to the offense at the outset of Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 8th McKinstry would be the shutdown outside cornerback the Raiders have needed for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Coleman is a sizable perimeter monster who'd work well as a possession target for Josh Allen who can win in traffic.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Egbuka is a crafty, route-running specialist with quality hands. He's exactly what the Bengals may need if Tee Higgins bolts in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 19 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Latham would provide the Saints with stability at either tackle or guard and he's very close to being "NFL strong" already.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 20 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins is trending toward being a first-round pick at cornerback, and the Cardinals need more playmakers in their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th Nix's athleticism and suddenly smart decision making would be accentuated in Kevin O'Connell's scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Given Tyron Smith's age and impending free agency, the Cowboys may ultimately need to move Tyler Smith back to left tackle, which would leave a hole at the guard spot opposite Zack Martin.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Turner reunites with his Alabama teammate, Will Anderson, as the two become the bookend rushers on Houston's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Paul is entering the first-round conversation at tackle, and the Dolphins may have to restock the shelves up front in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Verse would give the Jaguars another serious outside pass-rush threat even if Josh Allen is signed to an extension.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Kinchens and Tal Hufanga next to each other would be a blast of a safety tandem.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The Ravens get a versatile chess piece to add to their secondary. Fits what Baltimore has historically liked in the defensive backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Trice is an advanced butt-kicker on the outside with an NFL-caliber frame and refined pass-rush moves.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.