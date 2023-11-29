maye2.jpg
Getty Images

The Bears could have a conundrum at the quarterback spot on their hands in the offseason, but I have a solution.

In this mock, the Bears do what is probably best for the future of the team and Justin Fields himself: They trade him to give him a fresh start, and get some early picks in the process. Given how hyped the quarterback class is, Chicago -- likely holders of two top five picks -- shouldn't pass on a young, talented and inexpensive option at the game's most vital position.

Here's the mock trade I've conjured. 

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick
Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick) and conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps. 

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 12. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals get Murray a serious No. 1 on the perimeter with Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is about as good as the Patriots could've hoped for the draft to fall. Williams has franchise-quarterback capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
Latu is the most NFL-ready rusher in the class. Strong, bendy, explosive. Perfect addition to the Bears defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu has All-Pro tackle upside and building the offensive line is imperative entering Sam Howell's second full season as Washington's starter.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Daniels is my pick for largest riser during the pre-draft process. Big recruit, super athletic, strong arm, two big seasons in the SEC. Yeah, it checks out.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Robinson is a special athlete at a premium position, and the Buccaneers need to get younger at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Alt may not have All-Pro upside but he's pro-ready which is exactly what the Jets should be looking for at tackle entering 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
It feels like Newton is going to test through the roof at the combine, and he's quite easily the best interior pass rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Nabers is an explosive three-level weapon, which is precisely what this Titans offense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Raiders need in the secondary. Physical, alpha mentality on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Saints are desperately in need of more electricity on offense. And Bowers would bring that at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fuaga is a massive human being who moves other human beings with amazing ease. He feels like a future Packer.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wiggins is another explosive, playmaking cornerback from Clemson. The Rams have to add more athleticism to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals get the top big-bodied wideout in the class after Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinchens is the premier three-down safety, and he's an athletic specimen to be selected this high. Buffalo will be in the safety market early in the draft.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After getting a top-tier offensive playmaker in Harrison Jr., the Cardinals get a dynamic, powerful, flexible edge rusher in Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
16th
Latham will be one of the cleanest blocking prospects in the class, and the Broncos could use more reinforcement up front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
DeJean is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary, and the Falcons need more of that at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nix's athleticism would be accentuated by Kevin O'Connell's boot-action system.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Colts get an advanced and explosive edge rusher to help anchor the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Barton would bring polish and grittiness up front in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson on the edge in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who could be worked seamlessly into Miami's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taylor is too naturally talented for the Cowboys to pass on him here. Would be a fun addition inside defensively for Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nubin is a do-everything safety prospect who has pieced together another fine season at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Egbuka would add more advanced wideout talent to the Jacksonville offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
16th
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the Chiefs would love in their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Mims is a Project Y-type tackle prospect with the length and athleticism Kyle Shanahan will like for the future of a vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tuimoloau is the sizable defensive end the Ravens typically gravitate toward in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
--
POSITION RNK
--
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.