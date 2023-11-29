The Bears could have a conundrum at the quarterback spot on their hands in the offseason, but I have a solution.
In this mock, the Bears do what is probably best for the future of the team and Justin Fields himself: They trade him to give him a fresh start, and get some early picks in the process. Given how hyped the quarterback class is, Chicago -- likely holders of two top five picks -- shouldn't pass on a young, talented and inexpensive option at the game's most vital position.
Here's the mock trade I've conjured.
Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick
Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick) and conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps.
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 12. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals get Murray a serious No. 1 on the perimeter with Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 3
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This is about as good as the Patriots could've hoped for the draft to fall. Williams has franchise-quarterback capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is the most NFL-ready rusher in the class. Strong, bendy, explosive. Perfect addition to the Bears defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu has All-Pro tackle upside and building the offensive line is imperative entering Sam Howell's second full season as Washington's starter.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Daniels is my pick for largest riser during the pre-draft process. Big recruit, super athletic, strong arm, two big seasons in the SEC. Yeah, it checks out.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson is a special athlete at a premium position, and the Buccaneers need to get younger at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
It feels like Newton is going to test through the roof at the combine, and he's quite easily the best interior pass rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Nabers is an explosive three-level weapon, which is precisely what this Titans offense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Raiders need in the secondary. Physical, alpha mentality on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Saints are desperately in need of more electricity on offense. And Bowers would bring that at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a massive human being who moves other human beings with amazing ease. He feels like a future Packer.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is another explosive, playmaking cornerback from Clemson. The Rams have to add more athleticism to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bengals get the top big-bodied wideout in the class after Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens is the premier three-down safety, and he's an athletic specimen to be selected this high. Buffalo will be in the safety market early in the draft.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
After getting a top-tier offensive playmaker in Harrison Jr., the Cardinals get a dynamic, powerful, flexible edge rusher in Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary, and the Falcons need more of that at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
The Colts get an advanced and explosive edge rusher to help anchor the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton would bring polish and grittiness up front in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson on the edge in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who could be worked seamlessly into Miami's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is too naturally talented for the Cowboys to pass on him here. Would be a fun addition inside defensively for Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a do-everything safety prospect who has pieced together another fine season at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Egbuka would add more advanced wideout talent to the Jacksonville offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the Chiefs would love in their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is a Project Y-type tackle prospect with the length and athleticism Kyle Shanahan will like for the future of a vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Tuimoloau is the sizable defensive end the Ravens typically gravitate toward in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.