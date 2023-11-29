The Bears could have a conundrum at the quarterback spot on their hands in the offseason, but I have a solution.

In this mock, the Bears do what is probably best for the future of the team and Justin Fields himself: They trade him to give him a fresh start, and get some early picks in the process. Given how hyped the quarterback class is, Chicago -- likely holders of two top five picks -- shouldn't pass on a young, talented and inexpensive option at the game's most vital position.

Here's the mock trade I've conjured.

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick

Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick) and conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps.

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 12. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

