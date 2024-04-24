From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Williams is -20000 to go No. 1, meaning you have to risk $200 to win $1. It's the most obvious pick in the draft for the betting market, for good reason.

Round 1, Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 While the market for No. 2 got a bit muddled late last week following TopGolfGate, the market is now strongly attaching Daniels to this pick, with his odds sitting at -450 to -650.

Round 1, Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 With Daniels solidifying at No. 2 in the odds market, Maye is doing the same at No. 3, though Caesars still only has him at -235 as of around noon ET on Wednesday despite being the book with the strongest position on Daniels at No. 2. He's -290 to -330 elsewhere, so he's our pick here.

Round 1, Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 A trade is possible at this spot, but Harrison is around -225 to go No. 4 overall as of Wednesday morning, so he's our pick for this mock.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1, Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 McCarthy moved to a slight favorite to go No. 5 at DraftKings on Wednesday, while FanDuel still had Malik Nabers a decent bit ahead and Caesars had four players (including Harrison and Joe Alt) with basically the same odds around +200. However, McCarthy is -145 to -160 to be a top-five pick at DraftKings and FanDuel, and everyone else is at plus odds, so he's our pick. The Vikings are the clear favorite to end up with McCarthy at those two books as well, so they send No. 11 and 23 to get to this slot.

Round 1, Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Nabers is anywhere from +105 to +170 to be the No. 6 pick but favored at all three sites I've tracked with that market, so we slot him in here to the Giants.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Alt is the odds-on favorite to go seventh at around -150 everywhere, and I'm sure the Titans would love to have him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1, Pick 8 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Odunze is third on the No. 8 overall board behind Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu, who are around even with each other at various books. But Odunze is also at least -150 to go Under 8.5 everywhere, so like with McCarthy we're going to force a trade to get him into the proper position. The Colts have receiver as the second favorite to be their first pick, so the Falcons receive No. 15, 46 and a 2025 fourth-rounder to trade down. Another reason to punt on the No. 8 overall odds: Only one has Turner at minus odds to be a top-10 pick, while none have Latu in that range.

Round 1, Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Murphy is now the favorite to go at No. 9 at DraftKings and FanDuel, and while Dallas Turner remains the favorite to be the first defender drafted, his draft position odds have continued to trend toward Over 9.5, which Circa has at -205 juice as of Wednesday. By contrast, Murphy's odds to go Under his draft position (ranging from 13.5 to 16.5 at various books) have snowballed to the Under, with Circa posting -345 on Under 14.5 on Wednesday. Also worth noting: Books seem to be coalescing around Jared Verse as the third option for this pick behind Murphy and Odunze rather than Turner or Laiatu Latu. This could also be a trade-down spot as the Bears have only four picks, and the teams in the teens that may have fallen for Murphy know they need to get aggressive.

Round 1, Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The obvious connection in mocks is also the obvious play in the odds market, which has Bowers as the clear favorite at No. 10.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Chargers pass on the opportunity to select Joe Alt and instead pick up extra draft capital before taking Latham to play on the right side of the O-line. He's up to the -205 to -230 to go Under 14.5 at Circa, Caesars and DraftKings, and while FanDuel still has him juiced Over 13.5, they've scaled that price back heading into Wednesday.

Round 1, Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback has been heavily favored to be the Broncos' first pick for much of the predraft process but lately the odds market has shifted to make defensive line/edge either favored or close to it. This could certainly be a trade down to allow Denver to take Bo Nix later in the draft, or the Broncos could use future draft capital to help get into position for him in Round 2. Turner and Laiatu Latu are trending toward either other in the odds market but Turner's stock still seems slightly higher, though both are pointing around this pick.

Round 1, Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The betting market is projecting Fuaga to go right around this pick, and he seems like the perfect fit for the Raiders at right tackle. He's juiced Over 12.5 and Under 13.5 at different books, so he's our pick here.

Round 1, Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Another obvious match here with the Saints in dire need of tackle help with Trevor Penning a recent bust at left tackle and Ryan Ramczyk a question mark at right tackle due to injury. The odds market has him juiced Over 13.5 and Under 14.5, so it makes sense to match him up with a tackle-needy team in New Orleans.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Latu is the slight favorite to go No. 8 at DraftKings and either the same odds or close to it at Caesars and FanDuel. He's at least -220 to go Under 16.5 at all books, so we have to get him in here even if Quinyon Mitchell's draft stock is circling around No. 15.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1, Pick 16 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles are reportedly in the market to move up and are -160 to go cornerback first, the Seahawks are always a trade-down candidate, and the former has an extra second-round pick while the latter doesn't have one at all. It's the perfect match to keep Mitchell near where the market is valuing him around No. 15, which is likely pinning him as a great fit for a Colts team that traded up in this mock. The Eagles trade No. 22 and 50 to the Seahawks for No. 16 and 81.

Round 1, Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Mitchell's value is around No. 16 and he's a fit here with the Jaguars -185 to take a cornerback with their first pick. Two other players are in the mix to be top 17 picks but have seen clear movement to their Overs, so we'll slot them in next.

Round 1, Pick 18 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st While Fautanu was circling around the end of the top 15 for much of the last week, he steamed toward Over 15.5 on Wednesday, with sportsbooks making him -180 to -230 to go outside the top 15. That puts him into range for the Bengals who are -185 to go offensive lineman with their first pick.

Round 1, Pick 19 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Verse is interestingly the third favorite to go No. 9 overall, but all four of the books we're tracking have him juiced to go Over 15.5 or 16.5, so he should get into this range for the Rams, who are just +105 to go O-line first with defensive line/edge at +180.

Round 1, Pick 20 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The market has been able to sniff out the Steelers' pick in the past, and Barton has seen his odds steam toward Under 21.5 for the last few days to the point where he's now around -260 at three books, while the other has moved him to -148 to go Under 20.5.

Round 1, Pick 21 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Mims' market stock is around No. 22, and the Dolphins are -175 to go with an offensive lineman first, so we're going to slot him in slightly early with no other player directly pointing toward this draft slot in the market.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1, Pick 22 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Over the past week, Thomas' stock has gone from the No. 15-17 range to heavily favored to go Over 19.5, and once he gets into the 20s he's a clear trade-up target for a few receiver-needy teams. The Bills are -280 to take a receiver first but the stock for the player expected to be available around their slot -- Adonai Mitchell -- appears to be dropping. So they trade a 2025 third-round pick to the Seahawks, who previously moved into this slot from No. 16, to get Thomas.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 23 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Thomas would've been a great pull for the Chargers after passing on a receiver at No. 5 to trade down and take an O-lineman, but with him now off the board, they pivot to a cornerback who the market is projecting right around No. 22 or 23.

Round 1, Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys are -215 to take an offensive lineman first, and Guyton has moved to a heavy favorite to go Under 27.5, making him the next offensive lineman up in terms of stock as dictated by the odds. It's an obvious fit for Dallas here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1, Pick 25 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Robinson is now heavily juiced to go Under 25.5 so we have to get him into our top 25 somehow. The Packers just went with an edge rusher last year so their fit might be questionable, while defensive line/edge is a co-favorite for the Cardinals' second pick at Caesars. With Robinson's stock on the rise, the Cardinals swap No. 104 for No. 126 in order to move up two slots and nab him.

Round 1, Pick 26 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay's consolation prize for missing out on Chop Robinson is a player with the same last name, as Darius Robinson has trended Under 27.5 in recent days. With the Bucs favored to go defensive line/edge first while others in this range could be eyeing O-linemen, this is an easy match for us.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 27 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 The Packers trade down two spots before living up to -170 expectations they'll go offensive lineman first. Morgan or Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the pick for them as both are juiced Under 31.5 or 32.5, but while Powers-Johnson's stock is slightly higher, Morgan gives the Packers a potential option at tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1, Pick 28 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks are -150 to go offensive lineman first, which is partially tied to who is expected to be selected in the range of their initial pick, but we're going to stick with an offensive lineman for them here as Powers-Johnson is heavily juiced Under 31.5.

Round 1, Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Lions are favored to go with a corner with their first pick, and McKinstry's stock has surpassed Nate Wiggins in the odds market, with the former around -170 to go Under 29.5 but having mostly balanced juice at 28.5. That points to him being the option for Detroit here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1, Pick 30 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Ravens are -230 to go O-line first but get shut out by the picks ahead of them, so instead they're the team to trade out of Round 1 and allow the Raiders to come up for Penix, who is all the way up to the -250 to -320 range to go Under 32.5 at the various sportsbooks. A 2025 second-round pick in addition to No. 44 is a bit of a premium for Vegas to pay, but it's similar to past trades up when a QB is involved. The Raiders are the favorite to end up with Penix at both DraftKings and FanDuel as well.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1, Pick 31 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd We have four players left who are heavy favorites to go in Round 1, but the stock of two (Adonai Mitchell and Nate Wiggins) is trending downward so we'll focus on the other two. Newton is -180 to go Under 31.5 or 32.5 across the board so we need to slot him in somewhere. The 49ers aren't the best fit, and the Texans are expected to try to trade back into Round 1 as they're in win-now mode. He's a good fit for another attacking presence in DeMeco Ryans' defense. Houston gives up No. 42, 86 and 188 to get up to this pick.