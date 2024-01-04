The NFL is entering the final week of its regular season. The majority of teams will know where they are picking after this weekend's games. Monday's College Football Playoff title game could also play a part in where Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., among others, could be drafted as well.
In today's thought exercise, we explore the ever-changing draft order and how quarterback-needy teams may need to make a trade if they want to position themselves to add one of a handful worthy of first-round consideration.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 18 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Chicago is not taking a quarterback, then they would trade the pick in reality, but we are waiting until the draft order is set post-regular season before doing trades. Justin Fields is making their choice very difficult so this is more acknowledgement that there is a chance they do not take a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Washington would have been in a position to take a quarterback regardless but Chicago's decision to stick with Justin Fields opens them up to their choice of the litter. Caleb Williams is a D.C. native and is brought home to lead the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Chicago's decision to keep Justin Fields is New England's gain as they are now able to take a quarterback and replace Mac Jones. Drake Maye's decision-making needs to improve but he has significant athletic potential.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Arizona's offensive line has not been good this season. If they are going to keep Kyler Murray, then upgrading his protection should be a point of emphasis. Moving on from D.J. Humphries next league year would save the franchise $9 million.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers has No. 1 wide receiver ability. They may have to run it back with Daniel Jones but at least the team is making progress with a wide receiver room of Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
It will be an interesting offseason for Los Angeles as they embrace a new change in leadership. The Chargers have gone all in over the past few years making significant investments, but those did not pay off. Do they tear it down entirely? The selection of Brock Bowers is a good start to renovating.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee receives a late Christmas gift as Joe Alt tumbles a bit to No. 7 overall. Will Levis' protection was putrid this season and the consecutive first-round selections of Peter Skoronski and Alt change that outlook for the better.
Round 1 - Pick 8
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
New York may need to replace both starting offensive tackles. J.C. Latham and the entire Alabama offensive line struggled against Michigan's pass rush plan but there is still a lot to like about the massive right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Desmond Ridder experiment comes to an end as Atlanta makes a big move in the first round landing LSU dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Montez Sweat was a worthwhile investment for Chicago but they supercharge their pass rush with the addition of Dallas Turner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Jack Jones has been a good find in a short period of time. Nate Wiggins upgrades the potential of that group but the team may be afraid to go back to the Clemson well.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are both free agents at season's end. If Minnesota does not retain both, then they may need Laiatu Latu to provide some immediate pass-rush production.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
New Orleans realistically can not do anything with Derek Carr this offseason because of his contract. They can give him and whichever quarterback ends up taking over another weapon though.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
In the wake of the Russell Wilson news, it is rather clear that Denver will be pursuing other options at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is a leader who can come in and provide some hope.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Seattle has thrown a lot of resources at the defensive line over the past two years and that trend continues with the high motor Jer'Zhan Newton in the middle of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. His play has not exactly warranted jumping into a bidding war. Cincinnati would be upgrading at right tackle.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Cornerback is the path to least resistance to a starting job in Arizona. Jonathan Gannon's team overcame expectations this season but needs players like Kool-Aid McKinstry to take it to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh picks an offensive tackle for the second consecutive year as Taliese Fuaga slots into the right side and Broderick Jones flips to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The situation with Jaire Alexander last week was a bit confusing and would cast some doubt on his future with the organization if not for his contract. Terrion Arnold gives the Packers some depth.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean offers versatility in the secondary as well as return ability. Tampa Bay is in a good position to compete within a weak NFC South for years to come but they need to infuse more young talent on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Indianapolis is building out its pass rush with the addition of Jared Verse. Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Verse give them a lot of power to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville is rebuilding its wide receiver room with Keon Coleman and Calvin Ridley. Trevor Lawrence has to find another gear next season but there will be no shortage in skill talent allowing him to do so.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Los Angeles has done a good job of identifying good young talent to rebuild their defense. Denzel Burke offers a higher ceiling at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Buffalo is looking at some turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The addition of Chop Robinson allows them to address a premium position while getting more more inexpensive.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
One thing that can be said about Ohio State's wide receivers is that they are well-coached and prepared to transition to the NFL. Kansas City needs a player who can be counted on to be in the right place at the right time.
Round 1 - Pick 26
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Philadelphia gets a mammoth offensive lineman who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the right side. Kingsley Suamataia has played left and right tackle over the past two years.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Detroit has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. The addition of Troy Fautanu allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 28
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arizona needs to identify some foundational pieces to its franchise. Quinyon Mitchell is a tough, accountable player who helps set the tone for the rest of that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will both be coming off injuries next season. Emmanuel Ogbah's contract likely leads to the organization moving on from him this offseason. If they can rely on Andrew Van Ginkel, then perhaps they go in another direction but Bralen Trice gives them quality depth coming off a fantastic College Football Playoff semifinal performance against Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Tyler Nubin has been a popular choice for Dallas. They need to upgrade that spot and the team is well-equipped at most other positions. Nubin is another ball hawk capable of capitalizing on opponents' bad choices.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jordan Morgan has started at left tackle but projects inside at the next level. San Francisco needs to upgrade its offensive line this offseason and Morgan allows them some flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 32
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney is playing out his contract with Baltimore. With as well as he has played this season, it would not be a surprise if the organization brought him back for another season but given recent history with Clowney, that decision may not happen until the summer.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.