From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If Chicago is not taking a quarterback, then they would trade the pick in reality, but we are waiting until the draft order is set post-regular season before doing trades. Justin Fields is making their choice very difficult so this is more acknowledgement that there is a chance they do not take a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Washington would have been in a position to take a quarterback regardless but Chicago's decision to stick with Justin Fields opens them up to their choice of the litter. Caleb Williams is a D.C. native and is brought home to lead the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago's decision to keep Justin Fields is New England's gain as they are now able to take a quarterback and replace Mac Jones. Drake Maye's decision-making needs to improve but he has significant athletic potential.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Arizona's offensive line has not been good this season. If they are going to keep Kyler Murray, then upgrading his protection should be a point of emphasis. Moving on from D.J. Humphries next league year would save the franchise $9 million.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Malik Nabers has No. 1 wide receiver ability. They may have to run it back with Daniel Jones but at least the team is making progress with a wide receiver room of Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It will be an interesting offseason for Los Angeles as they embrace a new change in leadership. The Chargers have gone all in over the past few years making significant investments, but those did not pay off. Do they tear it down entirely? The selection of Brock Bowers is a good start to renovating.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee receives a late Christmas gift as Joe Alt tumbles a bit to No. 7 overall. Will Levis' protection was putrid this season and the consecutive first-round selections of Peter Skoronski and Alt change that outlook for the better.

Round 1 - Pick 8 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd New York may need to replace both starting offensive tackles. J.C. Latham and the entire Alabama offensive line struggled against Michigan's pass rush plan but there is still a lot to like about the massive right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Desmond Ridder experiment comes to an end as Atlanta makes a big move in the first round landing LSU dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Montez Sweat was a worthwhile investment for Chicago but they supercharge their pass rush with the addition of Dallas Turner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Jack Jones has been a good find in a short period of time. Nate Wiggins upgrades the potential of that group but the team may be afraid to go back to the Clemson well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are both free agents at season's end. If Minnesota does not retain both, then they may need Laiatu Latu to provide some immediate pass-rush production.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New Orleans realistically can not do anything with Derek Carr this offseason because of his contract. They can give him and whichever quarterback ends up taking over another weapon though.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th In the wake of the Russell Wilson news, it is rather clear that Denver will be pursuing other options at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is a leader who can come in and provide some hope.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has thrown a lot of resources at the defensive line over the past two years and that trend continues with the high motor Jer'Zhan Newton in the middle of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Jonah Williams is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. His play has not exactly warranted jumping into a bidding war. Cincinnati would be upgrading at right tackle.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 17 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback is the path to least resistance to a starting job in Arizona. Jonathan Gannon's team overcame expectations this season but needs players like Kool-Aid McKinstry to take it to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh picks an offensive tackle for the second consecutive year as Taliese Fuaga slots into the right side and Broderick Jones flips to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th The situation with Jaire Alexander last week was a bit confusing and would cast some doubt on his future with the organization if not for his contract. Terrion Arnold gives the Packers some depth.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Cooper DeJean offers versatility in the secondary as well as return ability. Tampa Bay is in a good position to compete within a weak NFC South for years to come but they need to infuse more young talent on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis is building out its pass rush with the addition of Jared Verse. Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Verse give them a lot of power to rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville is rebuilding its wide receiver room with Keon Coleman and Calvin Ridley. Trevor Lawrence has to find another gear next season but there will be no shortage in skill talent allowing him to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles has done a good job of identifying good young talent to rebuild their defense. Denzel Burke offers a higher ceiling at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo is looking at some turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The addition of Chop Robinson allows them to address a premium position while getting more more inexpensive.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th One thing that can be said about Ohio State's wide receivers is that they are well-coached and prepared to transition to the NFL. Kansas City needs a player who can be counted on to be in the right place at the right time.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th Philadelphia gets a mammoth offensive lineman who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the right side. Kingsley Suamataia has played left and right tackle over the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. The addition of Troy Fautanu allows them to absorb some of that potential loss.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 28 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Arizona needs to identify some foundational pieces to its franchise. Quinyon Mitchell is a tough, accountable player who helps set the tone for the rest of that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will both be coming off injuries next season. Emmanuel Ogbah's contract likely leads to the organization moving on from him this offseason. If they can rely on Andrew Van Ginkel, then perhaps they go in another direction but Bralen Trice gives them quality depth coming off a fantastic College Football Playoff semifinal performance against Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Tyler Nubin has been a popular choice for Dallas. They need to upgrade that spot and the team is well-equipped at most other positions. Nubin is another ball hawk capable of capitalizing on opponents' bad choices.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Jordan Morgan has started at left tackle but projects inside at the next level. San Francisco needs to upgrade its offensive line this offseason and Morgan allows them some flexibility.