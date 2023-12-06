We shouldn't be so sure Caleb Williams is going to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Heck, he might not be the second off the board. And let this mock also serve as a reminder that in most of the last decade, a "surprise" quarterback has ultimately been picked in the top 3 selections.
In 2024, that may very well be LSU's likely Heisman winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Oh, and for the second-straight week, I've completed this mock with a Justin Fields trade in mind.
Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around.
Falcons get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick
Bears get: No. 53 overall (second-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps, and WR Scott Miller
From Carolina Panthers
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Surprise! The Patriots go with Daniels over Caleb Williams as the second quarterback off the board. Daniels is an athletic marvel with two years of high-caliber passing productivity in the SEC.
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Lati is the most ready-to-go, off-the-bus outside rusher in the class, which is precisely what this surprisingly surging Bears defense needs.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is never one to back away from a splash move in the offseason. Here, he swings a deal with the Jets to stop Williams' fall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
While I'd be surprised if the Giants don't go quarterback here, with three already off the board and Daniel Jones' $35 million fully guaranteed 2024 salary on the books, they actually may go in a different direction inside the top 10.
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Saints could use more weaponry for Derek Carr, and Bowers is as complete as they come at the tight end position.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Raiders need in the secondary. Physical, alpha mentality on the perimeter.
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The most sought after interior rusher goes to the team with the biggest need on the inside of its defensive front.
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze is an intimidating, sculpted presence on the perimeter. Fun addition to Buffalo's offense.
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga's a masher who'd fit well at right tackle in Denver.
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Leave it to the Seahawks to make a surprise Round 1 selection every year. Check their draft history. Kinchens here would feel a touch early, but he's arguably the finest safety prospect in the class.
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
HIghway robbery here for the Rams, who add the ultra-athletic rusher with rubber-band bend at No. 16 overall.
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
If Tee Higgins isn't re-signed, Coleman would the natural replacement. Similar frame and skill set.
From Houston Texans
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Head coach Jonathan Gannon came up in the Philadelphia organization, where the pass rush was relentless, and an onus was put on the defensive line in the first round.
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
With Justin Fields in the mix, the Falcons go back to the offensive side of the ball in Round 1. Mims has monstrous upside and can eventually replace Kaleb McGary at right tackle.
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Packers are kinda-sorta in best-player-available mode here, and DeJean's playmaking instincts get him selected this high to a team that hasn't shied away from defensive backs early in the draft.
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
While not quite as eye-poppingly disruptive as he was in 2022, Taylor is still a strong, athletic, physical specimen at defensive tackle, who'd represent the future inside for the Colts defensive front.
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Cleveland Browns
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson Jr. on the edge in Houston.
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a do-everything safety prospect who has pieced together another fine season at Minnesota.
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
More cornerback help on the perimeter with the twitchy defender from Clemson.
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy have been tremendous adds for the Ravens in 2023. This pick is made with the future in mind.
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Cooper was a star in another disappointing year at Texas A&M, and the Dolphins would like more long-term stability at that second-level position.
Jonah Elliss EDGE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class, and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.