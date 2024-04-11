From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Caleb Williams will the No. 1 overall selection to the Bears unless there is a medical situation to which the public is not privy.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Washington takes the second best quarterback off the board. I do believe there could be some clashing in the room as to whether Jayden Daniels or Maye is the preference. Scott Peters' past suggests Maye would be the more likely candidate, but Kliff Kingsbury's coaching background may favor Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 I know there is discussion that the Patriots could trade out of this pick, but I do not see them taking that leap at the end of the day. They have spent a lot of time scouting Daniels and he is the third quarterback off the board. The Patriots need to devote the rest of this draft to the offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Minnesota will have to trade away a package that includes three first-round picks for the right to move up from No. 11 overall to take the fourth quarterback. At the end of the day, no one will remember nor care what the Vikings surrendered to facilitate this trade if it pans out.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Four quarterbacks are taken with the first four picks, so that frees up the Chargers to take the best non-quarterback in the draft. They took Quentin Johnston a year ago and may be more inclined to throw Nabers' skill set into the equation.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Who could have predicted that Harrison Jr. would be available at No. 6 overall? He is a great fit for what the Giants want to do on offense. Harrison is a good pairing with Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, but not as good as Malik Nabers would have been.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd There is no bigger slam dunk in the 2024 NFL Draft than the Titans taking a left tackle, specifically Alt at No. 7 overall. They released Andre Dillard this offseason and do not have a clear resolution to that position.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Edge rusher is the biggest position of need considering the options that are available. They could take a cornerback or trade back but Turner feels like a safe choice under the circumstances.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Yes, Chicago traded for veteran receiver Keenan Allen and acquired D.J. Moore a year ago. Allen is far along in his career and is not necessarily a building block so that does not preclude the franchise from taking another player at the position. Odunze is actually a really good fit considering the personnel already on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd My gut tells me that offensive tackle is still very much in the realm of possibility for New York. If the Jets do not take an opportunity to get a tackle now, then they could be in a position to address both again next offseason. Joe Douglas comes from a Philadelphia situation that does not believe a team can overinvest in the offensive line. Fuaga can play guard for a year and then bump out to right tackle next year or provide insurance in the event that one of the 33-year-olds get injured.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona takes the second defender off the board and the first cornerback. Arizona has the opportunity to address several needs by trading back from No. 4 overall. The journey begins with Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Denver has bigger needs but this stage of the first round is too rich to take one of the available quarterbacks in my opinion. Arnold and Patrick Surtain II is quite the duo in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 13 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Thayer Munford is the starting right tackle and Jordan Meredith is listed as the starting right guard. Las Vegas needs to upgrade the right side of its offensive line one way or another. Latham gives the flexibility to play either.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive tackle has essentially become a point of desperation for New Orleans in short order. Former first-round pick Trevor Penning has not panned out the way many had hoped yet and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee has reportedly not responded to treatment, which means the Saints could need to address both positions. Fashanu is a plug-and-play starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Bowers is a great fit for Indianapolis. Shane Steichen had Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia. Adding Bowers is a way to address the receiving corps without necessarily taking away from Alec Pierce's opportunity.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Members of the new Seattle offensive coaching staff worked with Fautanu at Washington. Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but has positional flexibility. He would be a welcomed solution to the team's efforts to find a starting-caliber offensive guard.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Jacksonville has needs at wide receiver and cornerback. The roster is in a good enough spot to go best player available as well. With Calvin Ridley gone, there is a chance to add to the room at No. 17 overall and the Jaguars do so with the selection of Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati signed Sheldon Rankins after losing DJ Reader in free agency. Murphy II is a pick who can turn a position of comfort into a position of strength.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles lost of a big part of the defense this offseason when Aaron Donald announced his retirement but Latu opposite Byron Young is worth getting excited about. Latu is as natural a pass rusher as one will find in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Jackson Powers-Johnson has been the trendy association with Pittsburgh lately but Mims would solidify the corners with Broderick Jones flipping back to left tackle and Mims slated to play right tackle as he did in Athens.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Barton has positional flexibility. He could play guard or center if Miami asked that of him. Given Robert Hunt's departure and the signing of Aaron Brewer, fans can probably expect him to begin at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia does not often take a player incapable of playing along the offensive or defensive lines in the first round but it is time for a change. Darius Slay and James Bradberry dropped off last season and a need emerged.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Arizona began its quest to upgrade the roster with the selection of cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and now adds another vital piece to the defense. Verse is the second of three first-round selections.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas could use one or two new starters on the offensive line and what those positions end up being really depends on how the coaching staff sees Tyler Smith. Powers-Johnson can play guard or center.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Suamataia becomes the left tackle in Green Bay, replacing longtime stalwart David Bahktiari. Suamataia is the cousin of Lions right tackle Penei Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay and Shaq Barrett went their separate ways this offseason. In fact, the Buccaneers bid farewell to many key defenders, such as Carlton Davis and Devin White. The Bucs now add to the unit with the selection of Robinson.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Arizona takes its third defender in the first round as Newton now joins Quinyon Mitchell and Jared Verse. Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon will be excited by this outcome.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Buffalo pulled Stefon Diggs out of the offense and now reinvests with Mitchell. The reality is that the Bills are in a Super Bowl-now window and can ill afford coming up short in the department of supporting Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit takes another Alabama defensive back in the top 50 overall for the second consecutive year. McKinstry has a familiar face to teach him the differences between Tuscaloosa and the Motor City.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th After trading away Morgan Moses and losing starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, Baltimore throws resources in the direction of its offensive line. Guyton is an incredibly athletic right tackle who still has some technical refinement to accomplish.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th San Francisco has been able to construct a productive offensive line without it being littered with former first-round picks. The potential of that unit could be much higher by adding some of those blue-chip talents, however. Morgan has positional flexibility but is likely pegged on the left side.