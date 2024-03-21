The offseason is rolling along as free agency is largely complete and the 2024 NFL Draft is just five weeks away. The top of the draft is coming into focus with teams that have a clear need at the quarterback position. The Minnesota Vikings have already rearranged the deck a bit to make a trade offer more appealing to teams higher in the draft order, so that they, too, can get in on the quarterback fun.
In today's thought exercise, we explore which team the Vikings may target in a potential trade-up scenario. Could this be the first time in league history that quarterbacks are taken with the first four selections in the draft?
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
What can be said that has not already been said about Chicago and Caleb Williams? Yes, Justin Fields was finally traded, but no reasonable person believed they were still torn between the idea of keeping Fields or drafting Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington traded away quarterback Sam Howell, which removed a layer of discomfort for any incoming rookie within the quarterback room. We can now infer that whichever rookie is drafted No. 2 overall will start from Day 1 because Marcus Mariota assuredly won't.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Quarterbacks are taken 1-2-3 as Jayden Daniels is the latest to come off the board to New England. Is it possible the Patriots would prefer another quarterback from Michigan though? J.J. McCarthy is now the best option remaining for quarterback-needy teams.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If quarterbacks are taken with the first three selections, then Arizona will likely get some tantalizing trade offers at No. 4 overall. Will it be enough for the Cardinals to pass on selecting Marvin Harrison Jr.? I think that decision would truly be 50-50 dependent upon the trade offer.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
While Arizona was not willing to move off its pick in this scenario, Los Angeles was. Head coach John Harbaugh wants to build a physical football team, and that makes it more likely that they select tight end Brock Bowers or an offensive tackle, in my opinion.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
If four quarterbacks are gone in the top five overall, then New York's opinion on luck is based on what you thought the Giants wanted to do with this selection. Were they truly in the market for a quarterback or do they benefit with Malik Nabers falling to this point?
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee has added wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry and now left tackle Joe Alt to the offense this offseason. Three, potentially four, new starters on that side of the ball. Will Levis is a big winner in their decision-making.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The first defensive prospect comes off the board at No. 8 overall. There has only been one occurrence since 2000 where the first defensive prospect did not come off the board until No. 8 overall or late; Jaycee Horn was the first at No. 8 overall in 2021. Atlanta gets a difference-maker.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Some may believe that the trade for Keenan Allen ends any possibility that Chicago may use its second choice in the first round on a wide receiver. I am not in that camp. Allen is a rental. Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore is a long-term plan.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
New York is going all-in on this season with two 33-year-old offensive tackles and a 40-year-old quarterback. It would be incredibly short-sighted to think that plan is going to be fulfilled without issue. Taliese Fuaga gives them insurance in the event of injury on the offensive line and he is the starter long term.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
After trading back from No. 5 overall, Los Angeles lands potentially the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft. Olu Fashanu would theoretically play left tackle and Rashawn Slater would flip to the other side, which is where he spent time at Northwestern.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Denver has bigger needs, beginning with quarterback, but the board probably pushes the Broncos toward this route. Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold would be a fun pairing.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell is the top-rated cornerback for me personally. He has aced every step in the pre-draft process thus far. Las Vegas has been unable to identify long-term fits in that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Michael Thomas is gone and that leaves a void next to Chris Olave despite Rashid Shaheed's emergence. Brian Thomas Jr. has that typical X receiver skill set that would free up Olave to line up around the formation.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
If Pittsburgh wants an offensive tackle, then it may choose to be aggressive in filling that need in the first round. The selection of J.C. Latham would allow Broderick Jones to move back to the left side. The Steelers could really lean on the run game with that offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald has seen firsthand the impact Mark Andrews has had on an offense. Seattle gets its own dynamic talent at the position despite re-signing Noah Fant.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Jacksonville had to part ways with Darious Williams for salary cap purposes so that creates a need in the secondary. Nate Wiggins is a high-end man-coverage cornerback who is still a bit inconsistent.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Cincinnati has filled the right tackle position, but bringing in Troy Fautanu allows the Bengals to upgrade the interior offensive line in the short term and potentially give them a long-term solution to either tackle situation.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Aaron Donald has announced his retirement and that creates a void along the Rams' defensive line alongside Kobe Turner. They really need a bigger body that can impact the run defense, but Byron Murphy II is a well-rounded interior defender.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Indianapolis is able to trade back, pick up some additional draft resources and still make an impact addition at cornerback, which is likely the position it would address with its initial pick anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Jackson Powers-Johnson has positional flexibility along the interior so the free agent signing of Aaron Brewer should not deter them from going in this direction. The team lost guard Robert Hunt in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
It feels like Philadelphia is motivated to move on from Josh Sweat this offseason, which is a curious move unless the Eagles have a plan to bring in someone else. Bryce Huff, Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith are not exactly expected to hold up against the run.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Los Angeles addressed its biggest needs in the first round as it rebuilds around quarterback Justin Herbert; first offensive tackle and now wide receiver with Adonai Mitchell.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Dallas lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz from last year's offensive line. Graham Barton has positional flexibility so his presence allows the Cowboys to get their five best on the field; Terrence Steele, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith are obviously a part of that equation.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Amarius Mims has the athletic ability that would allow him to transition from right to left tackle. Green Bay and veteran David Bakhtiari finally parted ways this offseason, which creates a hole on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Carlton Davis is no longer on the roster so the selection of Cooper DeJean allows that position to remain a strength for the organization.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Arizona adds a key piece to its defense with the selection of defensive tackle Johnny Newton. Newton is a high-motor interior defender who will help the organization move opposing quarterbacks off their spot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Buffalo recommitted to Dion Dawkins this offseason, but the franchise must continue its investment in Josh Allen's protection. Right tackle Spencer Brown is coming off his best season, but he has been inconsistent.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round. He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense. The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Baltimore has lost a few key pieces on the offensive line so it is difficult to see it not addressing that unit in the first round. The Ravens may love a future with Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees as their starting offensive guards and Patrick Mekari as their starting offensive tackle, but there are too many unknowns for a contender to feel comfortable. Despite all that, a run on the position has already taken place and the franchise is left filling the void of Jadeveon Clowney.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco signed right tackle Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension, but it is essentially the equivalent of a swing tackle contract in the NFL. The selection of Kingsley Suamataia gives the 49ers more stability along the offensive line for the next five years.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Kansas City needs size to go along with Rashee Rice because Travis Kelce is not going to be able to play forever. Keon Coleman has not tested well, but he plays faster. When it is all said and done, he will likely get squeezed out of the first round.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.