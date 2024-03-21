From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 What can be said that has not already been said about Chicago and Caleb Williams? Yes, Justin Fields was finally traded, but no reasonable person believed they were still torn between the idea of keeping Fields or drafting Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Washington traded away quarterback Sam Howell, which removed a layer of discomfort for any incoming rookie within the quarterback room. We can now infer that whichever rookie is drafted No. 2 overall will start from Day 1 because Marcus Mariota assuredly won't.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Quarterbacks are taken 1-2-3 as Jayden Daniels is the latest to come off the board to New England. Is it possible the Patriots would prefer another quarterback from Michigan though? J.J. McCarthy is now the best option remaining for quarterback-needy teams.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If quarterbacks are taken with the first three selections, then Arizona will likely get some tantalizing trade offers at No. 4 overall. Will it be enough for the Cardinals to pass on selecting Marvin Harrison Jr.? I think that decision would truly be 50-50 dependent upon the trade offer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 While Arizona was not willing to move off its pick in this scenario, Los Angeles was. Head coach John Harbaugh wants to build a physical football team, and that makes it more likely that they select tight end Brock Bowers or an offensive tackle, in my opinion.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 If four quarterbacks are gone in the top five overall, then New York's opinion on luck is based on what you thought the Giants wanted to do with this selection. Were they truly in the market for a quarterback or do they benefit with Malik Nabers falling to this point?

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has added wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry and now left tackle Joe Alt to the offense this offseason. Three, potentially four, new starters on that side of the ball. Will Levis is a big winner in their decision-making.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The first defensive prospect comes off the board at No. 8 overall. There has only been one occurrence since 2000 where the first defensive prospect did not come off the board until No. 8 overall or late; Jaycee Horn was the first at No. 8 overall in 2021. Atlanta gets a difference-maker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Some may believe that the trade for Keenan Allen ends any possibility that Chicago may use its second choice in the first round on a wide receiver. I am not in that camp. Allen is a rental. Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore is a long-term plan.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd New York is going all-in on this season with two 33-year-old offensive tackles and a 40-year-old quarterback. It would be incredibly short-sighted to think that plan is going to be fulfilled without issue. Taliese Fuaga gives them insurance in the event of injury on the offensive line and he is the starter long term.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd After trading back from No. 5 overall, Los Angeles lands potentially the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft. Olu Fashanu would theoretically play left tackle and Rashawn Slater would flip to the other side, which is where he spent time at Northwestern.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Denver has bigger needs, beginning with quarterback, but the board probably pushes the Broncos toward this route. Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold would be a fun pairing.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Quinyon Mitchell is the top-rated cornerback for me personally. He has aced every step in the pre-draft process thus far. Las Vegas has been unable to identify long-term fits in that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Michael Thomas is gone and that leaves a void next to Chris Olave despite Rashid Shaheed's emergence. Brian Thomas Jr. has that typical X receiver skill set that would free up Olave to line up around the formation.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th If Pittsburgh wants an offensive tackle, then it may choose to be aggressive in filling that need in the first round. The selection of J.C. Latham would allow Broderick Jones to move back to the left side. The Steelers could really lean on the run game with that offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald has seen firsthand the impact Mark Andrews has had on an offense. Seattle gets its own dynamic talent at the position despite re-signing Noah Fant.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville had to part ways with Darious Williams for salary cap purposes so that creates a need in the secondary. Nate Wiggins is a high-end man-coverage cornerback who is still a bit inconsistent.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati has filled the right tackle position, but bringing in Troy Fautanu allows the Bengals to upgrade the interior offensive line in the short term and potentially give them a long-term solution to either tackle situation.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Aaron Donald has announced his retirement and that creates a void along the Rams' defensive line alongside Kobe Turner. They really need a bigger body that can impact the run defense, but Byron Murphy II is a well-rounded interior defender.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis is able to trade back, pick up some additional draft resources and still make an impact addition at cornerback, which is likely the position it would address with its initial pick anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Jackson Powers-Johnson has positional flexibility along the interior so the free agent signing of Aaron Brewer should not deter them from going in this direction. The team lost guard Robert Hunt in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd It feels like Philadelphia is motivated to move on from Josh Sweat this offseason, which is a curious move unless the Eagles have a plan to bring in someone else. Bryce Huff, Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith are not exactly expected to hold up against the run.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles addressed its biggest needs in the first round as it rebuilds around quarterback Justin Herbert; first offensive tackle and now wide receiver with Adonai Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Dallas lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz from last year's offensive line. Graham Barton has positional flexibility so his presence allows the Cowboys to get their five best on the field; Terrence Steele, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith are obviously a part of that equation.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Amarius Mims has the athletic ability that would allow him to transition from right to left tackle. Green Bay and veteran David Bakhtiari finally parted ways this offseason, which creates a hole on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th Carlton Davis is no longer on the roster so the selection of Cooper DeJean allows that position to remain a strength for the organization.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Arizona adds a key piece to its defense with the selection of defensive tackle Johnny Newton. Newton is a high-motor interior defender who will help the organization move opposing quarterbacks off their spot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Buffalo recommitted to Dion Dawkins this offseason, but the franchise must continue its investment in Josh Allen's protection. Right tackle Spencer Brown is coming off his best season, but he has been inconsistent.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round. He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense. The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore has lost a few key pieces on the offensive line so it is difficult to see it not addressing that unit in the first round. The Ravens may love a future with Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees as their starting offensive guards and Patrick Mekari as their starting offensive tackle, but there are too many unknowns for a contender to feel comfortable. Despite all that, a run on the position has already taken place and the franchise is left filling the void of Jadeveon Clowney.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th San Francisco signed right tackle Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension, but it is essentially the equivalent of a swing tackle contract in the NFL. The selection of Kingsley Suamataia gives the 49ers more stability along the offensive line for the next five years.