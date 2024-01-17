The Eagles clearly need to add youthful pieces to the secondary. During Philadelphia's transformation from 10-1 club to being ousted on the road in the first round of the playoffs, the defensive backs had a hard time making a positive impact -- in coverage, as tacklers, didn't matter.

In this mock, Philadelphia drafts a promising cornerback from the SEC.

On the other side of the field and in the other conference, the Chargers pick Malik Nabers right after Marvin Harrison Jr. lands with the Cardinals. I think the LSU wideout is every bit as good as his Ohio State contemporary.

Lastly, before I start, same Justin Fields trade as last week. I think it's perfect.

Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick), 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2024

Important: The draft order is now set for the non-playoff teams and those clubs who lost in the wild-card round. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

