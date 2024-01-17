The Eagles clearly need to add youthful pieces to the secondary. During Philadelphia's transformation from 10-1 club to being ousted on the road in the first round of the playoffs, the defensive backs had a hard time making a positive impact -- in coverage, as tacklers, didn't matter.
In this mock, Philadelphia drafts a promising cornerback from the SEC.
On the other side of the field and in the other conference, the Chargers pick Malik Nabers right after Marvin Harrison Jr. lands with the Cardinals. I think the LSU wideout is every bit as good as his Ohio State contemporary.
Lastly, before I start, same Justin Fields trade as last week. I think it's perfect.
Falcons get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 43 overall (second-round pick), 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick that becomes a fourth if Fields plays 70% of the offensive snaps in 2024
Important: The draft order is now set for the non-playoff teams and those clubs who lost in the wild-card round. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility, and creativity as a playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn't happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
I think Nabers is every bit of an elite WR prospect as Harrison. Seriously. Once he learns the entire route tree, he'll be a star at the next level. Explosive athlete with plus hands.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Bears get aggressive with Ryan Poles entering Year 3 as Chicago's GM, ascending to get the consensus top outside pass rusher in the class to pair with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Falcons snagged a defensive tackle with similar traits to Grady Jarrett on the interior. Pass-rush specialist.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Chicago sends its third-round pick (No. 75 overall) to New York in this slide back, and the Giants get Brock Bowers in the process. Win.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Vikings replenish the edge-rusher group given the uncertainty of Danielle Hunter's future.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Rakestraw has the alpha mentality needed to not just survive but thrive in today's NFL as a boundary cornerback. He's technically sound, too.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
I'm of the belief the Saints desperately need more weapons on offense. Odunze has an alpha mentality on the perimeter and the skill set to back it up.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, as he is a rangy, versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jaguars go offensive line to better protect Trevor Lawrence in 2024 and beyond. Jacksonville's quarterback took a step back in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Injuries piled up at linebacker for the Steelers this season, but it's a position that needs to be emphasized in the draft. Trotter will be in the running for the top linebacker in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Given his inability to be a consistent creator off-script, the Dolphins have to throw assets at the offensive line in the draft, and Morgan is a clean pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
While Houston's gotten surprising contributions from late-season pickup Derek Barnett, it has to play for the future at the edge-rusher spot opposite Will Anderson Jr. Jonathan Greenard is good, but you can't ever have too many pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman is the big-bodied weapon the Buccaneers clearly like to feature in their offense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Cardinals need a young, high-caliber rusher on the perimeter, and that's precisely what Verse became after transferring to Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs go with scintillating speed at receiver to re-add the consistent vertical threat to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin is a flashy, twitched-up wideout who makes plays after the catch and down the field consistently. Nice addition to Buffalo's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
An ascending player, Arnold played awesomely in 2023 at Alabama, showing how much of a playmaker he can be thanks to his fluidity and acceleration.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is a gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.