From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 We're going to get to plenty of upset picks the rest of the way, but this won't be one of them. Expect Williams to hear his named called first on Thursday.

Round 1, Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Alright, I'm going to veer away from the general consensus here. With the chaos of the Daniel Snyder era behind them, I can't see the new regime taking a QB who has already generated drama during the evaluation process and may not be 100% bought in to playing in Washington, especially when he's not the clear No. 2 prospect anyway. 'Same ol' Washington Football Team' coming out of this draft would be devastating. I think they'll ultimately choose to hitch their wagon to Maye, and we'll see if I'm right in the coming days.

Round 1, Pick 3 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Some reports suggest the Patriots would be happy with either of Maye or Daniels. Others say the team is high on McCarthy. I could see them going either way, and even one year after the draft community was largely fooled by the Will Levis buzz, I'm going to go with the late riser in McCarthy over the guy who wasn't expected to be here in the first place. De facto GM Eliot Wolf is said to be a big believer in the Michigan product, and he should be an easy sell to owner Robert Kraft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 4 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Giants go into attack mode, and I believe this trade is going to happen for either Daniels or Drake Maye at this spot. They're a more appealing trade partner to Arizona than others sitting at No. 6, and my chart has this costing the Giants No. 70 overall and a 2025 second-round pick to move up two spots, a fine price to pay to find a franchise quarterback. Brian Daboll is the perfect coach to build an offense around Daniels' skill set after helping Josh Allen reach his upside with the Bills.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1, Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 You think Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is going to wait around to see if Harrison makes it to No. 6 after trading down two spots? I don't. While Harrison would be a major boost to the Chargers' receiving corps, I think Jim Harbaugh wants to go in a different direction, so the Chargers take No. 90 and No. 162 to flip spots with the Cardinals. Net for Arizona: Moving up 20 spots from No. 90 and turning No. 162 into a future second-round pick while getting the guy they wanted all along.

From From Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If the first four picks are quarterbacks, the Chargers will be faced with a tough decision: Take the offensive lineman they covet, or take the best player in the draft who also addresses a position of need. Or they can move down a spot, pick up extra draft capital and still get the draft's top O-lineman, who can give the Chargers an excellent set of bookends on the offensive line. This way everyone gets what they want, and the Chargers can address their receiving corps on Day 2 with the better depth at the position expected to be available than on the offensive line.

Round 1, Pick 7 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 While Alt being off the board is a curse, Nabers being available is a blessing. Yes, the Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a big deal this offseason and still have DeAndre Hopkins, but the latter turns 32 in June, the former turns 30 this season and disappeared at times for the Jaguars in his return to football following an indefinite suspension for violating the gambling policy, and new coach Brian Callahan's offense in Cincinnati excelled when all three top receivers were healthy anyway. Finding a legit young receiver should still be a priority for Tennessee.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1, Pick 8 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 So the Vikings get shut out of the quarterback party with all four going in the first four picks. What do they do? They still need a quarterback and positioned themselves to take one in this draft by trading for No. 23. Maybe they sit at No. 11 and decide to go with Penix, who has generated more and more buzz as a first-round pick and potentially a high one despite his age and questionable medical history (though he checked out fine at the combine). But with Denver and Vegas right behind them itching for a QB, can they risk either beating them to the punch in a trade up and then go to Plan C? Unlikely. So they send No. 11 and 23 to Atlanta for No. 8 and 43. It's entirely possible the Penix buzz ends up like the Levis buzz, but I'll risk it.

Round 1, Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 I expect the Bears would be happy trading down from this slot and adding draft capital with just four picks on their ledger for 2024, but it's going to be hard to pass on Odunze if he's available, which I don't expect him to be in a more conventional draft scenario than I've laid out in the first eight picks as I think someone trades into No. 8 for him. An offense rolling out Odunze, D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen gives top pick Caleb Williams all the weapons he needs to be a Day 1 success.

Round 1, Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 While the Jets could still take an offensive lineman even after adding Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson his offseason, I believe this comes down to Odunze vs. Bowers, and I won't rule them trading up for the former if they have the opportunity. But here they go with the tight end and put together on paper what looks like a dangerous offense if Aaron Rodgers is back in form once healthy.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Went back and forth between making this Dallas Turner or Latu and initially went Turner, but the markets have now moved to make Latu the favorite at No. 8 at some spots so I'm going to go with my initial gut instinct. The Falcons turn their second-round pick into another first-round pick and still wind up with their choice of edge rusher. I'm not ruling out them trading down a little further with him as the target either, and Turner is obviously another option at this point.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1, Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd What, you thought Monti Ossenfort was done? When the Cardinals have the most draft capital in the league, with six picks -- six picks! -- in the top 71 after their earlier pair of trades? Think again. Turner has long been projected as the first defender off the board, and this is a version of the Texans getting the best offensive and defensive player last year with their trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 with the Cardinals. Arizona gives up No. 27 and No. 35 for No. 12 and No. 147, putting Denver in better position to address their biggest need at better value.

Round 1, Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The betting market is projecting Fuaga to go right around this pick, and he seems like the perfect fit for the Raiders at right tackle, so I'll make a rare obvious pick with quarterback no longer a realistic option for the Raiders. Fuaga should stick at tackle, but he also has the ability to be a Pro Bowl guard if he has to kick inside.

Round 1, Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Another obvious match here with the Saints in dire need of tackle help with Trevor Penning a recent bust at left tackle and Ryan Ramczyk a question mark at right tackle due to injury. While some predraft buzz has suggested Fashanu could slip, the betting market isn't buying it, with strong indications that No. 14 is his floor.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Murphy is the type of athletic freak the Packers love to draft, and GM Brian Gutekunst has a track record of prioritizing the defensive trenches in the draft. The Texas product will give them a true pass-rushing threat from the interior of the defense as they move to a one-gap scheme under new DC Jeff Hafley and bring the attack mentality he's focused on building around. The deal costs Green Bay No. 25 and 58 to move up.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1, Pick 16 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th We're probably not going to see six trades in the first 16 picks, but I'm going with it in this mock anyway. The Steelers get a plug-and-play right tackle who allows Broderick Jones to flip to the left side, and the Seahawks get to trade down as they often want to do (especially in a draft where they don't have a second-round pick). This deal costs the Steelers No. 20 and 84, but it's worth it with Latham lasting longer than anticipated.

Round 1, Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It seemed unlikely for much of draft season that Mitchell could fall this far, but the betting market has been all in on him slipping further than expected. The Jaguars' need for a corner matches up well with the how the market is expecting things to shake out a few days away from the draft, as they should have a chance to draft either Mitchell or Terrion Arnold here (or Cooper DeJean if they prefer).

Round 1, Pick 18 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu is expected to be gone in the first 15 picks, but so are four other offensive linemen even though I'm not sure it's that realistic for it to happen. If one of them slips, the Bengals are poised to take advantage here and grab someone who can immediately step in at right tackle.

Round 1, Pick 19 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd It's thought the Rams are going to go either with an edge rusher or a defensive tackle after the retirement of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. They certainly could use more pass rush, but I think the cornerbacks available at this spot are going to grade higher than their options at other positions, particularly if Latu and Murphy are gone as I expect. Arnold gives the Rams much needed help at corner with his ability to cover all types of receivers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1, Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The Seahawks move down a second time, taking the 20th and 84th picks they received from the Steelers for No. 16 and sending them both to the Bills for No. 28, 60 and 160. Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs for a 2025 second-round pick, and this gives them a chance at a replacement without completely sacrificing a second-rounder, instead moving down 24 picks and staying in Day 2. Thomas is a great match for Buffalo, and many mock drafters have connected the dots in a trade-up scenario. This one puts the Seahawks in better position for someone I think is their top target.

Round 1, Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins are widely expected to go offensive lineman here, but I believe Newton is the type of prospect who can cause them to deviate from that plan as their replacement for Christian Wilkins up front on the other side of the ball. A skilled pass-rusher who can attack from the interior and alleviate some of the pressure on the edge rushers returning from injury in Miami, Newton is a Round 1 lock for me even if many projections have put him on the fringe of hearing his name called Thursday.

Round 1, Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd DeJean is expected to go right around this spot in the betting market, and he's seemingly a great fit for the Eagles with the versatility to play either corner or safety, both needs in the secondary after last year's disastrous stretch run. DeJean's stock is trending up heading into draft week, and I wouldn't be surprised if he cracked the top 20, or if the Eagles decided to trade up for him or another of the top three corners to make sure they aren't shut out at the position or have to pivot to the next tier.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 23 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons likely were hoping to get one of the top three corners when they added this pick, but Wiggins is a fine consolation prize as a Georgia native with a connection to A.J. Terrell as another prospect out of Clemson. The betting market has decided Wiggins is at best the fourth cornerback prospect, but I don't really know why. I can see a team like Atlanta, which met with him at the combine, having him rated higher than the market expects as a fit for Raheem Morris' defense.

Round 1, Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys are typically connected with Tyler Guyton at this point of the draft, but there's a real chance Mims is still available when they're on the clock. He has all the traits to succeed and lands in a good spot to develop in Dallas, and if he takes to left tackle, the Cowboys are in a great spot on the left side of the line with Tyler Smith at guard. Or they have the option to keep Mims at his more natural right tackle and move Smith to left tackle. It's nice to have options.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1, Pick 25 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Offensive line isn't seen as an option for the Colts' first pick, but I think it makes a lot of sense, especially if they trade down to this range. Ryan Kelly is a free agent after this year and will be 32 years old in 2024, while Will Fries is also heading into free agency after this season. Barton could be an upgrade on Fries this year and/or the natural successor at center to Kelly with a year to fully train for the position, and he can also provide immediate depth outside should Fries stick as a starter.

Round 1, Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Verse is not expected to be available this deep in the draft, although the betting market has been trending toward him falling further than expected, possibly due to him not having ideal traits for the position. That would benefit the Bucs and help them fill their biggest need while not having to reach for a Chop Robinson type.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 27 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 The Broncos picked up the 27th and 35th picks from the Cardinals in order to move down from No. 12, and while Nix's stock suggests they can wait until the latter to select him, I don't think they risk it, especially with Verse coming off the board right before their pick as the obvious pivot. The Broncos have remained the heavy favorite to land Nix in betting markets despite not having a second-round pick thanks to his potential fit in Sean Payton's offense, and this is a way for that to happen without reaching at No. 12.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1, Pick 28 Junior Colson LB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 5th No linebackers were expected to go in the first round last year before the Lions selected Jack Campbell at No. 18. No linebackers are expected to go in the first round this year, but this is an obvious fit for the prospect some rate as the best at the position. Colson played a key role in the success of new coach Mike Macdonald's defense at Michigan as a freshman, and Seattle has prioritized this position before when no one expected it by taking Jordyn Brooks in the first round. They're in much worse shape at the position this year with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker set to man the inside on one-year deals. Colson is a player I expect Macdonald to prioritize after trading down.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1, Pick 29 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Panthers are largely out of the mock draft conversation after trading their first-round pick to the Bears in last year's deal to move up for Bryce Young. But they're in prime position to move up for a receiver with two picks in the top 40, and they could either focus on the speed of Xavier Worthy or the better size and all-around potential of Mitchell. They give Detroit No. 101 to move up four spots, allowing the Lions to enter Day 2 and Day 3 with the top pick on the board and in prime position to field trade offers. I'd have them taking Darius Robinson at No. 33 if this mock went beyond 32 picks.

Round 1, Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens have needs all over the offensive line aside from center with three starters departing, and Guyton is someone who can be groomed to take over for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle after the veteran's contract was reworked for 2024. Stanley has also played just 31 games over the last four seasons, so Guyton may be needed sooner rather than later.

Round 1, Pick 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers have added depth at corner, but McKinstry provides an upgrade on those options who has scheme versatility and impressed with his athletic testing in the face of a Jones fracture in his foot. The depth the 49ers have can allow McKinstry to get fully healthy even if he's not ready for training camp as expected, and he should quickly slot in as a key contributor in the secondary.